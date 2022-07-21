Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. FlatexDEGIRO AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTK   DE000FTG1111

FLATEXDEGIRO AG

(FTK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:47 2022-07-21 am EDT
9.715 EUR   -0.15%
10:36aflatexDEGIRO Keeps Its Word and Waives Negative Interest Charge for Clients
BU
09:54aFlatexDEGIRO keeps its word and waives negative interest charge for clients
EQ
07/15FLATEXDEGIRO : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

flatexDEGIRO Keeps Its Word and Waives Negative Interest Charge for Clients

07/21/2022 | 10:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • flatexDEGIRO to waive negative interest charge for all customers of the Group’s brands flatex, DEGIRO and ViTrade, following ECB's interest rate decision
  • Expected return to positive interest rate environment holds significant earnings potential for flatexDEGIRO

Following today's decision by the European Central Bank (ECB) to raise the interest rate on the deposit facility, flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR), Europe's largest and fastest growing online broker, will pass on the resulting cost benefits directly to its customers and waive completely the negative interest charge for all customers as of 1 August 2022. Against the backdrop of currently more than 3 billion euros of customer cash under custody, a positive interest rate environment holds significant earnings potential for flatexDEGIRO.

Frank Niehage, CEO of flatexDEGIRO: ”When we introduced the ECB deposit rate as a negative interest charge in 2017, we did so openly and transparently, not hiding it in other fee increases. At the time we promised: When interest rates rise again, we will abolish this negative interest rate. And our word is true. We are now keeping that promise. It remains to be seen whether other banks and online brokers will follow suit and roll back hidden fees now.”

Muhamad Chahrour, CFO of flatexDEGIRO and CEO of DEGIRO: "With today's interest rate decision by the ECB and the expected imminent steps towards a positive interest rate environment, a decade of zero and negative interest rates is coming to an end in Europe. Beyond the relief for our customers, this holds a significant earnings potential for flatexDEGIRO, without us taking on an increased investment risk. The resulting further strengthening of our earnings and financial power provides us with additional and sustainable advantages over online brokers, who cannot access this potential due to their lack of a banking license."

About flatexDEGIRO AG

flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates a leading and fastest growing online brokerage platform in Europe. Based on modern, in-house state-of-the-art technology, customers of the flatex and DEGIRO brands are offered a wide range of independent products with execution on top TIER 1 exchanges. The technological edge as well as the high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offering for customers.

With more than 2 million customer accounts and over 91 million securities transactions processed in 2021, flatexDEGIRO is the largest online broker for private investors in Europe. In times of bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitalisation, flatexDEGIRO is ideally positioned for further growth. Within the next five years, flatexDEGIRO aims to expand its customer base to 7-8 million customer accounts and process 250 to 350 million transactions per year - even in years of low volatility.

Further information at www.flatexdegiro.com/en

Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
60312 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 450001 0
E-mail: ir@flatexdegiro.com
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com
ISIN: DE000FTG1111
WKN: FTG111
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FLATEXDEGIRO AG
10:36aflatexDEGIRO Keeps Its Word and Waives Negative Interest Charge for Clients
BU
09:54aFlatexDEGIRO keeps its word and waives negative interest charge for clients
EQ
07/15FLATEXDEGIRO : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/14FLATEXDEGIRO : Hauck & Aufhauser remains its Buy rating
MD
07/13GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Twitter, Alphabet, Apple, Glencore, Siemens...
07/13FLATEXDEGIRO : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/13FLATEXDEGIRO : Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
07/13TRANSCRIPT : FlatexDEGIRO AG, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 13, 2022
CI
07/13FLATEXDEGIRO : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
MD
07/12FLATEXDEGIRO : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FLATEXDEGIRO AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 409 M 417 M 417 M
Net income 2022 90,9 M 92,8 M 92,8 M
Net cash 2022 893 M 911 M 911 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 069 M 1 091 M 1 091 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,02x
Nbr of Employees 1 129
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart FLATEXDEGIRO AG
Duration : Period :
flatexDEGIRO AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLATEXDEGIRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 9,73 €
Average target price 18,80 €
Spread / Average Target 93,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Niehage Chairman-Management Board
Muhamad Said Chahrour Chief Financial Officer
Martin Korbmacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Müller Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Herbert Seuling Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLATEXDEGIRO AG-51.98%1 091
MORGAN STANLEY-16.82%140 959
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-24.85%119 148
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-21.25%115 523
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-24.35%41 500
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-11.37%26 729