  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLT   US3390411052

FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(FLT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-14 pm EDT
209.87 USD   -1.02%
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES : EV Strategy Update and Discussion
PU
Wells Fargo Securities Lowers Price Target on FleetCor Technologies to $274 From $298, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
FLEETCOR Technologies : EV Strategy Update and Discussion

09/14/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
EV STRATEGY UPDATE AND DISCUSSION

Investor Call

14 September 2022, 4:30pm ET

SAFE HARBOR PROVISION

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about FLEETCOR's beliefs, assumptions, expectations and future performance, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "seek," "project" or "expect," "may," "will," "would," "could" or "should," the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on preliminary information, internal estimates and management assumptions, expectations and plans about future conditions, events and results. Forward- looking statements are subject to many uncertainties and other variable circumstances, such as regulatory measures, voluntary actions, or changes in consumer preferences, that impact our transaction volume, including social distancing, shelter-in-place, shutdowns of nonessential businesses and similar measures imposed or undertaken in an effort to contain and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (including any variants thereof, "COVID-19") or new outbreaks thereof, including in China; the impact of vaccine mandates on our workforce in certain jurisdictions; adverse changes or volatility in fuel prices and spreads and the current inflationary environment; adverse changes in program fees or charges we may collect, whether through legal, regulatory or contractual changes; adverse outcomes with respect to current and future legal proceedings or investigations, including without limitation, the FTC lawsuit, or actions of governmental, regulatory or quasi-governmental bodies or standards or industry organizations with respect to our payment cards; delays or failures associated with implication of, or adaption to, new technology, changes in credit risk of customers and associated losses; failure to maintain or renew key business relationships; failure to maintain competitive product offerings; failure to complete, or delays in completing, acquisitions, new partnerships or customer arrangements; and to successfully integrate or otherwise achieve anticipated benefits from such acquisitions, partnerships, and customer arrangements; failure to successfully expand and manage our business internationally; and other risks related to our international operations, including the impact of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine on our business and operations, the potential impact to our business as a result of the United Kingdom's referendum to leave the European Union; the impact of foreign exchange rates on operations, revenues and income; and the failure or compromise of our data centers and other information technology assets; as well as the other risks and uncertainties identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in FLEETCOR's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 1, 2022 and subsequent filings with the SEC made by us. These factors could cause our actual results and experience to differ materially from any forward-looking statement made herein. The forward-looking statements included in this presentation are made only as of the date hereof and we do not undertake, and specifically disclaim, any obligation to update any such statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as specifically stated or to the extent required by law. You may access FLEETCOR's SEC filings for free by visiting the SEC web site at www.sec.gov.

This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures, which are used by the Company as supplemental measures to evaluate its overall operating performance. The Company's definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures used herein may differ from similarly titled measures used by others, including within the Company's industry. By providing these non-GAAP financial measures, together with reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing strategic initiatives. See the appendix for additional information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

TODAY'S AGENDA

EV Acquisition … Plugsurfing

EV Strategy Discussion

  • EV Ecosystem
  • FLEETCOR's EV Strategy & Assets
  • Opportunity
  • Case Study

EV ACQUISITION

Plugsurfing - a European EV network and SAAS provider to OEMs, Fleets, Consumers and Charge Point Operators (CPOs) … which will accelerate FLEETCOR's EV strategy

Acquisition Snapshot

Investment Thesis

Business Description

  • EV charging network & software solutions provider in Europe
  • Provisioned to EV drivers via OEMs and directly, as well as offering operating software to CPOs

Key Assets and Capabilities

  • Customers… ~150k active users, 11 OEMs and 29 CPOs
  • European EV Network… over 300,000 charge points (~80% of sites in EU)
  • Software… driver app with locations, pricing, availability
  • Employees… ~100 employees with deep EV experience
  • Brand Name… strong brand recognition across Europe
  • EV Strategy Accelerator… immediate addition of critically important EV assets and capabilities
  • Broadens Addressable Market… position in consumer EV market via established relationships with EV vehicle OEMs and as an enabler to CPOs
  • Synergistic with other EV investments… Fits with our investment inZap-Mapand Mina to provide best in class EV products globally

Estimate the Plugsurfing acquisition will be approximately $0.04 dilutive ROY 2022

FLEETCOR | Proprietary & Confidential

4

NEW EV ECOSYSTEM

The EV ecosystem is developing with established players participating alongside new market entrants…driving competition, but also opportunities

EV ECOSYSTEM

Manufacturers

Energy

Retailers

Payment Networks

Software

Internal Combustion

Engine (ICE)

Traditional OEMs

Oil Companies

Gas Stations

Open Loop

Private Label

Proprietary

Card Management system

Enhanced Driver App

Electric Vehicles

(EVs)

Traditional OEMs

EV Only OEMs

Utilities

Gas Stations with EV retrofit Charge Point Operators (CPOs)

Open Loop

Private Label

Proprietary

Card Management system

Enhanced Driver App

At Home Reimbursement

FLEETCOR | Proprietary & Confidential

5

Disclaimer

FleetCor Technologies Inc. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 21:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 411 M - -
Net income 2022 973 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 325 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15 906 M 15 906 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,22x
EV / Sales 2023 5,67x
Nbr of Employees 9 700
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 212,04 $
Average target price 280,93 $
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald F. Clarke Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Richard Freund Chief Financial Officer
Scott A. duFour Global Chief Information Officer
Mark A. Johnson Independent Director
Steven Theodere Stull Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.38%15 906
FISERV, INC.2.05%67 745
BLOCK, INC.-56.92%41 456
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-2.23%36 633
NEXI S.P.A-39.24%11 153
DLOCAL LIMITED-29.36%7 457