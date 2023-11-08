FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. specializes in the issuance of commercial payment solutions. The group provides fuel cards and payment products for employees. Net sales break down by card type as follows: - fuel cards (41.7%); - payment solutions for companies (21.2%); - lodging solutions (10.9%); - toll cards (10.8%); - gift cards (6.3%); - other (9.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (63%), Brazil (13%), the United Kingdom (11.4%) and other (12.6%).

Sector Business Support Services