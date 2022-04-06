flatexDEGIRO : Separate Non-Financial Group Report for the 2021 financial year

2021

Non-Financial Report

Contents Foreword by the Management Board 3 Business model of the Group 6 Financial Services segment (FIN) 7 Technologies segment (TECH) 7 Goals and strategies 8 Legal framework of the separate, non-financial Group management report 11 Sustainability management 11 Materiality analysis 14 Sustainability strategy 16 Corporate governance and compliance 20 Company ethics 20 Compliance 21 Taxes 23 Customers and products 26 Data protection and security 26 Customer orientation 27 Innovative products and services 29 Promoting sustainable cash investment 30 Employees 32 Basic and further training 34 Protection of health 34 Employee satisfaction 35 The environment 39 Energy and emissions 39 Reporting in accordance with the EU Taxonomy Regulation 42 Societal responsibility 45 Capital market access and education 45 Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) 47 GRI content index 48 flatexDEGIRO AG | 2021 publication 3

Foreword by the Management Board

Dear shareholders and friends of flatexDEGIRO AG,

2021 was another successful year for flatexDEGIRO - we achieved record results for the seventh year in a row. Motivated by our wonderful customers and driven by the impressive performance of our employees - of whom there are now 1,129 - we have succeeded in further securing and expanding our leading position in Europe.

All of this makes us proud, and at the same time, we are also aware that as success and renown increase, so too does responsibility - for the constantly growing number of our customers who entrust their money and sensitive data to us. For our employees who not only work towards our shared goals with great commitment, but now are also rising to personal and professional challenges arising due to coronavirus over the past two years with bravery and aplomb; and for the environment, whose resources we would like to be as gentle on as possible as we tread our path of dynamic growth.

There is also societal responsibility that is clear not least in the human tragedy that the crisis in Ukraine brings with it. In the name of all employees, we can say that it was a matter of course for us that we immediately took steps to alleviate the suffering of refugees and, where applicable, directly or indirectly, to support affected colleagues to the best of our ability.

We also fulfil our societal obligation in the area of financial education, for example with the documentary series "True Stories of Investing", which was broadcast at the start of 2022.

In this report, professors, journalists and investors address some of the most common misunderstandings about financial investment decisions by engaging with real investmentstories. In this process, they convey a few important and fundamental findings that every investor ought to know.

We want to fulfil our entrepreneurial responsibility in all dimensions, and are therefore explicitly committed to the model of sustainable development. We emphasise this with

flatexDEGIRO's commitment to the United Nations Global Compact Initiative. Based on the

total of 10 principles in the areas of human rights, labour standards, environmental protection and anti-corruption practices, this initiative pursues the vision of an inclusive and sustainable global economy.

You know us as a company that is not afraid to formulate ambitious goals, vigorously pursue them, and report transparently on progress. We also want to rise to this aspiration with respect to sustainability. Therefore, for 2022, we set ourselves goals including increasing the proportion of suppliers who are committed to our Business Partner Code of Conduct to at least 40%, growing the number of further training sessions per year by at least 10%, switching all German office locations to green energy, and lowering scope 1 and scope 2 emissions by at least 20%.

These and other objectives, as well as details of the improvements already achieved, can be found in the following report. We hope you enjoy getting to know flatexDEGIRO from another perspective.

Frank Niehage, LL.M.

Muhamad Said Chahrour

CEO, Chairman of the Management Board

CFO, Member of the Management Board