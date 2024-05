FleetPartners Group Limited is a provider of vehicle leasing, fleet management, heavy commercial vehicles, salary packaging and novated leasing, operating across Australia and New Zealand. Its segments include Australia Commercial, Novated and New Zealand Commercial. The Australia Commercial segment specializes in fleet leasing and management. It operates under the trading names of FleetPlus and FleetPartners. The Novated segment specializes in novated leasing and salary packaging. It operates in Australia under the trading names of FleetPlus and FleetPartners. The New Zealand Commercial segment specializes in fleet leasing and management. It operates under the trading name of FleetPartners. Its products include a comprehensive range of motor vehicle fleet services, including vehicle acquisition, leasing, in-life fleet management and vehicle remarketing. Its fleet services include a fleet management platform, fuel management, vehicle branding, and accident management.

Sector Corporate Financial Services