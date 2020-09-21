Fletcher Building : 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting and Director Nominations

2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting and Director Nominations

Auckland, 16 September 2020: Fletcher Building Limited advises that its 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Wednesday 25 November 2020.

The closing date for director nominations is Wednesday 30 September 2020. All nominations must be received by 5.00pm NZT on the closing date.

Nominations must be made by a shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the meeting and should be directed to the Company Secretary, Fletcher Building Limited, Private Bag 92114, Auckland 1142.

For further information please contact: MEDIA INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS Christian May Aleida White General Manager - Corporate Affairs Head of Investor Relations +64 21 305 398 +64 21 155 8837 Christian.May@fbu.com Aleida.White@fbu.com

Fletcher Building Limited, Private Bag 92114, Auckland 1142, 810 Great South Road, Penrose, Auckland 1061, New Zealand