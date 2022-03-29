Vietnam arrests chairman of FLC, Bamboo Airways over market manipulation

HANOI, Mar 29 (Reuters) - Vietnamese police on Tuesday arrested the chairman
of one of the country's largest private groups on accusations of manipulating
the stock market, the Ministry of Public Security said.
Trinh Van Quyet, chairman of property and leisure company FLC Group
and Bamboo Airways, is also accused of hiding stock transaction information, the
ministry said in a statement.
FLC, which owns dozens of resorts and golf courses throughout the country,
didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
According to the ministry, Quyet sold 74.8 million shares of FLC on Jan. 10
without notifying market authorities as required.
FLC shares closed down 7% on Tuesday at 12,650 dong apiece.
