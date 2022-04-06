Fleetwood : Change in substantial holding

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
Fleetwood Ltd
ACN/ARSN
009 205 261
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited ACN 630 725 558 and its related bodies corporate listed in annexure A
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
630 725 558
There was a change in the interests of the
04/04/2022
substantial holder on
The previous notice was given to the company on
14/05/2021
The previous notice was dated
11/05/2021
2. Previous and present voting power
Class of securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Fully Paid ordinary shares
6,768,156
7.14%
5,526,515
5.87%
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
*Note these securities are comprised of 4,982,931 shares in which First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited and its subsidiaries have voting power and 543,584 securities in which First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited's ultimate parent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. on and from 4 April 2022, has informed it that it has voting power prior to the date of this notice.
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of change
Person whose relevant interest changed
Nature of change (6)
Consideration given in relation to change (7)
Class and number of securities affected
Person's votes affected
See annexure B to this notice
4.Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Registered holder of securities
Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)
Nature of relevant interest (6)
Class and number of securities
Person's votes
First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017
Citibank N A Hong Kong
Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity.
136,500Fully Paid ordinary shares
136,500
First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017
JPMorgan (UK)
Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity.
79,546Fully Paid ordinary shares
79,546
First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017
National Custodian Services
Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity.
39,899Fully Paid ordinary shares
39,899
First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311
Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited (Australia)
Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity.
4,726,986Fully Paid ordinary shares
4,726,986
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) owns 100% of First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited (indirectly) and has informed First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited that it has a relevant interest in the shares noted in this column. Accordingly, First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest or voting power in those shares pursuant to section 608(3) or section 12(2)(a) of the Corporations Act (as relevant). MUFG has not provided any further details of that relevant interest - accordingly no transaction information is recorded in Appendix B or holder information is recorded in Section 4. Reference is made to any subsequent filing of MUFG which will reflect this interest.
Fully Paid ordinary 543,584shares
543,584
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the
substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017
Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia
First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311
Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan
Signature
print name
Poh Wan Lee
capacityCompany Secretary
sign here
date
06/04/2022
Annexure A
This is annexure A referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interest of substantial holder dated
04/04/2022
SCHEDULE
First Sentier Investors (Malta) Limited (Company Code C41267)
Dated the 06/04/2022
First Sentier Investors (Malta) Holdings Limited (Company Code C41260)
CFSIM (Company No. 00153197)
First Sentier Investors (Luxembourg) EDIF II GP S.Á.R.L (Company No. B204413)
