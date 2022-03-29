Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Vietnam
  Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  FLC Group Joint Stock Company
  News
  7. Summary
    FLC   VN000000FLC6

FLC GROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(FLC)
  Report
Vietnam arrests chairman of FLC, Bamboo Airways over market manipulation

03/29/2022 | 07:59am EDT
HANOI, Mar 29 (Reuters) - Vietnamese police on Tuesday arrested the chairman of one of the country's largest private groups on accusations of manipulating the stock market, the Ministry of Public Security said.

Trinh Van Quyet, chairman of property and leisure company FLC Group and Bamboo Airways, is also accused of hiding stock transaction information, the ministry said in a statement.

FLC, which owns dozens of resorts and golf courses throughout the country, didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

According to the ministry, Quyet sold 74.8 million shares of FLC on Jan. 10 without notifying market authorities as required.

FLC shares closed down 7% on Tuesday at 12,650 dong apiece. (Reporting by Khanh Vu Editing by Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 772 B 296 M 296 M
Net income 2021 84 466 M 3,69 M 3,69 M
Net Debt 2021 5 664 B 247 M 247 M
P/E ratio 2021 157x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 656 B 422 M 422 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
EV / Sales 2021 2,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,7%
Managers and Directors
Huyen Hai Bui Chief Executive Officer & Director
Quyet Van Trinh Chairman
Kieu Dung Tran Huong Vice Chairman
Hien Quy La Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Thang Tat Dang Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLC GROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-24.44%422
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.11%35 401
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.28.66%33 200
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED9.15%32 606
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.8.38%31 823
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED5.04%29 913