Fleetwood : Change in substantial holding

Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder To Company Name/Scheme Fleetwood Ltd ACN/ARSN 009 205 261 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited ACN 630 725 558 and its related bodies corporate listed in annexure A ACN/ARSN (if applicable) 630 725 558 There was a change in the interests of the 04/04/2022 substantial holder on The previous notice was given to the company on 14/05/2021 The previous notice was dated 11/05/2021 2. Previous and present voting power Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Fully Paid ordinary shares 6,768,156 7.14% 5,526,515 5.87%

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

*Note these securities are comprised of 4,982,931 shares in which First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited and its subsidiaries have voting power and 543,584 securities in which First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited's ultimate parent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. on and from 4 April 2022, has informed it that it has voting power prior to the date of this notice.

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change (6) Consideration given in relation to change (7) Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected See annexure B to this notice

4.Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Nature of relevant interest (6) Class and number of securities Person's votes First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017 Citibank N A Hong Kong Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. 136,500 Fully Paid ordinary shares 136,500 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017 JPMorgan (UK) Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. 79,546 Fully Paid ordinary shares 79,546 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017 National Custodian Services Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. 39,899 Fully Paid ordinary shares 39,899 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited (Australia) Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. 4,726,986 Fully Paid ordinary shares 4,726,986 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) owns 100% of First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited (indirectly) and has informed First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited that it has a relevant interest in the shares noted in this column. Accordingly, First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest or voting power in those shares pursuant to section 608(3) or section 12(2)(a) of the Corporations Act (as relevant). MUFG has not provided any further details of that relevant interest - accordingly no transaction information is recorded in Appendix B or holder information is recorded in Section 4. Reference is made to any subsequent filing of MUFG which will reflect this interest. Fully Paid ordinary 543,584 shares 543,584

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the

substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017 Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan

Signature

print name

Poh Wan Lee

capacity Company Secretary

sign here

date

06/04/2022

Annexure A

This is annexure A referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interest of substantial holder dated

04/04/2022

SCHEDULE

First Sentier Investors (Malta) Limited (Company Code C41267)

Dated the 06/04/2022

First Sentier Investors (Malta) Holdings Limited (Company Code C41260)

CFSIM (Company No. 00153197)

First Sentier Investors (Luxembourg) EDIF II GP S.Á.R.L (Company No. B204413)

First Sentier Investors (Australia) Services Pty Limited (ACN 624 305 595)

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd (ACN 114 194 311)

First Sentier Investors (Australia) Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (ACN 085 313 926)

First Sentier Investors (Australia) Infrastructure Managers Pty Ltd (ACN 101 384 294)

First Sentier Investors Strategic Investments Pty Limited (ACN 625 765 399)

First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd (ACN 006 464 428)

First Sentier Investors Asia Holdings Limited (ACN 054 571 701)

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd (ACN 133 312 017)

First Sentier Investors (Luxembourg) EDIF I Feeders MC S.A.R.L (Company No. B134314)

First Sentier Infrastructure Managers (International) Limited (Company No. 298444)

First Sentier Investors (UK) IM Limited (Company No. SC047708)

First Sentier Investors (UK) Services Limited (Company No. 03904320)

First Sentier Investors (Hong Kong) Limited (CR No. 0206616)

First Sentier Investors (Ireland) Limited (Company No. 629188)

First Sentier Investors (Japan) Limited (Company No. 0104-01-093090)

First Sentier Investors (Singapore) (COMPANY NO. 196900420D)

First Sentier Investors Europe Holdings Limited (Company No. 03904310)

First Sentier Investors (UK) Funds Limited (Company No. 02294743)

First Sentier Investors (US) LLC (File Number 546 9442)

First Sentier Investors (Luxembourg) EDIF I MC S.A.R.L (Company No. B128117)

First Sentier Investors (Singapore) Holdings Limited (Registration No. 199901706Z)

First Sentier Investors International IM Limited (Company No. SC079063)

First Sentier Investors (Hong Kong) Nominees Limited (CR NO. 0206615)

FSIB LTD (Registration No. 26193)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (Registration No. 0100-01-073486)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (Registration No. 0100-01-008770)

SI Holdings Limited (Company No. SC109439)

First Sentier Investors (Hong Kong) AMC Limited (CR NO. 0580652)

Annexure B

This is annexure B referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interest of substantial holder dated

04/04/2022

Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change Consideration given in relation to change Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected 17/06/2021 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017 Purchase 14,154.24 6,146 Fully Paid ordinary shares 6,146 18/06/2021 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017 Purchase 14,484.84 6,353 Fully Paid ordinary shares 6,353 23/06/2021 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017 Sale 46,533.92 20,775 Fully Paid ordinary shares 20,775 24/06/2021 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017 Sale 95,580.01 42,337 Fully Paid ordinary shares 42,337 25/06/2021 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017 Sale 81,142.40 35,535 Fully Paid ordinary shares 35,535 28/06/2021 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017 Sale 139,394.22 61,865 Fully Paid ordinary shares 61,865 29/06/2021 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 Sale 61,628.57 27,136 Fully Paid ordinary shares 27,136 30/06/2021 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 Sale 35,086.50 15,594 Fully Paid ordinary shares 15,594 11/08/2021 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017 Purchase 49,681.38 18,221 Fully Paid ordinary shares 18,221 16/08/2021 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 Purchase 110,344.00 40,000 Fully Paid ordinary shares 40,000 17/08/2021 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 Purchase 102,842.35 37,150 Fully Paid ordinary shares 37,150 18/08/2021 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 Purchase 106,981.86 38,962 Fully Paid ordinary shares 38,962 19/08/2021 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 Purchase 53,172.28 19,341 Fully Paid ordinary shares 19,341 20/08/2021 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017 Purchase 37,346.14 13,904 Fully Paid ordinary shares 13,904 20/08/2021 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 Purchase 64,004.56 23,631 Fully Paid ordinary shares 23,631 23/08/2021 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 Purchase 105,036.11 38,713 Fully Paid ordinary shares 38,713 23/08/2021 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017 Purchase 32,829.97 12,105 Fully Paid ordinary shares 12,105 24/08/2021 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017 Purchase 1,165.71 427 Fully Paid ordinary shares 427 24/08/2021 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 Purchase 409,471.73 152,203 Fully Paid ordinary shares 152,203 06/09/2021 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017 Purchase 67,557.25 27,624 Fully Paid ordinary shares 27,624 08/09/2021 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017 Purchase 95,494.79 39,508 Fully Paid ordinary shares 39,508 09/09/2021 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017 Purchase 62,045.62 26,097 Fully Paid ordinary shares 26,097 24/09/2021 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 Purchase 66,129.05 29,580 Fully Paid ordinary shares 29,580 27/09/2021 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 Purchase 233,060.00 100,000 Fully Paid ordinary shares 100,000 28/09/2021 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 Purchase 235,320.00 100,000 Fully Paid ordinary shares 100,000