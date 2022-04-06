flatexDEGIRO : Information pursuant to Section 125 para. 2 of the German Stock Corporation Act (“AktG”) in conjunction with Section 125 para. 5 AktG, Article 4 para. 1 and Table 3 of the Annex to the Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 17 May 2022

Information pursuant to Section 125 para. 2 of the German Stock Corporation Act ("AktG") in conjunction with Section 125 para. 5 AktG, Article 4 para. 1 and Table 3 of the Annex to the

Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

Type of Disclosure Description

A. Content of the communication

1.Unique identifier Convocation of the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 17 May 2022; in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: FTK_flatexDEGIRO_AG_AGM:052022

2.Nature of the communication Convocation to the Ordinary Annual General Meeting; in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: NEWM

B. Information on the issuer

1.ISIN DE000FTG1111

2.Name of the issuer flatexDEGIRO AG

C. Information on the Annual General Meeting

1.Date of the Annual General Meeting 17 May 2022; in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20220517

2.Time of the Annual General Meeting (start) 14:00 hours (CEST); in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 12:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

3.Nature of the Annual General Meeting Ordinary Annual General Meeting without physical presence of shareholders or their proxies (with the exception of the proxies appointed by the Company) as a virtual Annual General Meeting; in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: GMET

4.Venue of the Annual General Meeting Uniform Resource Locator (URL) to the Company's password-protected Internet service for following the Annual General Meeting in picture and sound and for exercising shareholders' rights:https://flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings Venue of the Annual General Meeting as defined by the German Stock Corporation Act: Business premises of flatexDEGIRO AG, Rotfeder-Ring 7, 60327 Frankfurt am Main, Germany; in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU)

5.Recording date (technically relevant position date, so-called technical record date) 10 May 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) Pursuant to Section 67 para. 2 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act, rights and obligations arising from shares exist only for and against the person entered in the share register in relation to the Company. Accordingly, the registration status of the share register on the day of the Annual General Meeting is decisive for the right to participate and for the number of voting rights to which a shareholder is entitled. For settlement-related reasons, no re-registrations will be made in the share register during the period from Wednesday, 11 May 2022, up to and including Tuesday, 17 May 2022. Therefore, the registration status of the share register on the day of the Annual General Meeting corresponds to the status after the last re-registration on Tuesday, 10 May 2022. The technical record date is therefore the end of 10 May 2022. in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20220510, 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

6.Website of the Annual General Meeting / Uniform Resource Locator (URL) https://flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings

D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting

D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting - voting by absentee ballot

1.Nature of the shareholder's participation Exercise of voting rights by absentee ballot in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: EV; ISO 20022: MAIL

2.Time limit set by the issuer for the notification of participation Registration for the Annual General Meeting until: 10 May 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive); in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20220510; 22:00 hours UTC

3.Deadline set by the issuer for voting (here: for voting by absentee ballot) 16 May 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive); in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20220516; 22:00 hours UTC

D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting - voting by electronic absentee ballot

1.Nature of the shareholder's participation Exercise of voting rights by electronic absentee ballot via the password-protected Internet service athttps://flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings; in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: EV; ISO 20022: EVOT

2.Time limit set by the issuer for the notification of participation Registration for the Annual General Meeting until: 10 May 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20220510; 22:00 hours UTC

3.Deadline for voting set by the issuer 17 May 2022, until the start of voting (receipt is decisive); in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20220517; until the start of voting

D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting - voting by Company proxies

1.Nature of the shareholder's participation Exercise of voting rights by issuance of proxies and instructions to the proxies appointed by the Company; in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: PX; ISO 20022: PRXY

2.Time limit set by the issuer for the notification of participation Registration for the Annual General Meeting until: 10 May 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive); in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20220510; 22:00 hours UTC

3.Deadline for voting set by the issuer Issuance of proxies (with instructions) to the proxy appointed by the Company • in writing or in text form by post, fax or e-mail until 16 May 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive); in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20220516; 22:00 hours UTC

• electronically via the password-protected Internet service athttps://flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings until 17 May 2022, until the start of voting (receipt is decisive); in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20220517; until the start of voting

D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting - voting by third party proxy

1.Nature of the shareholder's participation Exercise of voting rights by authorized third parties; in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: PX; ISO 20022: PRXY

2.Time limit set by the issuer for the notification of participation Registration for the Annual General Meeting until: 10 May 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive); in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20220510; 22:00 hours UTC

3.Deadline for voting set by the issuer Exercise of voting rights by absentee ballot of the proxy: 16 May 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive); in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20220516; 22:00 hours UTC Exercise of voting rights by electronic absentee ballot of the proxy via the password-protected Internet service athttps://flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings:

17 May 2022, until the start of voting; the same applies to a revocation or a change of the vote by electronic absentee ballot; in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20220517; until the start of voting Exercise of voting rights by issuing sub-proxies and instructions by the third party proxy to the proxies appointed by the Company: • in writing or in text form by post, fax or e-mail until 16 May 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive); in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20220516; 22:00 hours UTC

• electronically via the password-protected Internet service athttps://flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings until 17 May 2022, until the start of voting (receipt is decisive); in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20220517; until the start of voting

E. Agenda

E. Agenda - Agenda item 1

1.Clear identification of the agenda item 1

2.Heading of the agenda item Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements and the management report for the 2021 financial year, the approved consolidated financial statements and the Group management report for the 2021 financial year, and the report of the Supervisory Board on the 2021 financial year

3.Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the documents https://flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings

4.Vote n/a

5.Alternative options for voting n/a

E. Agenda - Agenda item 2

1.Clear identification of the agenda item 2

2.Heading of the agenda item Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Management Board for the 2021 financial year

3.Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the documents https://flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings

4.Vote Binding vote; in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV; ISO 20022: BNDG

5.Alternative options for voting Advocacy, rejection, abstention; in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST

E. Agenda - Agenda item 3

1.Clear identification of the agenda item 3

2.Heading of the agenda item Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial year

3.Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the documents https://flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings

4.Vote Binding vote; in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV; ISO 20022: BNDG

5.Alternative options for voting Advocacy, rejection, abstention; in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST

E. Agenda - Agenda item 4

1.Clear identification of the agenda item 4

2.Heading of the agenda item Resolution on the election of the auditor of the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the 2022 financial year, the auditor for the possible audit review of the half-yearly financial report for the first half of 2022 and the auditor for a possible audit review of interim financial information

3.Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the documents https://flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings

4.Vote Binding vote; in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV; ISO 20022: BNDG

5.Alternative options for voting Advocacy, rejection, abstention; in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST

E. Agenda - Agenda item 5

1.Clear identification of the agenda item 5

2.Heading of the agenda item Resolution on the approval of the Compensation Report for the 2021 financial year prepared and audited in accordance with Section 162 of the German Stock Corporation Act

3.Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the documents https://flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings

4.Vote Recommending character; in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: AV; ISO 20022: ADVI

5.Alternative options for voting Advocacy, rejection, abstention; in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST

E. Agenda - Agenda item 6

1.Clear identification of the agenda item 6