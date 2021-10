HANOI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Vietnam's Bamboo Airways will launch direct services between the country's two largest cities and London from next year, the company said on Sunday.

The airline will initially conduct six return flights per week from January, connecting business hub Ho Chi Minh City and capital Hanoi with London, Bamboo Airways said in a statement.

It will operate Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on the new routes, the company said. (Editing by Alison Williams)