flatexDEGIRO : Postal absentee ballot or power of attorney and instructions to the Company proxies (specimen)

Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 17 May 2022

Postal absentee ballot or power of attorney and instructions to the Company proxies

Timely registration for the Annual General Meeting by no later than 10 May 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) provided (receipt is decisive):

Power of attorney to the Company proxies by no later than16 May 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) back (receipt) to the following address, fax number or e-mail address; or

Postal votes by no later than 16 May 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST), back (receipt) to the following postal address (transmission by fax number or e-mail address is not possible for postal votes):

flatexDEGIRO AG c/o Better Orange IR & HV AG Haidelweg 48

2. Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Management Board for the 2021 financial year   3. Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial year

4. Resolution on the election of the auditor of the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the 2022 financial year, the auditor for the possible audit review of the half-yearly financial report for the first half of 2022 and the auditor for a possible audit review of interim financial information   

5. Resolution on the approval of Compensation Report for the 2021 financial year prepared and audited in accordance with Section 162 German Stock Corporation Act

6. Resolution on the expansion of the Supervisory Board from three to four members and the corresponding amendment of the Articles of Association, as well as on a further amendment to the Articles of Association with regard to the Supervisory Board   7. Resolution on the election of a member of the Supervisory Board   8. Resolution on the amendment of the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board   Shareholder motions and election proposals pursuant to Sections 126 para. 1, 127 AktG will be made available athttps://www.flatexdegiro.comunder "Investor Relations" in the subsection "Annual General Meeting & Prospectus", there under "Annual General Meeting 2022" with a unique identifier.

