Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.    FLT

FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(FLT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FLEETCOR Technologies : to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2021 Technology and Internet Conference

02/05/2021 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) today announced that the Company will host a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 2021 Technology and Internet Virtual Conference on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. The discussion will begin at 9:40 AM ET.

Investors and interested parties can access the presentation by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.fleetcor.com/.

About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
02:31aFLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2021 Technology and Inte..
BU
01:46aFLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES : RBC Capital Adjusts FleetCor Technologies' Price Target ..
MT
02/04FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/04FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES : Q420 Earnings Press Release
PU
02/04FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES : Sinking In Late Trade Despite Better-Than-Expected Q4 Re..
MT
02/04FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
02/04FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES : Q420 Earnings Release Supplement
PU
02/04FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Re..
BU
02/04FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES : Earnings Flash (FLT) FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES Posts Q4 Reve..
MT
02/04FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES : Earnings Flash (FLT) FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES Reports Q4 EP..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 381 M - -
Net income 2020 688 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 367 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 22 000 M 22 000 M -
EV / Sales 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales 2021 9,23x
Nbr of Employees 8 000
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 294,89 $
Last Close Price 263,78 $
Spread / Highest target 22,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ronald F. Clarke Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Richard Freund Chief Financial Officer
Scott A. duFour Global Chief Information Officer
Mark A. Johnson Independent Director
Steven THeodere Stull Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-3.32%22 000
SQUARE, INC.9.23%107 197
FISERV, INC.-1.42%75 250
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-9.94%59 233
AFTERPAY LIMITED23.99%31 693
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-2.88%18 164
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ