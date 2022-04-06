flatexDEGIRO : Power of Attorney to a third party proxy (specimen)

Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 17 May 2022

Power of attorney to a third party proxy

Timely registration for the Annual General Meeting by no later than 10 May 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) provided (receipt is decisive), please return by 16 May 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive) at the latest to:

I/we hereby authorize, if necessary by revoking a power of attorney already granted at an earlier date, Mr./Mrs.

to represent me/us at the Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 17 May 2022 and to exercise the voting right. This power of attorney includes the right to grant a sub-power of attorney. I/We shall pass on my/our individual access data to the password-protected Internet service to the authorized representative and point out to him/her that passing on the access data is only permissible in the case of sub-authorization.