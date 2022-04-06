Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Fleetwood Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FWD   AU000000FWD0

FLEETWOOD LIMITED

(FWD)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/06 02:10:34 am EDT
1.98 AUD   +6.45%
03:13aFLEETWOOD : Change in substantial holding
PU
04/05FLEETWOOD : Change in substantial holding from CBA
PU
03/20FLEETWOOD LIMITED(ASX : FWD) dropped from S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fleetwood : Change in substantial holding

04/06/2022 | 03:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

Fleetwood Ltd

ACN/ARSN

009 205 261

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited ACN 630 725 558 and its related bodies corporate listed in annexure A

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

630 725 558

There was a change in the interests of the

04/04/2022

substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

14/05/2021

The previous notice was dated

11/05/2021

2. Previous and present voting power

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Fully Paid ordinary shares

6,768,156

7.14%

5,526,515

5.87%

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

*Note these securities are comprised of 4,982,931 shares in which First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited and its subsidiaries have voting power and 543,584 securities in which First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited's ultimate parent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. on and from 4 April 2022, has informed it that it has voting power prior to the date of this notice.

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in relation to change (7)

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

See annexure B to this notice

4.Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)

Nature of relevant interest (6)

Class and number of securities

Person's votes

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017

Citibank N A Hong Kong

Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity.

136,500 Fully Paid ordinary shares

136,500

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017

JPMorgan (UK)

Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity.

79,546 Fully Paid ordinary shares

79,546

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017

National Custodian Services

Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity.

39,899 Fully Paid ordinary shares

39,899

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited (Australia)

Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity.

4,726,986 Fully Paid ordinary shares

4,726,986

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) owns 100% of First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited (indirectly) and has informed First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited that it has a relevant interest in the shares noted in this column. Accordingly, First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest or voting power in those shares pursuant to section 608(3) or section 12(2)(a) of the Corporations Act (as relevant). MUFG has not provided any further details of that relevant interest - accordingly no transaction information is recorded in Appendix B or holder information is recorded in Section 4. Reference is made to any subsequent filing of MUFG which will reflect this interest.

Fully Paid ordinary 543,584 shares

543,584

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the

substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017

Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan

Signature

print name

Poh Wan Lee

capacity Company Secretary

sign here

date

06/04/2022

Annexure A

This is annexure A referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interest of substantial holder dated

04/04/2022

SCHEDULE

First Sentier Investors (Malta) Limited (Company Code C41267)

Dated the 06/04/2022

First Sentier Investors (Malta) Holdings Limited (Company Code C41260)

CFSIM (Company No. 00153197)

First Sentier Investors (Luxembourg) EDIF II GP S.Á.R.L (Company No. B204413)

First Sentier Investors (Australia) Services Pty Limited (ACN 624 305 595)

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd (ACN 114 194 311)

First Sentier Investors (Australia) Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (ACN 085 313 926)

First Sentier Investors (Australia) Infrastructure Managers Pty Ltd (ACN 101 384 294)

First Sentier Investors Strategic Investments Pty Limited (ACN 625 765 399)

First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd (ACN 006 464 428)

First Sentier Investors Asia Holdings Limited (ACN 054 571 701)

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd (ACN 133 312 017)

First Sentier Investors (Luxembourg) EDIF I Feeders MC S.A.R.L (Company No. B134314)

First Sentier Infrastructure Managers (International) Limited (Company No. 298444)

First Sentier Investors (UK) IM Limited (Company No. SC047708)

First Sentier Investors (UK) Services Limited (Company No. 03904320)

First Sentier Investors (Hong Kong) Limited (CR No. 0206616)

First Sentier Investors (Ireland) Limited (Company No. 629188)

First Sentier Investors (Japan) Limited (Company No. 0104-01-093090)

First Sentier Investors (Singapore) (COMPANY NO. 196900420D)

First Sentier Investors Europe Holdings Limited (Company No. 03904310)

First Sentier Investors (UK) Funds Limited (Company No. 02294743)

First Sentier Investors (US) LLC (File Number 546 9442)

First Sentier Investors (Luxembourg) EDIF I MC S.A.R.L (Company No. B128117)

First Sentier Investors (Singapore) Holdings Limited (Registration No. 199901706Z)

First Sentier Investors International IM Limited (Company No. SC079063)

First Sentier Investors (Hong Kong) Nominees Limited (CR NO. 0206615)

FSIB LTD (Registration No. 26193)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (Registration No. 0100-01-073486)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (Registration No. 0100-01-008770)

SI Holdings Limited (Company No. SC109439)

First Sentier Investors (Hong Kong) AMC Limited (CR NO. 0580652)

Annexure B

This is annexure B referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interest of substantial holder dated

04/04/2022

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change

Consideration given in relation to change

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

17/06/2021

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017

Purchase

14,154.24

6,146

Fully Paid ordinary shares

6,146

18/06/2021

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017

Purchase

14,484.84

6,353

Fully Paid ordinary shares

6,353

23/06/2021

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017

Sale

46,533.92

20,775

Fully Paid ordinary shares

20,775

24/06/2021

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017

Sale

95,580.01

42,337

Fully Paid ordinary shares

42,337

25/06/2021

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017

Sale

81,142.40

35,535

Fully Paid ordinary shares

35,535

28/06/2021

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017

Sale

139,394.22

61,865

Fully Paid ordinary shares

61,865

29/06/2021

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

Sale

61,628.57

27,136

Fully Paid ordinary shares

27,136

30/06/2021

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

Sale

35,086.50

15,594

Fully Paid ordinary shares

15,594

11/08/2021

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017

Purchase

49,681.38

18,221

Fully Paid ordinary shares

18,221

16/08/2021

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

Purchase

110,344.00

40,000

Fully Paid ordinary shares

40,000

17/08/2021

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

Purchase

102,842.35

37,150

Fully Paid ordinary shares

37,150

18/08/2021

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

Purchase

106,981.86

38,962

Fully Paid ordinary shares

38,962

19/08/2021

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

Purchase

53,172.28

19,341

Fully Paid ordinary shares

19,341

20/08/2021

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017

Purchase

37,346.14

13,904

Fully Paid ordinary shares

13,904

20/08/2021

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

Purchase

64,004.56

23,631

Fully Paid ordinary shares

23,631

23/08/2021

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

Purchase

105,036.11

38,713

Fully Paid ordinary shares

38,713

23/08/2021

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017

Purchase

32,829.97

12,105

Fully Paid ordinary shares

12,105

24/08/2021

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017

Purchase

1,165.71

427

Fully Paid ordinary shares

427

24/08/2021

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

Purchase

409,471.73

152,203

Fully Paid ordinary shares

152,203

06/09/2021

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017

Purchase

67,557.25

27,624

Fully Paid ordinary shares

27,624

08/09/2021

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017

Purchase

95,494.79

39,508

Fully Paid ordinary shares

39,508

09/09/2021

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017

Purchase

62,045.62

26,097

Fully Paid ordinary shares

26,097

24/09/2021

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

Purchase

66,129.05

29,580

Fully Paid ordinary shares

29,580

27/09/2021

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

Purchase

233,060.00

100,000

Fully Paid ordinary shares

100,000

28/09/2021

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

Purchase

235,320.00

100,000

Fully Paid ordinary shares

100,000

Dated the 06/04/2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fleetwood Corporation Limited published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 07:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FLEETWOOD LIMITED
03:13aFLEETWOOD : Change in substantial holding
PU
04/05FLEETWOOD : Change in substantial holding from CBA
PU
03/20FLEETWOOD LIMITED(ASX : FWD) dropped from S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Index
CI
03/03FLEETWOOD LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/23TRANSCRIPT : Fleetwood Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2022
CI
02/23Fleetwood Limited Declares Fully Franked Interim Dividend for the Half Year Ended Decem..
CI
02/23Fleetwood Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/21S.Africa's Sasol to offset output shortfall through prices - CEO
RE
02/10Hitmaker Sting sells career music catalogue to Universal
RE
02/01Fleetwood Flags Up to $32 Million Impairment for Fiscal H1
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 430 M 327 M 327 M
Net income 2022 1,60 M 1,22 M 1,22 M
Net cash 2022 31,8 M 24,2 M 24,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 109x
Yield 2022 2,15%
Capitalization 175 M 133 M 133 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart FLEETWOOD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fleetwood Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLEETWOOD LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,86 AUD
Average target price 2,87 AUD
Spread / Average Target 54,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruce Nicholson Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Wackett Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
John Klepec Chairman
Mark Southey Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin G. Monro Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLEETWOOD LIMITED-25.00%133
D.R. HORTON, INC.-31.72%27 165
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-3.87%13 054
PULTEGROUP, INC.-26.70%10 422
PERSIMMON PLC-22.55%9 254
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC-30.53%7 148