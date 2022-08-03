FLEETCOR Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results 08/03/2022 | 04:22pm EDT Send by mail :

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a leading global business payments company, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022. "We reported an exceptional quarter, with continued momentum leading to revenues and adjusted net income per share growth of 29% and 32%, respectively," said Ron Clarke, chairman and chief executive officer, FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. "Organic revenue growth finished strong at 17% for the quarter, driven by results in lodging and corporate payments. We are adjusting our guidance to reflect our second quarter outperformance, and our updated outlook. Our preliminary July results remain positive, and support our guidance for the second half of the year." Financial Results for Second Quarter of 2022: GAAP Results Revenues increased 29% to $861.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $667.4 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Net income increased 34% to $262.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $196.2 million in the second quarter of 2021.

increased 34% to $262.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $196.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. Net income per diluted share increased 46% to $3.35 in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $2.30 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP Results1 Adjusted net income 1 increased 22% to $326.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $268.4 million in the second quarter of 2021.

increased 22% to $326.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $268.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income per diluted share1 increased 32% to $4.17 in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $3.15 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021. “Our second quarter results came in well ahead of the expectations we provided in May, for both revenue and adjusted net income per share,” said Charles Freund, chief financial officer, FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. “Our businesses continued the positive momentum from the first quarter, with the majority of the second quarter outperformance coming from organic growth. We again deployed our substantial cash flow to buy back shares, and expect to continue to do so opportunistically.” Updated Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook: “The outlook for the second half of the year remains positive, as we expect the fundamental trends from the first half of the year to continue. We expect the net benefits from higher fuel prices, higher fuel spreads and lower share count to effectively offset headwinds from foreign exchange rates and higher interest rates,” concluded Freund. For fiscal year 2022, FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. updated financial guidance1 is as follows: Total revenues between $3,380 million and $3,420 million;

Net income between $962 million and $982 million;

Net income per diluted share between $12.42 and $12.62;

Adjusted net income between $1,230 million and $1,250 million; and

Adjusted net income per diluted share between $15.85 and $16.05. FLEETCOR’s guidance assumptions are as follows: For the balance of the year: Weighted average U.S. fuel prices equal to $4.46 per gallon, which includes fuel prices of $4.64 and $4.29 for the next two quarters, respectively;

Market spreads favorable to the 2021 average; and

Foreign exchange rates equal to the last seven-day average as of July 28, 2022. For the full year: Interest expense between $145 million and $155 million, which assumes average LIBOR rates of 2.2% and 3.2% for the next two quarters, respectively;

Approximately 78 million fully diluted shares outstanding;

A tax rate of 26.5% to 27.5%; and

No impact related to acquisitions not already closed. Third Quarter of 2022 Outlook: The Company currently expects third quarter revenues between $870 million and $890 million, and adjusted net income per diluted share between $4.15 and $4.25. ____________________________________________________________ 1 Reconciliations of GAAP results to non-GAAP results are provided in Exhibit 1 attached. Additional supplemental data is provided in Exhibits 2-5. A reconciliation of GAAP guidance to non-GAAP guidance is provided in Exhibit 6. Conference Call: The Company will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2022 financial results today at 5:00 pm ET. Hosting the call will be Ron Clarke, chief executive officer, Charles Freund, chief financial officer and Jim Eglseder, investor relations. The conference call can be accessed live via webcast from the Company's investor relations website at http://investor.fleetcor.com. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 825-9789 or (412) 317-5180 for international callers; the conference ID is 10169050. The replay will be available until Wednesday August 10, 2022. Prior to the conference call, the Company will post supplemental financial information that will be discussed during the call and live webcast. Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about FLEETCOR’s beliefs, assumptions, expectations and future performance, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “seek,” “project” or “expect,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “should,” the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on preliminary information, internal estimates and management assumptions, expectations and plans about future conditions, events and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to many uncertainties and other variable circumstances, such as regulatory measures, voluntary actions, or changes in consumer preferences, that impact our transaction volume, including social distancing, shelter-in-place, shutdowns of nonessential businesses and similar measures imposed or undertaken in an effort to contain and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (including any variants thereof, “COVID-19”) or new outbreaks thereof, including in China; the impact of vaccine mandates on our workforce in certain jurisdictions; adverse changes or volatility in fuel prices and spreads and the current inflationary environment; adverse changes in program fees or charges we may collect, whether through legal, regulatory or contractual changes; adverse outcomes with respect to current and future legal proceedings or investigations, including without limitation, the FTC lawsuit, or actions of governmental, regulatory or quasi-governmental bodies or standards or industry organizations with respect to our payment cards; delays or failures associated with implication of, or adaption to, new technology, changes in credit risk of customers and associated losses; failure to maintain or renew key business relationships; failure to maintain competitive product offerings; failure to complete, or delays in completing, acquisitions, new partnerships or customer arrangements; and to successfully integrate or otherwise achieve anticipated benefits from such acquisitions, partnerships, and customer arrangements; failure to successfully expand and manage our business internationally; and other risks related to our international operations, including the impact of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine on our business and operations, the potential impact to our business as a result of the United Kingdom’s referendum to leave the European Union; the impact of foreign exchange rates on operations, revenues and income; and the failure or compromise of our data centers and other information technology assets; as well as the other risks and uncertainties identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in FLEETCOR's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 1, 2022 and subsequent filings with the SEC made by us. These factors could cause our actual results and experience to differ materially from any forward-looking statement made herein. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and we do not undertake, and specifically disclaim, any obligation to update any such statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as specifically stated or to the extent required by law. You may access FLEETCOR’s SEC filings for free by visiting the SEC web site at www.sec.gov. About Non-GAAP Financial Measures: This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, which are used by the Company as supplemental measures to evaluate its overall operating performance. The Company’s definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures used herein may differ from similarly titled measures used by others, including within our industry. By providing these non-GAAP financial measures, together with reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, we believe we are enhancing investors’ understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing strategic initiatives. See the appendix for additional information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted net income is calculated as net income, adjusted to eliminate (a) non-cash share based compensation expense related to share based compensation awards, (b) amortization of deferred financing costs, discounts, intangible assets, and amortization of the premium recognized on the purchase of receivables, (c) integration and deal related costs, and (d) other non-recurring items, including unusual credit losses occurring largely, but not necessarily exclusively, due to COVID-19, the impact of discrete tax items, impairment charges, asset write-offs, restructuring costs, gains due to disposition of assets/businesses, loss on extinguishment of debt, and legal settlements and related legal fees. We adjust net income for the tax effect of non-tax items using our effective income tax rate, exclusive of discrete tax items. We calculate adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share to eliminate the effect of items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, net income per diluted share or cash flow from operations, as determined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or U.S. GAAP. We believe it is useful to exclude non-cash share based compensation expense from adjusted net income because non-cash equity grants made at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time and share based compensation expense is not a key measure of our core operating performance. We also believe that amortization expense can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon their financing and accounting methods, the fair value and average expected life of their acquired intangible assets, their capital structures and the method by which their assets were acquired; therefore, we have excluded amortization expense from our adjusted net income. Integration and deal related costs represent business acquisition transaction costs, professional services fees, short-term retention bonuses and system migration costs, etc., that are not indicative of the performance of the underlying business. We also believe that certain expenses, discrete tax items, recoveries (e.g. legal settlements, write-off of customer receivable, etc.), gains and losses on investments, and impairment charges do not necessarily reflect how our investments and business are performing. We adjust net income for the tax effect of each of these non-tax items using the effective tax rate during the period, exclusive of discrete tax items. Organic revenue growth is calculated as revenue growth in the current period adjusted for the impact of changes in the macroeconomic environment (to include fuel price, fuel price spreads and changes in foreign exchange rates) over revenue in the comparable prior period adjusted to include or remove the impact of acquisitions and/or divestitures and non-recurring items that have occurred subsequent to that period. We believe that organic revenue growth on a macro-neutral, one-time item, and consistent acquisition/divestiture/non-recurring item basis is useful to investors for understanding the performance of FLEETCOR. Management uses adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and organic revenue growth: as measurements of operating performance because they assist us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis;

for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget;

to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business; and

to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies. About FLEETCOR® FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that helps businesses spend less by providing innovative solutions that enable and control expense-related purchasing and payment processes. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands automate, secure, digitize and manage payment transactions on behalf of businesses across more than 100 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,423,060 $ 1,520,027 Restricted cash 933,373 730,668 Accounts and other receivables (less allowance) 2,448,585 1,793,274 Securitized accounts receivable - restricted for securitization investors 1,600,000 1,118,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 418,451 326,079 Total current assets 6,823,469 5,488,048 Property and equipment, net 260,588 236,294 Goodwill 5,076,364 5,078,978 Other intangibles, net 2,220,246 2,335,385 Investments 67,067 52,016 Other assets 262,481 213,932 Total assets $ 14,710,215 $ 13,404,653 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,014,962 $ 1,406,350 Accrued expenses 348,301 369,054 Customer deposits 1,685,261 1,788,705 Securitization facility 1,600,000 1,118,000 Current portion of notes payable and lines of credit 508,108 399,628 Other current liabilities 275,263 208,614 Total current liabilities 6,431,895 5,290,351 Notes payable and other obligations, less current portion 4,767,545 4,460,039 Deferred income taxes 566,434 566,291 Other noncurrent liabilities 256,672 221,392 Total noncurrent liabilities 5,590,651 5,247,722 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 127 127 Additional paid-in capital 2,964,236 2,878,751 Retained earnings 6,736,565 6,256,442 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,413,833 ) (1,464,616 ) Treasury stock (5,599,426 ) (4,804,124 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,687,669 2,866,580 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 14,710,215 $ 13,404,653 FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues, net $ 861,278 $ 667,381 $ 1,650,519 $ 1,276,004 Expenses: Processing 185,588 122,294 359,782 238,722 Selling 79,324 63,225 156,213 115,307 General and administrative 147,446 115,008 290,968 223,370 Depreciation and amortization 78,474 69,218 155,276 134,947 Other operating, net (34 ) 24 79 81 Operating income 370,480 297,612 688,201 563,577 Investment loss (gain) 193 - 345 (9 ) Other expense, net 3,564 408 4,433 2,151 Interest expense, net 23,070 34,685 45,100 63,236 Total other expense 26,827 35,093 49,878 65,378 Income before income taxes 343,653 262,519 638,323 498,199 Provision for income taxes 81,482 66,272 158,200 117,713 Net income $ 262,171 $ 196,247 $ 480,123 $ 380,486 Basic earnings per share $ 3.42 $ 2.36 $ 6.22 $ 4.57 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.35 $ 2.30 $ 6.10 $ 4.45 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic shares 76,769 83,141 77,250 83,307 Diluted shares 78,239 85,295 78,762 85,528 FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net income $ 480,123 $ 380,486 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 43,783 36,094 Stock-based compensation 66,648 35,632 Provision for credit losses on accounts and other receivables 52,704 8,521 Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts 4,131 3,248 Amortization of intangible assets and premium on receivables 111,493 98,853 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,934 6,230 Deferred income taxes (10,864 ) 8,216 Other non-cash operating loss 425 72 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (net of acquisitions): Accounts and other receivables (1,225,705 ) (706,574 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (89,933 ) 115,239 Other assets (48,270 ) 20,715 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and customer deposits 655,384 349,710 Net cash provided by operating activities 41,853 356,442 Investing activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (33,744 ) (114,994 ) Purchases of property and equipment (66,629 ) (45,765 ) Other - (2,281 ) Net cash used in investing activities (100,373 ) (163,040 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock 18,837 35,921 Repurchase of common stock (795,302 ) (416,585 ) Borrowings on securitization facility, net 482,000 300,000 Deferred financing costs paid and debt discount (337 ) (21,039 ) Proceeds from issuance of notes payable 3,000,000 1,150,000 Principal payments on notes payable (2,777,000 ) (419,250 ) Borrowings from revolver 1,550,000 405,000 Payments on revolver (1,356,000 ) (623,851 ) Borrowings (payments) on swing line of credit, net 194 (51,157 ) Other - (366 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 122,392 358,673 Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash 41,866 30,609 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 105,738 582,684 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 2,250,695 1,476,619 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 2,356,433 $ 2,059,303 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for interest, net $ 73,323 $ 54,818 Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 215,653 $ 113,969 Exhibit 1 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands, except shares and per share amounts) (Unaudited) The following table reconciles net income to adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share:* Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 262,171 $ 196,247 $ 480,123 $ 380,486 Stock based compensation 34,017 17,885 66,648 35,632 Amortization1 57,994 52,525 115,624 102,101 Integration and deal related costs 2,957 7,823 9,210 11,493 Legal settlements/litigation 1,467 1,388 1,902 5,058 Restructuring and related costs 763 (777 ) 763 (1,363 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,934 6,230 1,934 6,230 Total pre-tax adjustments 99,132 85,074 196,081 159,151 Income taxes2 (35,164 ) (12,910 ) (60,405 ) (29,079 ) Adjusted net income $ 326,139 $ 268,411 $ 615,799 $ 510,559 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 4.17 $ 3.15 $ 7.82 $ 5.97 Diluted shares 78,239 85,295 78,762 85,528 1 Includes amortization related to intangible assets, premium on receivables, deferred financing costs and debt discounts. 2 Includes $9.0 million adjustment for tax benefit of certain income determined to be permanently invested in 2Q 2022. * Columns may not calculate due to rounding. Exhibit 2 Key Performance Indicators, by Solution and Revenue Per Performance Metric on a GAAP Basis and Pro Forma and Macro Adjusted (In millions except revenues, net per key performance metric) (Unaudited) The following table presents revenue and revenue per key performance metric by solution.* As Reported Pro Forma and Macro Adjusted2 Three Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Change % Change 2022 2021 Change % Change FUEL - Revenues, net $ 346.9 $ 295.1 $ 51.7 18 % $ 317.3 $ 295.2 $ 22.0 7 % - Transactions 122.5 118.3 4.2 4 % 122.5 119.8 2.7 2 % - Revenues, net per transaction $ 2.83 $ 2.50 $ 0.34 14 % $ 2.59 $ 2.46 $ 0.13 5 % CORPORATE PAYMENTS -Revenues, net $ 189.7 $ 140.4 $ 49.3 35 % $ 195.2 $ 164.8 $ 30.5 18 % - Spend volume $ 28,836 $ 23,002 $ 5,833 25 % $ 28,836 $ 27,549 $ 1,287 5 % - Revenues, net per spend $ 0.66 % 0.61 % 0.05 % 8 % 0.68 % 0.60 % 0.08 % 13 % TOLLS - Revenues, net $ 91.2 $ 71.3 $ 19.8 28 % $ 84.5 $ 71.3 $ 13.2 19 % - Tags (average monthly) 6.1 5.8 0.3 5 % 6.1 5.8 0.3 5 % - Revenues, net per tag $ 14.85 $ 12.21 $ 2.64 22 % $ 13.76 $ 12.20 $ 1.56 13 % LODGING - Revenues, net $ 116.9 $ 62.2 $ 54.7 88 % $ 117.2 $ 82.7 $ 34.4 42 % - Room nights 9.5 6.6 2.9 44 % 9.5 8.2 1.3 16 % - Revenues, net per room night $ 12.30 $ 9.41 $ 2.90 31 % $ 12.33 $ 10.12 $ 2.22 22 % GIFT - Revenues, net $ 51.7 $ 32.3 $ 19.4 60 % $ 52.5 $ 32.3 $ 20.2 63 % - Transactions 287.5 259.4 28.1 11 % 287.5 259.4 28.1 11 % - Revenues, net per transaction $ 0.18 $ 0.12 $ 0.06 44 % $ 0.18 $ 0.12 $ 0.06 47 % OTHER 1 - Revenues, net $ 65.0 $ 66.0 $ (1.0 ) (2 %) $ 66.7 $ 66.0 $ 0.7 1 % - Transactions 10.2 9.3 1.0 11 % 10.2 9.3 1.0 11 % - Revenues, net per transaction $ 6.34 $ 7.13 $ (0.79 ) (11 %) $ 6.51 $ 7.13 $ (0.63 ) (9 %) FLEETCOR CONSOLIDATED REVENUES - Revenues, net $ 861.3 $ 667.4 $ 193.9 29 % $ 833.4 $ 712.3 $ 121.0 17 % 1 Other includes telematics, maintenance, food, payroll card and transportation related businesses. 2 See Exhibit 5 for a reconciliation of Pro forma and Macro Adjusted revenue by solution and metrics, non-GAAP measures, to the GAAP equivalent. * Columns may not calculate due to rounding. Exhibit 3 Revenues by Geography and Solution (In millions) (Unaudited) Revenues by Geography* Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 % 2021 % 2022 % 2021 % US $ 528 61 % $ 413 62 % $ 999 61 % $ 783 61 % Brazil 112 13 % 86 13 % 214 13 % 168 13 % UK 93 11 % 84 13 % 188 11 % 159 12 % Other 128 15 % 85 13 % 249 15 % 166 13 % Consolidated Revenues, net $ 861 100 % $ 667 100 % $ 1,651 100 % $ 1,276 100 % * Columns may not calculate due to rounding. Revenues by Solution* Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 % 2021 % 2022 % 2021 % Fuel $ 347 40 % $ 295 44 % $ 665 40 % $ 557 44 % Corporate Payments 190 22 % 140 21 % 373 23 % 257 20 % Tolls 91 11 % 71 11 % 176 11 % 140 11 % Lodging 117 14 % 62 9 % 211 13 % 121 10 % Gift 52 6 % 32 5 % 95 6 % 76 6 % Other 65 8 % 66 10 % 129 8 % 125 10 % Consolidated Revenues, net $ 861 100 % $ 667 100 % $ 1,651 100 % $ 1,276 100 % * Columns may not calculate due to rounding. Exhibit 4A Non-GAAP Prior Segment Results* (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues, net: North America $ 601,677 $ 443,426 $ 1,149,059 $ 845,632 Brazil 111,825 85,670 214,362 167,593 International 147,776 138,285 287,098 262,779 $ 861,278 $ 667,381 $ 1,650,519 $ 1,276,004 Operating income: North America $ 240,997 $ 178,652 $ 437,927 $ 341,228 Brazil 41,617 33,331 78,945 65,556 International 87,866 85,629 171,329 156,793 $ 370,480 $ 297,612 $ 688,201 $ 563,577 Depreciation and amortization: North America $ 53,790 $ 43,882 $ 107,097 $ 84,415 Brazil 14,288 12,894 27,409 25,181 International 10,396 12,442 20,770 25,351 $ 78,474 $ 69,218 $ 155,276 $ 134,947 Capital expenditures: North America $ 23,072 $ 15,325 $ 44,666 $ 26,855 Brazil 7,621 5,775 13,599 9,126 International 4,549 5,138 8,364 9,784 $ 35,242 $ 26,238 $ 66,629 $ 45,765 * In the second quarter of 2022, in order to align with recent changes in the organizational structure and management reporting, the Company has recast its segments into Fleet, Corporate Payments, Lodging, Brazil and Other. During this quarter of transition, we have provided both the prior and current segment results. In future reporting periods, we will provide results in our current segments only. Exhibit 4B GAAP Segment Results* (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 20221 2021 20221 2021 Revenues, net: Fleet $ 377,361 $ 333,091 $ 728,954 $ 628,064 Corporate Payments 189,699 140,388 373,467 256,782 Lodging 116,900 62,248 211,476 121,284 Brazil 111,825 85,669 214,362 167,593 Other2 65,493 45,985 122,260 102,281 $ 861,278 $ 667,381 $ 1,650,519 $ 1,276,004 Operating income: Fleet $ 186,790 $ 172,588 $ 354,635 $ 319,619 Corporate Payments 65,859 48,611 124,066 93,014 Lodging 58,559 29,901 98,339 54,774 Brazil 41,617 33,331 78,945 65,556 Other2 17,655 13,181 32,216 30,614 $ 370,480 $ 297,612 $ 688,201 $ 563,577 Depreciation and amortization: Fleet $ 34,927 $ 36,384 $ 69,634 $ 73,039 Corporate Payments 16,724 12,320 33,072 21,553 Lodging 10,321 5,229 20,855 10,384 Brazil 14,288 12,894 27,409 25,181 Other2 2,214 2,391 4,306 4,790 $ 78,474 $ 69,218 $ 155,276 $ 134,947 Capital expenditures: Fleet $ 18,447 $ 15,410 $ 34,237 $ 26,718 Corporate Payments 5,158 2,598 9,646 5,355 Lodging 2,067 964 3,759 1,864 Brazil 7,620 5,775 13,598 9,126 Other2 1,950 1,491 5,389 2,702 $ 35,242 $ 26,238 $ 66,629 $ 45,765 1 Results from the 2022 acquisition of Levarti are reported in our Lodging segment. 2 Other includes gift and payroll card components. * In the second quarter of 2022, in order to align with recent changes in the organizational structure and management reporting, the Company has recast its segments into Fleet, Corporate Payments, Lodging, Brazil and Other. The presentation of segment information has been recast for the prior quarters to align with segment presentation for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. Exhibit 5 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Revenue and Key Performance Metric by Solution to GAAP (In millions) (Unaudited) Revenues, net Key Performance Metric Three Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended June 30, 2022* 2021* 2022* 2021* FUEL-TRANSACTIONS Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 317.3 $ 295.2 122.5 119.8 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - (0.1 ) - (1.5 ) Impact of fuel prices/spread 35.2 - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates (5.7 ) - - - As reported $ 346.9 $ 295.1 122.5 118.3 CORPORATE PAYMENTS- SPEND Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 195.2 $ 164.8 28,836 27,549 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - (24.4 ) - (4,546 ) Impact of fuel prices/spread 0.7 - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates (6.2 ) - - - As reported $ 189.7 $ 140.4 28,836 23,002 TOLLS- TAGS Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 84.5 $ 71.3 6.1 5.8 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - - - - Impact of fuel prices/spread - - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates 6.7 - - - As reported $ 91.2 $ 71.3 6.1 5.8 LODGING- ROOM NIGHTS Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 117.2 $ 82.7 9.5 8.2 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - (20.5 ) - (1.6 ) Impact of fuel prices/spread - - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates (0.3 ) - - - As reported $ 116.9 $ 62.2 9.5 6.6 GIFT- TRANSACTIONS Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 52.5 $ 32.3 287.5 259.4 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - - - - Impact of fuel prices/spread - - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates (0.8 ) - - - As reported $ 51.7 $ 32.3 287.5 259.4 OTHER 1 - TRANSACTIONS Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 66.7 $ 66.0 10.2 9.3 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - - - - Impact of fuel prices/spread - - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates (1.7 ) - - - As reported $ 65.0 $ 66.0 10.2 9.3 FLEETCOR CONSOLIDATED REVENUES Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 833.4 $ 712.3 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - (45.0 ) Impact of fuel prices/spread2 35.9 - Impact of foreign exchange rates2 (8.0 ) - As reported $ 861.3 $ 667.4 * Columns may not calculate due to rounding. 1 Other includes telematics, maintenance, food, payroll card and transportation related businesses. 2 Revenues reflect an estimated $33 million positive impact from fuel prices and approximately $3 million positive impact from fuel price spreads, partially offset by the negative impact of movements in foreign exchange rates of approximately $8 million. Exhibit 6 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE MEASURES (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) The following table reconciles third quarter 2022 and full year 2022 financial guidance for net income to adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share, at both ends of the range. Q3 2022 GUIDANCE Low* High* Net income $ 249 $ 259 Net income per diluted share $ 3.26 $ 3.36 Stock based compensation 33 33 Amortization 56 56 Other 6 6 Total pre-tax adjustments 95 95 Income taxes (26 ) (26 ) Adjusted net income $ 317 $ 327 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 4.15 $ 4.25 Diluted shares 77 77 2022 GUIDANCE Low* High* Net income $ 962 $ 982 Net income per diluted share $ 12.42 $ 12.62 Stock based compensation 127 127 Amortization 227 227 Other 25 25 Total pre-tax adjustments 378 378 Income taxes (102 ) (102 ) Discrete taxes (9 ) (9 ) Adjusted net income $ 1,230 $ 1,250 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 15.85 $ 16.05 Diluted shares 78 78 * Columns may not calculate due to rounding. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005893/en/

