flatexDEGIRO Offers Crypto Trading via Partnership With BISON (Boerse Stuttgart Group)

- Partnership enables flatexDEGIRO customers to trade major cryptocurrencies directly and further advances the verticalisation of Europe's leading online brokerage platform

- Convenient and direct in-app access from flatex and DEGIRO to BISON, the retail crypto platform of Boerse Stuttgart Group

- Launch at flatex Germany and Austria aimed for the end of Q3 2022, followed by expansion of the offering to all DEGIRO customers

flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR), Europe's largest and fastest growing retail online broker and Boerse Stuttgart Group, Europe's sixth largest exchange group, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a partnership in crypto trading. This will give flatexDEGIRO customers direct access to trading in major cryptocurrencies via convenient and direct in-app access from flatex and DEGIRO with an accelerated onboarding process. For this purpose, Boerse Stuttgart Group provides its integrated offer in the crypto business, with uncomplicated trading via the retail platform BISON and use the secure crypto custody service operated by the custodian blocknox. The aim is to launch first at flatex Germany and Austria by the end of the third quarter of 2022, followed by the expansion of the offer to all DEGIRO customers.

Frank Niehage, CEO of flatexDEGIRO: "As the European market leader in online stock trading, cryptocurrencies add a key element to our already very broad product range. Together with the Robo-Advisory offering planned for summer 2022 via our partner Whitebox, flatexDEGIRO will offer its customers the most comprehensive product range of all European online brokers. For us, taking this step with such a renowned and trustworthy partner as Boerse Stuttgart Group was an indispensable requirement for the sustainable protection of our customers, especially in such a young and volatile asset class as cryptocurrencies."

"As the leading European exchange group in the crypto sector, we are pleased to have gained the leading European online broker flatexDEGIRO as a partner. The partnership is part of our strategy to continue to grow as a regulated and integrated provider of crypto services, in both the retail and institutional markets," said Dr Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group.

Muhamad Chahrour, CFO of flatexDEGIRO and CEO of DEGIRO: "flatexDEGIRO enables more than 300 million Europeans to take control of their financial future with easy and secure access to the capital market - without restrictions or lazy compromises. Thanks to our technical edge, we offer our customers the broadest product range in the industry on one of the most convenient and stable platforms – at the lowest prices, especially in the most important European growth markets."

"Our partnership with flatexDEGIRO creates enormous added value for customers: They benefit from easy processes, attractive transaction costs and custody of cryptocurrencies free of charge. We can jointly unlock new investor groups and serve their growing interest in digital assets," explains Dr Ulli Spankowski, Chief Digital Officer of Boerse Stuttgart Group and Head of BISON.

Customers can trade the cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, Chainlink and Uniswap on BISON free of charge – 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The admission of further cryptocurrencies will follow in the next months. Only the spread between the displayed buying and selling prices is charged. There are no additional costs for customers, for example for deposits or withdrawals of cryptocurrencies. blocknox GmbH, a subsidiary of Boerse Stuttgart Group, takes care of the custody of cryptocurrencies on an escrow basis. For this purpose, blocknox GmbH has implemented a multi-level security concept.

About flatexDEGIRO AG

flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates a leading and fastest growing online brokerage platform in Europe. Based on modern, in-house state-of-the-art technology, customers of the flatex and DEGIRO brands are offered a wide range of independent products with execution on top TIER 1 exchanges. The technological edge as well as the high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offering to customers, including commission-free brokerage.

With more than 2 million customer accounts and over 91 million securities transactions processed in 2021, flatexDEGIRO is the largest retail online broker in Europe. In times of bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitalisation, flatexDEGIRO is ideally positioned for further growth. Within the next five years, flatexDEGIRO aims to expand its customer base to 7- 8 million customer accounts and process 250-350 million transactions per year - even in years of low volatility.

Further information at https://www.flatexdegiro.com/de

About Boerse Stuttgart Group

Boerse Stuttgart Group is the sixth largest exchange group in Europe with strategic pillars in the capital markets business and in the digital and crypto business. It operates exchanges in Germany, Sweden and Switzerland. As a true pioneer, it has built the largest digital and crypto business of all the European exchange groups. Boerse Stuttgart has a workforce of 650 and premises in Stuttgart, Berlin, Stockholm, Zurich and Ljubljana.

Further information at https://www.boerse-stuttgart.de

Language: English Company: flatexDEGIRO AG Rotfeder-Ring 7 60327 Frankfurt / Main Germany Phone: +49 (0) 69 450001 0 E-mail: ir@flatexdegiro.com Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com ISIN: DE000FTG1111 WKN: FTG111 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1356185

