Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLT   US3390411052

FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(FLT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FLEETCOR Technologies : ® and Pilot Flying J Extend Fuel Card Acceptance Agreements

05/12/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Comdata and Fuelman Card Acceptance Extended at North America’s Largest Network of Travel Centers

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a leading global business payments company, announced today that it has renewed its card acceptance agreement with Pilot Flying J, the largest network of travel centers in North America. The long-term agreement will benefit both FLEETCOR’s Comdata and Fuelman Network customers who fuel within Pilot Flying J’s extensive truck stop network.

“Extending our agreement with Pilot Flying J is a testament to a mutually-beneficial relationship that dates back nearly four decades. By offering multiple fuel solutions we’re able to accommodate the needs of nearly any size and type of commercial fleet. As a result, we anticipate many more prosperous years alongside Pilot Flying J as a partner,” said Ron Clarke, FLEETCOR Chairman and CEO.

About FLEETCOR®
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

About Pilot Flying J
Pilot Flying J, the largest network of travel centers in North America, is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care and a smile at every stop. The Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and provides truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. More details on locations and amenities are available in the myRewards Plus app. Visit www.pilotflyingj.com for more information.

Pilot Flying J is part of the Pilot Company family of brands. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 10 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 28,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
05:36pFLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES  : ® and Pilot Flying J Extend Fuel Card Acceptance Agreem..
BU
05/11FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES  : Signs Joint Venture Deal With CAIXA for Electronic Paym..
MT
05/11FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES  : ® Signs Joint Venture Agreement With CAIXA, Brazil's La..
BU
05/10FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
05/10FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES  : Barclays Adjusts Price Target on FleetCor Technologies ..
MT
05/10FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES  : Mizuho Securities Adjusts FleetCor Technologies' Price ..
MT
05/07FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES  : Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on FleetCor Technologies..
MT
05/06FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES  : Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on FleetCor Technologi..
MT
05/05FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES  : BetterInvesting™ Magazine Update on Fleetcor Tech..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 659 M - -
Net income 2021 865 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 243 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23 164 M 23 164 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,55x
EV / Sales 2022 8,52x
Nbr of Employees 8 400
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 311,17 $
Last Close Price 277,91 $
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ronald F. Clarke Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Richard Freund Chief Financial Officer
Scott A. duFour Global Chief Information Officer
Mark A. Johnson Independent Director
Steven Theodere Stull Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.86%23 164
SQUARE, INC.1.38%100 477
FISERV, INC.2.01%76 565
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-9.45%57 585
AFTERPAY LIMITED-24.58%20 221
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-26.55%13 746