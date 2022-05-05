Log in
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.
News
Summary
FLT
US3390411052
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
(FLT)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
05/05 04:00:02 pm EDT
243.68
USD
-4.10%
04:33p
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC
: Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:19p
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES
: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:12p
Earnings Flash (FLT) FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES Posts Q1 EPS $3.65, vs. Street Est of $3.53
MT
Transcript : FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
05/05/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to FLEETCOR First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would...
All news about FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
04:33p
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC
: Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD D..
AQ
04:19p
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES
: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:12p
Earnings Flash (FLT) FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES Posts Q1 EPS $3.65, vs. Street Est of $3.53
MT
04:12p
Earnings Flash (FLT) FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES Posts Q1 Revenue $789.2M, vs. Street Est of ..
MT
04:08p
FLEETCOR Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
12:29p
EARNINGS REACTION HISTORY
: Fleetcor Technologies Inc, 50.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 4.5..
MT
04/22
Fleetcor's Comdata Teams Up With US Xpress Enterprises for Payment Services
MT
04/20
FLEETCOR Technologies to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on May 5, 2022
BU
04/14
Barclays Adjusts Price Target on FleetCor Technologies to $312 From $306, Reiterates Ov..
MT
04/05
Wells Fargo Starts FleetCor Technologies at Overweight With $294 Price Target
MT
Analyst Recommendations on FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
04/14
Barclays Adjusts Price Target on FleetCor Technologies to $312 From $306, Reiterates Ov..
MT
04/05
Wells Fargo Starts FleetCor Technologies at Overweight With $294 Price Target
MT
02/16
Mizuho Securities Adjusts Price Target on FleetCor Technologies to $275 From $255, Main..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
3 255 M
-
-
Net income 2022
975 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
4 826 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
19,9x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
18 846 M
18 846 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
7,27x
EV / Sales 2023
6,53x
Nbr of Employees
9 700
Free-Float
59,8%
Chart FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Technical analysis trends FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
243,68 $
Average target price
296,94 $
Spread / Average Target
21,9%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald F. Clarke
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Richard Freund
Chief Financial Officer
Scott A. duFour
Global Chief Information Officer
Mark A. Johnson
Independent Director
Steven Theodere Stull
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
13.52%
19 652
FISERV, INC.
-1.20%
66 281
BLOCK, INC.
-33.88%
61 980
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.
-1.11%
37 636
NEXI S.P.A
-32.67%
13 034
NUVEI CORPORATION
-11.71%
7 998
