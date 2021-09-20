Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. FLC Group Joint Stock Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLC   VN000000FLC6

FLC GROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(FLC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FLC Joint Stock : Vietnam's Bamboo Airways to sign $2 billion deal with GE for engines on Boeing jets

09/20/2021 | 11:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Crew members stand near an Airbus A321 aircraft of Bamboo Airways before a flight at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's Bamboo Airways will sign a deal valued at nearly $2 billion with General Electric to purchase GEnx engines to power Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, the airline said on Tuesday.

The deal will be signed in the United States later on Tuesday in the presence of Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Bamboo said in a statement.

The GEnx engines, due to be delivered in 2022, will be used on the airline's wide-body Dreamliner fleet to operate planned non-stop routes between Vietnam and the United States, the company said.

"This new signing agreement will be an important milestone for the airline to expand its transcontinental flight network, connecting Vietnam with medium- and long-range markets," the statement said.

The airline said it will open a representative office in the United States and sign agreements with San Francisco International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport this week, paving the way for its first test of a non-stop flight between the countries on Thursday.

Bamboo said it aims to finalise procedures for non-stop commercial flights to the United Sates early next year, pending government approvals.

Bamboo said it is also seeking to expand its international flight network and open more routes to Australia, the United Kingdom and Germany, using its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

(Editing by Tom Hogue and Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2021
All news about FLC GROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY
09/20FLC JOINT STOCK : Vietnam's Bamboo Airways to sign $2 billion deal with GE for e..
RE
07/30FLC Group Joint Stock Company Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter..
CI
06/11MARKET CHATTER : Vietnam's Bamboo Airways Launches Direct Flights to North Ameri..
MT
06/03Vietnam Airlines to auction 11 Airbus planes to support carrier
RE
05/04Flc Group Joint Stock Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter ..
CI
04/16FLC Group Joint Stock Company cancelled the acquisition of 79.2% stake in Flc..
CI
04/15MARKET CHATTER : Bamboo Airways Shifts IPO Venue Sights to US, Seeks $4 Billion ..
MT
04/14EXCLUSIVE : Vietnam's Bamboo Airways plans to raise $200 million in U.S. IPO - c..
RE
03/19FLC JOINT STOCK : Vietnam's Bamboo Airways eyes third-quarter listing with marke..
RE
03/12Bamboo Airways CO., LTD. announced that it has received VND 2.288 billion in ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 13 488 B 593 M 593 M
Net income 2020 160 B 7,04 M 7,04 M
Net Debt 2020 5 217 B 230 M 230 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 739 B 339 M 341 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart FLC GROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Duration : Period :
FLC Group Joint Stock Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLC GROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Huyen Hai Bui General Director
Quyet Van Trinh Chairman
Nguyen Ba Le Independent Director
Kieu Dung Tran Huong Vice Chairman
Hien Quy La Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLC GROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY139.56%338
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-5.50%39 251
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-13.28%26 118
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.28%25 378
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-18.02%24 011
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-6.17%22 645