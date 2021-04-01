Log in
flatexDEGIRO : Germany's largest ETF and funds savings plan offering, permanently at zero cost

04/01/2021 | 02:10am EDT
Corporate News, Frankfurt/Main, 1 April 2021

Germany's largest ETF and funds savings plan offering, permanently at zero cost

  • More than 3,000 ETF and funds savings plans permanently tradable at zero cost
  • No custody account fee on ETF and funds products
  • Easier entry by lowering the minimum savings rate to 25 euros
  • New ETF search function simplifies selection of the right savings plan

Frankfurt/Main - Effective 1 April 2021, flatex, one of Germany's leading online brokers, will offer its entire ETF and funds savings plan range with over 3,000 products permanently free of charge. In addition, the custody account fee for all ETF and funds products will be waived from now on. New and existing customers will benefit from this offer, which is unique in Germany. Lowering the minimum savings rate to 25 euros enables an even broader range of customers to take their financial planning for the future into their own hands.

Frank Niehage, CEO of flatexDEGIRO AG is sure: "Long-term wealth creation via savings plans is absolutely essential for private retirement planning and we are convinced: everyone deserves yield, regardless of prior knowledge and available time. At flatex-next, we enable all customers to execute their investment easily and quickly on one of the most professional and secure platforms. Thus, we provide now the largest ETF and funds savings plan offering in Germany with over 3,000 products permanently at 0 euros."

flatex has been named best ETF broker of the year several times, most recently

in 2020 by Börse Online, and has continuously expanded its offering over the years. The permanent waiver of trading and custody fees enables millions of people in Germany to build long-term wealth using ETF and funds savings plans.

"Finding the right savings plan is more convenient than ever for our customers with flatex-next. Customers can search with one click for different assets by sector, asset class, sustainability ratings and other features," adds Muhamad Chahrour, CFO of flatexDEGIRO. "As Europe's largest retail online broker, we are underpinning our claim to leadership in Germany with this outstanding offering."

Contact

Achim Schreck

David Pieschel

Head of IR & Corporate Communications

Head of Marketing & Sales

Tel. +49 (0)160 9277 4570

Tel. +49 (0) 69 450001 1560

presseanfragen@flatex.de

presseanfragen@flatex.de

About flatex

flatex is one of Germany's leading online brokers and, together with its sister brands, settled 75 million transactions for 1.25 million customers across Europe in 2020. This also puts us among the leaders in online brokerage in an international comparison. What sets our offering apart is the integrated trading of almost all types of securities as well as off-exchange direct trading, through which our customers can trade over 1 million warrants, certificates, funds and ETFs with 17 issuers

Disclaimer

Flatex AG published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
