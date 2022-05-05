Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLT   US3390411052

FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(FLT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/05 04:00:02 pm EDT
243.68 USD   -4.10%
04:33pFLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:19pFLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:12pEarnings Flash (FLT) FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES Posts Q1 EPS $3.65, vs. Street Est of $3.53
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022

05/05/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to FLEETCOR First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
04:33pFLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD D..
AQ
04:19pFLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:12pEarnings Flash (FLT) FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES Posts Q1 EPS $3.65, vs. Street Est of $3.53
MT
04:12pEarnings Flash (FLT) FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES Posts Q1 Revenue $789.2M, vs. Street Est of ..
MT
04:08pFLEETCOR Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
12:29pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Fleetcor Technologies Inc, 50.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 4.5..
MT
04/22Fleetcor's Comdata Teams Up With US Xpress Enterprises for Payment Services
MT
04/20FLEETCOR Technologies to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on May 5, 2022
BU
04/14Barclays Adjusts Price Target on FleetCor Technologies to $312 From $306, Reiterates Ov..
MT
04/05Wells Fargo Starts FleetCor Technologies at Overweight With $294 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 255 M - -
Net income 2022 975 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 826 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18 846 M 18 846 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,27x
EV / Sales 2023 6,53x
Nbr of Employees 9 700
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 243,68 $
Average target price 296,94 $
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald F. Clarke Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Richard Freund Chief Financial Officer
Scott A. duFour Global Chief Information Officer
Mark A. Johnson Independent Director
Steven Theodere Stull Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.52%19 652
FISERV, INC.-1.20%66 281
BLOCK, INC.-33.88%61 980
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-1.11%37 636
NEXI S.P.A-32.67%13 034
NUVEI CORPORATION-11.71%7 998