flatexDEGIRO : Power of Attorney to a third party proxy (specimen)

Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 17 May 2022
Power of attorney to a third party proxy
|
Last
|
Shareholder
|
name /
|
number:
|
Company:
|
Number of
|
First
|
shares:
|
name:
|
Phone
|
E-mail
|
number:*
|
address:*
|
* optional details
Timely registration for the Annual General Meeting by no later than 10 May 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) provided (receipt is decisive), please return by 16 May 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive) at the latest to:
flatexDEGIRO AG c/o Better Orange IR & HV AG Haidelweg 48
E-Mail: Telefax:
flatexdegiro@better-orange.de+49 (0)89 889 690 655
81241 Munich Germany
I/we hereby authorize, if necessary by revoking a power of attorney already granted at an earlier date, Mr./Mrs.
Last name of authorized representative:
_______________________________________________________________
First name of the authorized representative: _______________________________________________________________
Place of residence of the authorized representative: ________________________________________________________
to represent me/us at the Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 17 May 2022 and to exercise the voting right. This power of attorney includes the right to grant a sub-power of attorney. I/We shall pass on my/our individual access data to the password-protected Internet service to the authorized representative and point out to him/her that passing on the access data is only permissible in the case of sub-authorization.
|
__________________________
|
____________________
|
_________________________________________________
|
Place
|
Date
|
Signature(s) or person(s) of declarant (legible)
Disclaimer
flatexDEGIRO AG published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 13:01:05 UTC.