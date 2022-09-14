FLEETCOR Technologies : EV Strategy Update and Discussion
09/14/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
EV STRATEGY UPDATE AND DISCUSSION
Investor Call
14 September 2022, 4:30pm ET
TODAY'S AGENDA
EV Acquisition … Plugsurfing
EV Strategy Discussion
EV Ecosystem
FLEETCOR's EV Strategy & Assets
Opportunity
Case Study
EV ACQUISITION
Plugsurfing - a European EV network and SAAS provider to OEMs, Fleets, Consumers and Charge Point Operators (CPOs) … which will accelerate FLEETCOR's EV strategy
Acquisition Snapshot
Investment Thesis
Business Description
EV charging network & software solutions provider in Europe
Provisioned to EV drivers via OEMs and directly, as well as offering operating software to CPOs
Key Assets and Capabilities
Customers… ~150k active users, 11 OEMs and 29 CPOs
European EV Network… over 300,000 charge points (~80% of sites in EU)
Software… driver app with locations, pricing, availability
Employees… ~100 employees with deep EV experience
Brand Name… strong brand recognition across Europe
EV Strategy Accelerator… immediate addition of critically important EV assets and capabilities
Broadens Addressable Market… position in consumer EV market via established relationships with EV vehicle OEMs and as an enabler to CPOs
Synergistic with other EV investments… Fits with our investment inZap-Mapand Mina to provide best in class EV products globally
Estimate the Plugsurfing acquisition will be approximately $0.04 dilutive ROY 2022
NEW EV ECOSYSTEM
The EV ecosystem is developing with established players participating alongside new market entrants…driving competition, but also opportunities
EV ECOSYSTEM
Manufacturers
Energy
Retailers
Payment Networks
Software
Internal Combustion
Engine (ICE)
Traditional OEMs
Oil Companies
Gas Stations
Open Loop
Private Label
Proprietary
Card Management system
Enhanced Driver App
Electric Vehicles
(EVs)
Traditional OEMs
EV Only OEMs
Utilities
Gas Stations with EV retrofit Charge Point Operators (CPOs)
