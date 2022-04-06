flatexDEGIRO : Revocation of postal absentee ballot / Revocation of power of attorney to a third person proxy / Revocation of power of attorney and instructions to Company proxies (specimen)

Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 17 May 2022

Revocation of postal absentee ballot

Revocation of power of attorney to a third person proxy

Revocation of power of attorney and instructions to Company proxies

Shareholder name / number: Number of shares:

Timely registration for the Annual General Meeting by no later than 10 May 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) provided (receipt is decisive), please return by 16 May 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive) at the latest to:

flatexDEGIRO AG c/o Better Orange IR & HV AG Haidelweg 48

E-Mail: Telefax:

flatexdegiro@better-orange.de+49 (0)89 889 690 655

81241 Munich Germany

Please tick clearly:

I/We hereby revoke my / our votes cast by postal absentee ballot for the Annual General Meeting to be held on 17 May 2022.



I/We hereby revoke the power of attorney granted to the Company proxies for the Annual General Meeting on 17 May 2022.



I/We hereby revoke the power of attorney granted for the Annual General Meeting on 17 May 2022 to

Last name: ____________________________________________________________________________________ First name: ____________________________________________________________________________________ Residence: ____________________________________________________________________________________

and point out to the previously authorized person that he/she may not use the individual access data to the password-protected Internet service passed on by me/us.

__________________________ Place

Date Signature(s)