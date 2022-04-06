Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. FlatexDEGIRO AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTK   DE000FTG1111

FLATEXDEGIRO AG

(FTK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

flatexDEGIRO : Postal absentee ballot or power of attorney and instructions to the Company proxies (specimen)

04/06/2022 | 09:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 17 May 2022

Postal absentee ballot or power of attorney and instructions to the Company proxies

Shareholder

Last name

number:

/Company:

First

Number of shares:

name:

E-mail

Phone number:*

address:*

* optional details

Timely registration for the Annual General Meeting by no later than 10 May 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) provided (receipt is decisive):

Power of attorney to the Company proxies by no later than16 May 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) back (receipt) to the following address, fax number or e-mail address; or

Postal votes by no later than 16 May 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST), back (receipt) to the following postal address (transmission by fax number or e-mail address is not possible for postal votes):

flatexDEGIRO AG c/o Better Orange IR & HV AG Haidelweg 48

E-Mail: Telefax:

flatexdegiro@better-orange.de+49 (0)89 889 690 655

81241 Munich Germany

Please tick clearly: (In the event of a missing or ambiguous selection, postal absentee ballot is assumed. In the event of receipt of several declarations of intent the recognizably most recently submitted one (measured at the time of receipt) shall count). If divergent declarations are received via different transmission channels and it is not possible to identify which was submitted last, the declarations submitted via the password-protected Internet service will be given priority. Their vote(s) or instructions refer(s) in each case to the resolution proposal of the Management Board and/or Supervisory Board published in the Federal Gazette in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting. If you do not tick a box, your vote/instruction will be counted as an abstention)

 

I/We exercise the voting right at the Annual General Meeting on 17 May 2022 by postal vote as marked below. Previously submitted declarations of intent are hereby revoked.

I/We authorize the Company proxies for the Annual General Meeting on 17 May 2022, Mr. Marcus Graf and Mr. Daniel Eichinger, both employees of Better Orange IR & HV AG, Munich, to represent me/us and exercise my/our voting rights as marked below, in each case individually and with the right to sub-authorization. Previously submitted declarations of intent are hereby revoked.

Voting by postal absentee ballot or instruction on agenda item

YES

NO

2. Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Management Board for the 2021 financial year

3. Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial year

4. Resolution on the election of the auditor of the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the 2022 financial year, the auditor for the possible audit review of the half-yearly financial report for the first half of 2022 and the auditor for a possible audit review of interim financial information

5. Resolution on the approval of Compensation Report for the 2021 financial year prepared and audited in accordance with Section 162 German Stock Corporation Act

6. Resolution on the expansion of the Supervisory Board from three to four members and the corresponding amendment of the Articles of Association, as well as on a further amendment to the Articles of Association with regard to the Supervisory Board

7. Resolution on the election of a member of the Supervisory Board

8. Resolution on the amendment of the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board

Shareholder motions and election proposals pursuant to Sections 126 para. 1, 127 AktG will be made available athttps://www.flatexdegiro.comunder "Investor Relations" in the subsection "Annual General Meeting & Prospectus", there under "Annual General Meeting 2022" with a unique identifier.

YES to the motion with identifier:*________________________________________________________

NO to the motion with identifier:*_________________________________________________________

 

* Enter the identifier of the respective motion(s)

Signature(s) or person(s) of declarant (legible)

Disclaimer

flatexDEGIRO AG published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 13:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FLATEXDEGIRO AG
09:05aFLATEXDEGIRO : Explanatory Notes regarding Item 1 of the Agenda (Section 124a para. 1 no. ..
PU
09:04aREGISTRATION FORM (AND ALTERNATIVELY : registration with postal vote resp. with power of a..
PU
09:04aFLATEXDEGIRO : Postal absentee ballot or power of attorney and instructions to the Company..
PU
09:04aFLATEXDEGIRO : Power of Attorney to a third party proxy (specimen)
PU
09:04aFLATEXDEGIRO : Revocation of postal absentee ballot / Revocation of power of attorney to a..
PU
09:04aFLATEXDEGIRO : Annual Report 2021 (contains the approved consolidated financial statements..
PU
09:04aFLATEXDEGIRO : Adopted Annual Financial Statements and Management Report 2021 of flatexDEG..
PU
09:03aFLATEXDEGIRO : Separate Non-Financial Group Report for the 2021 financial year
PU
09:03aFLATEXDEGIRO : Articles of Association of flatexDEGIRO AG of 4 February 2022
PU
09:03aFLATEXDEGIRO : Supplementary information on the candidate proposed for election as a furth..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FLATEXDEGIRO AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 487 M 532 M 532 M
Net income 2022 117 M 128 M 128 M
Net cash 2022 314 M 343 M 343 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 909 M 2 086 M 2 086 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,27x
EV / Sales 2023 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 129
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart FLATEXDEGIRO AG
Duration : Period :
flatexDEGIRO AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLATEXDEGIRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 17,38 €
Average target price 31,63 €
Spread / Average Target 82,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Niehage Chairman-Management Board
Muhamad Said Chahrour Chief Financial Officer
Martin Korbmacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Müller Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Herbert Seuling Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLATEXDEGIRO AG-14.16%2 086
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-2.66%155 149
MORGAN STANLEY-13.12%152 080
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-15.32%109 474
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-20.03%56 511
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-6.45%25 264