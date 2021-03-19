Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  >  FLC Group Joint Stock Company    FLC   VN000000FLC6

FLC GROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(FLC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FLC Joint Stock : Vietnam's Bamboo Airways eyes third-quarter listing with market cap of $2.73 billion

03/19/2021 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's startup Bamboo Airways said on Friday it aimed to list its shares on a local stock exchange in the third quarter and raise its domestic market share to 30% by the end of this year from 20% currently.

The company plans to list 105 million shares on either the Hanoi Stock Exchange or the Hochiminh Stock Exchange at an initial price of 60,000 dong ($2.60) each, potentially putting its market capitalisation at $2.73 billion, chairman Trinh Van Quyet said.

"Market conditions are ripe for the (listing) plan," Quyet told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Bamboo Airways, which reported pre-tax profit of 400 billion dong in 2020, is targeting an expansion of its aircraft fleet to 40 by the end of this year from 28 currently, Quyet said.

Quyet said the airline, which is owned by property and leisure company FLC Group, is ready to resume international commercial flights once the government lifts a suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We hope the government will prudently reopen international commercial flights from the end of the second quarter or early third as the domestic outbreak has been effectively contained," Quyet said.

Bamboo Airways also expects to receive supportive policies from the government to help it compete with regional rivals.

The airline has asked the government to arrange a loan of 5 trillion dong ($216.70 million) with low or zero interest rates via local commercial banks, the government said on Friday.

"Domestic airlines should be equal in accessing preferential loans, doesn't matter if it's a private or state-owned firm," Quyet said.

The central bank earlier this month said it was planning to provide an interest-free loan of up to 4 trillion dong to Vietnam Airlines to help the loss-making flag carrier weather the wide impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2021
All news about FLC GROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY
04:04aFLC JOINT STOCK  : Vietnam's Bamboo Airways eyes third-quarter listing with mark..
RE
2020Vietnam seeks to resume international flights from June 1 - VnExpress
RE
2020FLC JOINT STOCK  : Vietnam's Bamboo Airways to suspend all flights to South Kore..
RE
2020Vietnam's Vingroup scraps plan to launch airline to focus on tech
RE
2020Vietnam's KiteAir seeks 2020 launch in fast-growing aviation market
RE
2019Bamboo Airways to take delivery of first Boeing Dreamliner this month
RE
2019VietJet eyes new routes to Middle East, Australia with long-range narrowbodie..
RE
2019Vietnam's Bamboo Airways to get first Airbus A320neo next month
RE
2019Vietnam's largest firm Vingroup plans to launch airline in crowded market
RE
2019BIRDIES ON A PLANE : Vietnam's Bamboo airways banks on golf resorts for success
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 13 380 B 589 M 589 M
Net income 2020 27 248 M 1,20 M 1,20 M
Net Debt 2020 5 218 B 230 M 230 M
P/E ratio 2020 120x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 325 B 230 M 234 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart FLC GROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Duration : Period :
FLC Group Joint Stock Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLC GROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Huyen Hai Bui General Director
Quyet Van Trinh Chairman
Nguyen Ba Le Independent Director
Kieu Dung Tran Huong Vice Chairman
Hien Quy La Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLC GROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY64.84%226
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED17.70%43 770
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.09%37 539
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED21.72%34 663
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED24.26%28 187
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-3.60%27 582
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ