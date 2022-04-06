flatexDEGIRO : Supplementary information on the candidate proposed for election as a further member of the Supervisory Board, Mrs. Aygül Özkan, in particular the candidate's curriculum vitae and information pursuant to Section 125 para. 1 sentence 5 of the German Stock Corporation Act

Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 17 May 2022

Supplementary information on the candidate proposed for election as a further member of the Supervisory Board, in particular the candidate's curriculum vitae and information pursuant to Section 125 para. 1 sentence 5 of the German Stock Corporation Act

Mrs. Aygül Özkan

Year of birth: 1971 Residing in: Hamburg Nationality: German

Proposed initial appointment: 2022

Current profession: Lawyer and Managing Director Zentraler Immobilien Ausschuss (ZIA) e.V.

Vita:

After completing her law studies in Hamburg in 1995 and her legal clerkship in Lower Saxony with the second state law examination at the end of 1997, Mrs. Özkan held various management positions at Deutsche Telekom AG from 1998 to 2005.

From 2005 to 2010, she was the branch manager for northern Germany for TNT Post Regioservice GmbH and set up a new unit (TNT-Post Hamburg branch) for the Dutch company in a competitive market.

In the years 2014 to 2020, she was a member of Management Group Germany and Managing Director of PCC Services GmbH der Deutschen Bank (previously trading as: DB Kredit Service GmbH). Previously, Aygül Özkan was Minister for Social Affairs, Women, Family, Health, Construction and Integration in Lower Saxony (2010-2013) and a member of the Lower Saxony state parliament in 2014.

Aygül Özkan is currently Managing Director of Zentraler Immobilien Ausschuss (ZIA) e.V. and represents the leading association of the real estate industry in a wide range of political and business-oriented bodies. Since 2022, Aygül Özkan is a member of the Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO Bank AG.

Mrs. Özkan also continues to practice as a licensed attorney.

Professional background:

• since 2020 Managing Director Zentraler Immobilien Ausschuss (ZIA) e.V.

• 2014 - 2020

Deutsche Bank Kredit Service GmbH (from 2016 trading as: PCC Services GmbH der Deutschen Bank), Managing Director / Member of Management Group Germany

• 2014 Member of the Lower Saxony State Parliament

• 2010 - 2013 Minister for Social Affairs, Women, Family, Health, Construction and Integration in Lower Saxony

• 2008 - 2010 Member of the Hamburg Parliament / Chairwoman of the Economic Committee

• 2005 - 2010 Branch Manager at TNT Post Regioservice GmbH, Hamburg branch office

• 2004 - 2005 Head of Business Customer Sales at Deutsche Telekom AG

• 1998 - 2003

Deutsche Telekom AG, from 1999 Key Account Manager, Regulation/ Wholesale Division

Professional training:

• 1997

Second state law examination

• 1995

Completion of law studies at the University of Hamburg with the first state law examination

Memberships in other statutory supervisory boards:

• Member of the Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO Bank AG, Frankfurt am Main (not listed)

Memberships in comparable domestic and foreign supervisory bodies of commercial enterprises:

• Member of the Advisory Board of Privatbank Donner & Reuschel Aktiengesellschaft, Hamburg (not listed)

The Supervisory Board considers Mrs. Özkan to be independent.

Apart from her membership of the Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO Bank AG, in the opinion of the Supervisory Board there are no personal or business relationships between Mrs. Aygül Özkan on the one hand and flatexDEGIRO AG, its group companies or the executive bodies of flatexDEGIRO AG or any shareholder directly or indirectly holding more than 10 percent of the voting shares in flatexDEGIRO AG on the other hand that would be relevant for the election decision of an objectively judging shareholder.

The Supervisory Board has also ascertained from the proposed candidate that she will have sufficient time to perform her duties as a member of the Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO AG.