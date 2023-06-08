Advanced search
    FLT   US3390411052

FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(FLT)
06/08/2023
238.30 USD   +0.30%
04:06pFLEETCOR Named to Newsweek's List of the Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces For 2023
BU
06/07Transcript : FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. Presents at The 43rd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference, Jun-07-2023 12:40 PM
CI
06/05BP Enters US Fleet Partnership with FedEx -- OPIS
DJ
FLEETCOR Named to Newsweek's List of the Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces For 2023

06/08/2023 | 04:06pm EDT
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a leading global business payments company, was recently named to Newsweek’s annual list of Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces®. The 2023 Global Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® is the newest list in the Most Loved Workplace® collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

“It’s an honor to be on Newsweek’s Global Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® as the recognition reinforces our commitment to providing the best possible work environment for more than 10,000 employees worldwide,” said Crystal Williams, Chief Human Resources Officer at FLEETCOR. “More gratifying is that it was the voice of our employees which earned our place to this prestigious list. FLEETCOR is truly a great career destination, and we are truly thrilled by this recognition.”

The results were determined after surveying more than 2 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 30 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

How positive workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration at the firm were the five critical areas measured to gauge employee sentiment. In addition, areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging, career development, and company leadership were identified and analyzed in relation to the five critical areas measured.

"While workplace dynamics continue to evolve, the power of a positive culture remains constant,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek. “The companies featured on the 2023 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list embody this transformative spirit, proving that when companies prioritize their people, success naturally follows."

Methodology
To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on responses to BPI's proprietary Love of Workplace survey. Another 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google. The final 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners-up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their rankings.

About FLEETCOR®
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that helps businesses spend less by providing innovative solutions that control expense-related purchasing and payment processes. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands automate, secure, digitize and manage payment transactions on behalf of businesses across more than 100 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

About Newsweek
Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute
Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI’s research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

For more information on how to apply to become a certified Most Loved Workplace, go to: http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 832 M - -
Net income 2023 1 002 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 537 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 17 542 M 17 542 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,76x
EV / Sales 2024 5,08x
Nbr of Employees 9 900
Free-Float 55,7%
Managers and Directors
Ronald F. Clarke Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Radin President-Comdata Prepaid
Thomas E. Panther Chief Financial Officer
Scott A. duFour Global Chief Information Officer
Steven Theodere Stull Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
