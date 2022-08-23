Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Fleetwood Limited
  News
  Summary
    FWD   AU000000FWD0

FLEETWOOD LIMITED

(FWD)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-08-23 am EDT
1.740 AUD    0.00%
05:34pSoccer-Everton edge Fleetwood in League Cup for first win of season, Fulham out
RE
07/31Fleetwood Limited Announces Appointment of Bruce Nicholson as Managing Director
CI
07/01Fleetwood Secures Up to $48 Million Accommodation Services Contract With Rio Tinto
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Soccer-Everton edge Fleetwood in League Cup for first win of season, Fulham out

08/23/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
Carabao Cup Second Round - Fleetwood Town v Everton

LONDON (Reuters) -Everton avoided any slip-up as they beat third-tier Fleetwood Town 1-0 in the League Cup second round to claim their first win of the season on Tuesday.

Frank Lampard's struggling side were one of 10 Premier League clubs in action across 21 ties and edged through to round three thanks to Demarai Gray's 28th-minute goal.

Fulham were brought back to earth with a bump after their impressive start to their top-flight return.

The Londoners went down 2-0 away to fourth-tier Crawley Town who are 84 places lower on the English ladder.

Manager Marco Silva made 10 changes for the trip and Crawley took advantage when Tom Nichols slotted a 16th-minute opener.

Liverpool loanee James Balagizi made it 2-0 shortly after halftime and the hosts held on comfortably to prompt a pitch invasion after the final whistle.

Leicester City, who like Everton have started the season poorly, gained some relief as they scraped through on penalties against Stockport County after a 0-0 draw.

Premier League Bournemouth also required penalties to knock out Norwich City who were relegated from the top-flight last season. Norwich were poised for the third round as they led 2-1 at Carrow Road but Brooklyn Genesini equalised in stoppage time before the visitors won the shootout.

Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa fell behind at third-tier Bolton Wanderers but hit back to win 4-1.

Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest eased to a 3-0 win at Grimsby Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers beat second-tier Preston North End 2-1.

Crystal Palace scored two late goals to win 2-0 at Oxford United, their first win in the competition since 2018.

Brentford bounced back from their weekend defeat by Fulham to win 2-0 at fourth-tier Colchester United.

Che Adams maintained his scoring form with two goals as Southampton won 3-0 at Cambridge United.

Adams also scored twice at the weekend as Southampton beat Leicester City.

Premier League clubs playing in European competitions are exempt until the third round of the League Cup.

(Reporting by Martyn HermanEditing by Toby Davis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about FLEETWOOD LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 430 M 298 M 298 M
Net income 2022 -20,0 M -13,9 M -13,9 M
Net cash 2022 32,8 M 22,7 M 22,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 102x
Yield 2022 2,30%
Capitalization 164 M 114 M 114 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart FLEETWOOD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fleetwood Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLEETWOOD LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,74 AUD
Average target price 2,62 AUD
Spread / Average Target 50,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruce Nicholson Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Andrew Wackett Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
John Klepec Chairman
Jeffrey Phillip Dowling Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrienne Parker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLEETWOOD LIMITED-29.84%113
D.R. HORTON, INC.-32.96%25 262
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-2.81%15 316
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-3.44%11 547
PULTEGROUP, INC.-28.29%9 489
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.1.35%6 173