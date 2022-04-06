Log in
flatexDEGIRO : Explanatory Notes regarding Item 1 of the Agenda (Section 124a para. 1 no. 2 AktG)

04/06/2022 | 09:05am EDT
Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 17 May 2022

Explanatory notes on agenda item 1 (Section 124a para. 1 no. 2 AktG)

Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements and the management report for the 2021 financial year, the approved consolidated financial statements and the Group management report for the 2021 financial year, and the report of the Supervisory Board on the 2021 financial year

Pursuant to Sections 172, 173 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), no resolution is to be passed on agenda item 1, as the Supervisory Board has approved the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements prepared by the Management Board in accordance with Section 172 sentence 1 German Stock Corporation Act on 24 March 2022. The annual financial statements are thus adopted.

A special case pursuant to Section 173 para. 1 German Stock Corporation Act, according to which the adoption of the annual financial statements is left to the Annual General Meeting if the Management Board and Supervisory Board so resolve, does not exist. The Management Board and Supervisory Board have not passed a resolution to this effect.

Section 175 para. 1 sentence 1 German Stock Corporation Act merely provides (among other things) that the Management Board must convene the General Meeting to accept the adopted annual financial statements and the management report and, in the case of parent companies, also to accept the consolidated financial statements approved by the Supervisory Board and the group management report.

The aforementioned documents are therefore merely to be made available to the Annual General Meeting without a resolution being required in this regard. The documents referred to under this agenda item also include the explanatory report on the disclosures pursuant to Sections 289a para. 1, 315a para. 1 German Commercial Code (HGB).

The aforementioned documents as well as the combined Corporate Government Statement pursuant to Sections 289f, 315d German Commercial Code for the 2021 financial year and the separate Non-Financial Group Report for the 2021 financial year are available from the time of convening and also during the Annual General Meeting on the Company's website athttps://www.flatexdegiro.comunder "Investor Relations" in the subsection "Annual General Meeting & Prospectus", there under "Annual General Meeting 2022".

This document is a convenience translation of the German original for English-speaking readers. The original German version is the sole legally binding version.

Disclaimer

flatexDEGIRO AG published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 13:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
