Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. FlatexDEGIRO AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTK   DE000FTG1111

FLATEXDEGIRO AG

(FTK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

flatexDEGIRO : Information pursuant to Section 125 para. 2 of the German Stock Corporation Act (“AktG”) in conjunction with Section 125 para. 5 AktG, Article 4 para. 1 and Table 3 of the Annex to the Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

04/06/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 17 May 2022

Information pursuant to Section 125 para. 2 of the German Stock Corporation Act ("AktG") in conjunction with Section 125 para. 5 AktG, Article 4 para. 1 and Table 3 of the Annex to the

Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

Type of Disclosure

Description

A. Content of the communication

1.Unique identifier

Convocation of the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 17 May 2022; in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

FTK_flatexDEGIRO_AG_AGM:052022

2.Nature of the communication

Convocation to the Ordinary Annual General Meeting; in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

NEWM

B. Information on the issuer

1.ISIN

DE000FTG1111

2.Name of the issuer

flatexDEGIRO AG

C. Information on the Annual General Meeting

1.Date of the Annual General Meeting

17 May 2022; in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20220517

2.Time of the Annual General Meeting (start)

14:00 hours (CEST);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 12:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

3.Nature of the Annual General Meeting

Ordinary Annual General Meeting without physical presence of shareholders or their proxies (with the exception of the proxies appointed by the Company) as a virtual Annual General Meeting; in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

GMET

4.Venue of the Annual General Meeting

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) to the Company's password-protected Internet service for following the Annual General Meeting in picture and sound and for exercising shareholders' rights:https://flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings

Venue of the Annual General Meeting as defined by the German Stock Corporation Act: Business premises of flatexDEGIRO AG, Rotfeder-Ring 7, 60327 Frankfurt am Main, Germany; in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU)

2018/1212:https://flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings

5.Recording date (technically relevant position date, so-called technical record date)

10 May 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST)

Pursuant to Section 67 para. 2 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act, rights and obligations arising from shares exist only for and against the person entered in the share register in relation to the Company. Accordingly, the registration status of the share register on the day of the Annual General Meeting is decisive for the right to participate and for the number of voting rights to which a shareholder is entitled. For settlement-related reasons, no re-registrations will be made in the share register during the period from Wednesday, 11 May 2022, up to and including Tuesday, 17 May 2022. Therefore, the registration status of the share register on the day of the Annual General Meeting corresponds to the status after the last re-registration on Tuesday, 10 May 2022. The technical record date is therefore the end of 10 May 2022.

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20220510, 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

6.Website of the Annual General Meeting /

Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings

D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting

D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting - voting by absentee ballot

1.Nature of the shareholder's participation

Exercise of voting rights by absentee ballot in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

EV;

ISO 20022: MAIL

2.Time limit set by the issuer for the notification of participation

Registration for the Annual General Meeting until: 10 May 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20220510; 22:00 hours UTC

3.Deadline set by the issuer for voting (here: for voting by absentee ballot)

16 May 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20220516; 22:00 hours UTC

D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting - voting by electronic absentee ballot

1.Nature of the shareholder's participation

Exercise of voting rights by electronic absentee ballot via the password-protected Internet service athttps://flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings; in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: EV;

ISO 20022: EVOT

2.Time limit set by the issuer for the notification of participation

Registration for the Annual General Meeting until: 10 May 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20220510; 22:00 hours UTC

3.Deadline for voting set by the issuer

17 May 2022, until the start of voting (receipt is decisive); in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20220517; until the start of voting

D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting - voting by Company proxies

1.Nature of the shareholder's participation

Exercise of voting rights by issuance of proxies and instructions to the proxies appointed by the Company; in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

PX;

ISO 20022: PRXY

2.Time limit set by the issuer for the notification of participation

Registration for the Annual General Meeting until: 10 May 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20220510; 22:00 hours UTC

3.Deadline for voting set by the issuer

Issuance of proxies (with instructions) to the proxy appointed by the Company

  • in writing or in text form by post, fax or e-mail until 16 May 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);

    in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20220516; 22:00 hours UTC

  • electronically via the password-protected Internet service athttps://flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings until 17 May 2022, until the start of voting (receipt is decisive);

    in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20220517; until the start of voting

D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting - voting by third party proxy

1.Nature of the shareholder's participation

Exercise of voting rights by authorized third parties; in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

PX;

ISO 20022: PRXY

2.Time limit set by the issuer for the notification of participation

Registration for the Annual General Meeting until: 10 May 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20220510; 22:00 hours UTC

3.Deadline for voting set by the issuer

Exercise of voting rights by absentee ballot of the proxy: 16 May 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20220516; 22:00 hours UTC

Exercise of voting rights by electronic absentee ballot of the proxy via the password-protected Internet service athttps://flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings:

17 May 2022, until the start of voting; the same applies to a revocation or a change of the vote by electronic absentee ballot; in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20220517; until the start of voting

Exercise of voting rights by issuing sub-proxies and instructions by the third party proxy to the proxies appointed by the Company:

  • in writing or in text form by post, fax or e-mail until 16 May 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);

    in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20220516; 22:00 hours UTC

  • electronically via the password-protected Internet service athttps://flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings until 17 May 2022, until the start of voting (receipt is decisive);

    in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20220517; until the start of voting

E. Agenda

E. Agenda - Agenda item 1

1.Clear identification of the agenda item

1

2.Heading of the agenda item

Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements and the management report for the 2021 financial year, the approved consolidated financial statements and the Group management report for the 2021 financial year, and the report of the Supervisory Board on the 2021 financial year

3.Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the documents

https://flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings

4.Vote

n/a

5.Alternative options for voting

n/a

E. Agenda - Agenda item 2

1.Clear identification of the agenda item

2

2.Heading of the agenda item

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Management Board for the 2021 financial year

3.Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the documents

https://flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings

4.Vote

Binding vote; in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV;

ISO 20022: BNDG

5.Alternative options for voting

Advocacy, rejection, abstention; in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST

E. Agenda - Agenda item 3

1.Clear identification of the agenda item

3

2.Heading of the agenda item

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial year

3.Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the documents

https://flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings

4.Vote

Binding vote; in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV;

ISO 20022: BNDG

5.Alternative options for voting

Advocacy, rejection, abstention; in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST

E. Agenda - Agenda item 4

1.Clear identification of the agenda item

4

2.Heading of the agenda item

Resolution on the election of the auditor of the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the 2022 financial year, the auditor for the possible audit review of the half-yearly financial report for the first half of 2022 and the auditor for a possible audit review of interim financial information

3.Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the documents

https://flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings

4.Vote

Binding vote; in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV;

ISO 20022: BNDG

5.Alternative options for voting

Advocacy, rejection, abstention; in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST

E. Agenda - Agenda item 5

1.Clear identification of the agenda item

5

2.Heading of the agenda item

Resolution on the approval of the Compensation Report for the 2021 financial year prepared and audited in accordance with Section 162 of the German Stock Corporation Act

3.Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the documents

https://flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings

4.Vote

Recommending character; in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

AV;

ISO 20022: ADVI

5.Alternative options for voting

Advocacy, rejection, abstention; in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST

E. Agenda - Agenda item 6

1.Clear identification of the agenda item

6

2.Heading of the agenda item

Resolution on the expansion of the Supervisory Board of the Company from three to four members and the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association, as well as on a further amendment to the Articles of Association with regard to the Supervisory Board

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

flatexDEGIRO AG published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 21:42:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FLATEXDEGIRO AG
05:43pFLATEXDEGIRO : Information pursuant to Section 125 para. 2 of the German Stock Corporation..
PU
09:13aFLATEXDEGIRO : Information on data protection for shareholders
PU
09:05aFLATEXDEGIRO : Explanatory Notes regarding Item 1 of the Agenda (Section 124a para. 1 no. ..
PU
09:04aREGISTRATION FORM (AND ALTERNATIVELY : registration with postal vote resp. with power of a..
PU
09:04aFLATEXDEGIRO : Postal absentee ballot or power of attorney and instructions to the Company..
PU
09:04aFLATEXDEGIRO : Power of Attorney to a third party proxy (specimen)
PU
09:04aFLATEXDEGIRO : Revocation of postal absentee ballot / Revocation of power of attorney to a..
PU
09:04aFLATEXDEGIRO : Annual Report 2021 (contains the approved consolidated financial statements..
PU
09:04aFLATEXDEGIRO : Adopted Annual Financial Statements and Management Report 2021 of flatexDEG..
PU
09:03aFLATEXDEGIRO : Separate Non-Financial Group Report for the 2021 financial year
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FLATEXDEGIRO AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 487 M 531 M 531 M
Net income 2022 117 M 128 M 128 M
Net cash 2022 314 M 342 M 342 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 816 M 1 981 M 1 981 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,08x
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 1 129
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart FLATEXDEGIRO AG
Duration : Period :
flatexDEGIRO AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLATEXDEGIRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 16,54 €
Average target price 31,63 €
Spread / Average Target 91,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Niehage Chairman-Management Board
Muhamad Said Chahrour Chief Financial Officer
Martin Korbmacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Müller Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Herbert Seuling Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLATEXDEGIRO AG-14.16%2 086
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-2.66%155 149
MORGAN STANLEY-13.12%152 080
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-15.32%109 474
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-20.03%56 511
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-6.45%25 264