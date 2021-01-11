flatexDEGIRO : ends record year beating management guidance

DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): Interim Report/Forecast

flatexDEGIRO AG ends record year beating management guidance



11.01.2021 / 07:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News / Frankfurt/Main, 11 January 2021

flatexDEGIRO AG ends record year beating management guidance

flatexDEGIRO leads European retail online brokerage market with 75m settled transactions (pro forma) in 2020 (+140% versus 2019)

Customer base grown by over 50% to 1.25m (2019: 0.80 m, pro forma)

Expectation 2021: over 1.6m customers, 65-75m transactions

flatexDEGIRO full steam ahead on the way to deliver Vision 2025

Frankfurt/Main - flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR), Europe's largest retail online broker, continues its strong growth path towards the company's Vision 2025. Sustainable customer growth and above average trading activity of investors made flatexDEGIRO the first European retail online broker to ever settle 75 million transactions. Group management is very confident to sustain significant customer growth in the coming years and to reach at least 3 million customers by 2025 at the latest.

"In the fourth quarter 2020, we have continued to deliver an excellent operational performance while implementing further elements of our strategic roadmap to expand our position as Europe's leading online broker," says Frank Niehage, CEO of flatexDEGIRO. "The realization of synergies from the acquisition of DEGIRO and the launch of 'flatex-next' in Germany will enable us to further increase our financial and commercial power in the coming years. As the European market leader, we see ourselves perfectly on track to expand our leadership and to achieve our Vision 2025: more than 3 million customers and at least 100 million transactions per year - even in years of low volatility."

At the end of 2020, the number of flatexDEGIRO customers amounted to 1.25 million, an organic increase of 55.8 percent compared to 0.80 million brokerage customers reported in the previous year (pro forma). Driven by strong organic customer growth and above average trading activity per customer, the number of trades executed via flatexDEGIRO's platforms have skyrocketed to 75.0 million in 2020, the highest number ever achieved by a European retail online broker (2019: 31.4 million, pro forma). In the fourth quarter 2020, over 21 million trades have successfully been executed.

"Market share gains in our international business, the new 'flatex-next' App in Germany and various secular trends in digitalization and investing all over Europe will drive significant customer growth in 2021. The capital market volatility continues to be at relatively high levels, positively impacting trading activity of our clients," says Muhamad Said Chahrour, CFO of flatexDEGIRO AG. "Based on these assumptions, we are very confident of growing our customer base to at least 1.6 million in 2021, executing 65 to 75 million transactions per year."

Underpinning its growth plans in Germany and Europe, flatexDEGIRO opened a new location in Hamburg at the beginning of 2021. The Group is strengthening its product management, marketing and banking center with highly experienced retail online brokerage experts.

Contact:



Achim Schreck Tel. +49 (0) 69 450001 0

Head of IR & Corporate Communications achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com

flatexDEGIRO AG

Rotfeder-Ring 7

D-60327 Frankfurt/Main

About flatexDEGIRO AG



flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates one of the leading and fastest growing online brokerage businesses in Europe, executing millions of paperless securities transactions per annum. B2C customers in 18 European countries are serviced via the flatex and DEGIRO brands and offered a wide range of independent products at competitive pricing, based on a modern, in-house state-of-the-art technology.

With more than 1.2 million customers and 75 million securities transactions in 2020, flatexDEGIRO is the largest retail online broker in Europe. In a time of bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitalization, the flatexDEGIRO Group is ideally positioned for further growth. Until 2025 at the latest, flatexDEGIRO aims to win over 3 million customers and execute at least 100 million transactions per year - even in years with low volatility.





Disclaimer



This release may contain forward-looking statements and information, which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by flatexDEGIRO AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. flatexDEGIRO assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those anticipated.