    FTK   DE000FTG1111

FLATEXDEGIRO AG

(FTK)
flatexDEGIRO : Power of Attorney to a third party proxy (specimen)

04/06/2022 | 09:04am EDT
Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 17 May 2022

Power of attorney to a third party proxy

Last

Shareholder

name /

number:

Company:

Number of

First

shares:

name:

Phone

E-mail

number:*

address:*

* optional details

Timely registration for the Annual General Meeting by no later than 10 May 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) provided (receipt is decisive), please return by 16 May 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive) at the latest to:

flatexDEGIRO AG c/o Better Orange IR & HV AG Haidelweg 48

E-Mail: Telefax:

flatexdegiro@better-orange.de+49 (0)89 889 690 655

81241 Munich Germany

I/we hereby authorize, if necessary by revoking a power of attorney already granted at an earlier date, Mr./Mrs.

Last name of authorized representative:

_______________________________________________________________

First name of the authorized representative: _______________________________________________________________

Place of residence of the authorized representative: ________________________________________________________

to represent me/us at the Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 17 May 2022 and to exercise the voting right. This power of attorney includes the right to grant a sub-power of attorney. I/We shall pass on my/our individual access data to the password-protected Internet service to the authorized representative and point out to him/her that passing on the access data is only permissible in the case of sub-authorization.

__________________________

____________________

_________________________________________________

Place

Date

Signature(s) or person(s) of declarant (legible)

Disclaimer

flatexDEGIRO AG published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 13:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 487 M 532 M 532 M
Net income 2022 117 M 128 M 128 M
Net cash 2022 314 M 343 M 343 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 909 M 2 086 M 2 086 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,27x
EV / Sales 2023 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 129
Free-Float 48,9%
Technical analysis trends FLATEXDEGIRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 17,38 €
Average target price 31,63 €
Spread / Average Target 82,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Niehage Chairman-Management Board
Muhamad Said Chahrour Chief Financial Officer
Martin Korbmacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Müller Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Herbert Seuling Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLATEXDEGIRO AG-14.16%2 086
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-2.66%155 149
MORGAN STANLEY-13.12%152 080
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-15.32%109 474
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-20.03%56 511
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-6.45%25 264