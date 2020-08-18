Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Fletcher Building Limited    FBU   NZFBUE0001S0

FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED

(FBU)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 08/18
3.42 NZD   +1.48%
05:10pFLETCHER BUILDING : 2020 Fletcher Building Industries Limited (FBIL) Annual Report 2020
05:00pFLETCHER BUILDING : 2020 Annual Report
04:50pFLETCHER BUILDING : confirms FY20 Annual Results
Fletcher Building : 2020 Fletcher Building Industries Limited (FBIL) Annual Report 2020

08/18/2020 | 05:10pm EDT

Fletcher Building Industries Limited Annual Report 2020

Contents

  1. Chair's Report
  2. Financial Statements
  1. Notes to the Financial Statements
  1. Independent Auditor's Report
  1. Statutory Disclosures
  1. Corporate Directory

This Annual Report is dated 19 August 2020 and is signed on behalf of the Board by:

Bruce Hassall

Robert McDonald

Chair

Director

2 Fletcher Building Industries Limited Annual Report 2020

Chair's Report

Bruce Hassall, Chair.

I am pleased to present the Annual Report of Fletcher Building Industries Limited (the Company) for the year ended 30 June 2020.

Fletcher Building Industries Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fletcher Building Limited (the Group). The contents of this Annual Report should be read in conjunction with the Fletcher Building Limited 2020 Annual Report which can be viewed at fletcherbuilding.com.

Results for the year

Net earnings after tax for the year to 30 June 2020 were $6 million (2019: net earnings of $66 million). Shareholders' funds decreased to $434 million from $442 million at 30 June 2019. The decrease in shareholders' funds is related to the Group adoption of NZ IFRS 16 on 1 July 2019.

Business activities

The Company has issued capital notes and those funds have been invested in other Fletcher Building group companies. The Company owns 20 per cent of the shares in Fletcher Building Holdings New Zealand Limited which currently holds all of the shares in the Group's New Zealand operating subsidiaries.

Fletcher Building Group performance

Fletcher Building Limited guarantees all of the capital notes issued by Fletcher Building Industries Limited on an unsecured subordinated basis. The financial performance of the Company should be considered in conjunction with the financial statements of the Group. The Group reported net losses of $196 million for the year ended 30 June 2020, compared to net earnings of $164 million in prior year. The decrease in net earnings is due predominantly to the impacts of COVID-19 and additional provisioning on the legacy construction projects.

The financial position of the Company is dependent on that of Fletcher Building Limited. Further information on the operations and performance of Fletcher Building is available on its website, fletcherbuilding.com, and I recommend that you take the opportunity to review it.

Bruce Hassall

Chair

Fletcher Building Industries Limited Annual Report 2020

3

Financial

Statements

Income statement

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

Year ended

Year ended

June 2020

June 2019

Notes

NZ$000

NZ$000

Share of profits of associate

5

27,034

90,674

Earnings before interest and taxation

27,034

90,674

Funding costs

3

(29,483)

(34,421)

Earnings/(losses) before taxation

(2,449)

56,253

Taxation benefit

4

8,257

9,638

Net earnings

5,808

65,891

Statement of comprehensive income

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

Year ended

Year ended

June 2020

June 2019

Notes

NZ$000

NZ$000

Net earnings

5,808

65,891

Share of associate's other comprehensive income/(loss)

5

266

(173)

Total comprehensive income

6,074

65,718

Statement of movements in equity

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

Year ended

Year ended

June 2020

June 2019

NZ$000

NZ$000

Total equity at the beginning of the year

442,398

380,159

Impact from associate adopting NZ IFRS 15

(3,479)

Impact from associate adopting NZ IFRS 16

(14,613)

Total comprehensive income

6,074

65,718

Total equity

433,859

442,398

The accompanying notes form part of and are to be read in conjunction with these financial statements.

4 Fletcher Building Industries Limited Annual Report 2020

Balance sheet

AS AT 30 JUNE 2020

As at

As at

June 2020

June 2019

Assets

Notes

NZ$000

NZ$000

Current assets:

Amounts owed by related companies

14

158,598

129,261

Current tax asset

9

8,257

9,638

Total current assets

166,855

138,899

Non-current assets:

Investment in associate

5

783,360

910,673

Total non-current assets

783,360

910,673

Total assets

950,215

1,049,572

Liabilities

Current liabilities:

Accrued interest

6,999

7,174

Amounts owed to related companies

14

9,357

Capital notes

10

100,000

200,000

Total current liabilities

116,356

207,174

Non-current liabilities:

Capital notes

10

400,000

400,000

Total non-current liabilities

400,000

400,000

Total liabilities

516,356

607,174

Equity

Share capital

6

346,000

346,000

Reserves

7, 8

87,859

96,398

Total equity

433,859

442,398

Total liabilities and equity

950,215

1,049,572

The accompanying notes form part of and are to be read in conjunction with these financial statements.

On behalf of the Board, 19 August 2020

Bruce Hassall

Robert McDonald

Chair

Director

Fletcher Building Industries Limited Annual Report 2020

5

Financial Statements (Continued)

Statement of cash flows

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

Year ended

Year ended

June 2020

June 2019

NZ$000

NZ$000

Cash flow from operating activities:

Dividend received

40,000

70,000

Interest paid

(29,658)

(34,074)

Net cash from operating activities

10,342

35,926

Cash flow from investing activities:

Purchase of investments in associate

Capital redemption by associate

100,000

50,000

Net cash from investing activities

100,000

50,000

Cash flow from financing activities:

Advances to related companies

(10,342)

(35,926)

Issue of capital notes

100,000

100,000

Redemption of capital notes

(200,000)

(150,000)

Net cash from financing activities

(110,342)

(85,926)

Net movement in cash held

Add opening cash and liquid deposits

Closing cash and liquid deposits

Reconciliation of net earnings to net cash from operating activities

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

Year ended

Year ended

June 2020

June 2019

NZ$000

NZ$000

Net earnings

5,808

65,891

Adjust for:

Share of profits from associate

(27,034)

(90,674)

Dividend received from associate

40,000

70,000

Taxation

(8,257)

(9,638)

Accruals

(175)

347

Net cash from operating activities

10,342

35,926

6 Fletcher Building Industries Limited Annual Report 2020

Statement of accounting policies

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

GENERAL INFORMATION

The financial statements presented are those of Fletcher Building Industries Limited (the Company).

The Company is domiciled in New Zealand, is a Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 reporting entity in terms of the Financial Reporting Act 2013 and is a for-profit entity.

The registered office of the Company is 810 Great South Road, Penrose, Auckland.

The Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fletcher Building Limited (Fletcher Building), which is also the ultimate holding company.

Nature of operations

The Company continues to own 20 per cent of the shares in Fletcher Building Holdings New Zealand Limited (FBHNZL).

The Company accounts for this investment in its financial statements using the equity method (refer note 5).

FBHNZL is incorporated in New Zealand, is an unlisted corporate holding company and currently holds all of the shares in Fletcher Building's New Zealand operating subsidiaries.

The Company is therefore exposed to the trading risks of those New Zealand businesses, particularly through the building products and construction cycle. However, the capital notes are subject to a guarantee from Fletcher Building. Further details are provided in notes 10 and 12.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Practice in New Zealand, which is the New Zealand equivalent to International Financial Reporting Standards (NZ IFRS). They

also comply with International Financial Reporting Standards.

These financial statements are presented in New Zealand dollars ($), which is the Company's

functional and presentation currency and rounded to the nearest thousand unless otherwise stated.

The financial statements comprise the income statement, statement of comprehensive income, statement of movements in equity, balance sheet, statement of cash flows, and statement of accounting policies, as well as the notes to these financial statements.

Accounting convention

The financial statements are based on the general principles of historical cost accounting, except that certain financial assets and liabilities, as described below are stated at their fair value.

The accounting policies have been applied consistently throughout all periods presented, except as disclosed below, "Changes in accounting policies".

Estimates

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with NZ IFRS requires the directors to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of sales and expenses during the reporting period. Estimates and judgements are continually evaluated and are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. Actual results could differ from those estimates. The estimates and assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis.

VALUATION OF ASSETS

Associates

Associates are all entities over which the Company has significant influence but not control. Investments in associates are accounted for using the equity method.

Under the equity method of accounting, the investment is initially recognised at cost and adjusted thereafter to recognise the Company's share of the post-acquisition profits or losses of the investee in the income statement, and the Company's share of movements in other comprehensive income of the investee in other comprehensive income. Dividends received or receivable from associates and joint ventures are recognised as a reduction in the carrying amount of the investment when declared.

When the Company's share of losses in an associate equals or exceeds its interest in the associate, including any other unsecured receivables, the Company does not recognise further losses, unless it has incurred obligations or made payments on behalf of the associate.

VALUATION OF LIABILITIES

Derivative financial instruments

Company policy specifically prohibits the use of derivative financial instruments for trading or speculative purposes. All the Company's derivative financial instruments are held to hedge risk on underlying assets, liabilities and forecast and committed sales and purchases and are measured at fair value.

Taxation

The provision for current tax is the estimated amount due for payment during the next

12 months by the Company. The provision for deferred tax has been calculated using the balance sheet liability method. Deferred tax is recognised on the temporary difference between the carrying amount of assets and liabilities and their taxable value. Deferred tax assets are not recognised unless recovery is considered probable.

Borrowings

Interest bearing borrowings are initially recognised at fair value on transaction date, less directly

attributable transaction costs, and subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest rate method.

Creditors

Trade creditors and other liabilities are stated at cost or estimated liability where accrued.

Provisions

A provision is recognised when the Company has a current obligation and it is probable that an economic benefit will be required to settle it.

Intercompany guarantees

Where the Company enters into financial guarantee contracts to guarantee the performance or indebtedness of other companies within the Fletcher Building Limited Group, the Company considers these to be insurance arrangements and accounts for them as such. In this respect, the Company treats the guarantee contract as a contingent liability until such time as it becomes probable that the Company will be required to make a payment under the guarantee.

EQUITY

Share capital

Ordinary shares are classified as shareholders' funds. Costs directly attributable to the issue of new shares or options are shown in shareholders' funds as a reduction from the proceeds. Dividends are recognised as a liability in the period in which they are declared.

Income determination

Funding costs

Funding costs comprise interest expense, interest income, amortisation of prepaid expenses and gains/losses on certain financial instruments

that are recognised in the income statement.

Interest expense and income is recognised on an accrual basis in the income statement using the effective interest method.

Fletcher Building Industries Limited Annual Report 2020

7

Notes to the Financial Statements

1. COMPARATIVE INFORMATION

Where necessary, certain comparative information has been reclassified to conform to changes in presentation in the current year.

2. CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The accounting policies and computation methods applied in the preparation of the financial statements are consistent with those applied in the last annual financial statements with the exception of the adoption of NZ IFRS 16 Leases (NZ IFRS 16).

NZ IFRS 16 was issued in February 2016 and became effective for the Company for the period beginning 1 July 2019. The standard sets out the principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leases for both lessees and lessors. NZ IFRS 16 replaces NZ IAS 17 and the related interpretations. For lessees, NZ IFRS 16 removes the distinction between operating leases and finance leases and introduces a single lessee accounting model which requires right-of-use assets and lease liabilities to be recognised for most lease contracts.

The Company adopted the standard using the modified retrospective approach. A cumulative catch-up adjustment to retained earnings as at

1 July 2019 has been recognised for leases where NZ IFRS 16 has been applied from lease commencement, however prior year comparatives have not been restated.

Financial Impact

The Company has not entered into any lease arrangements and as a result there is no impact on the Company as a result of the adoption of NZ IFRS 16. However, for Fletcher Building Holdings New Zealand Limited (FBHNZL), which is equity accounted for in these financial statements, the adoption of NZ IFRS 16 has had a significant impact. FBHNZL has a large number of leases, consisting of property, mobile plant and heavy machinery, commercial and passenger vehicles and IT equipment. On 1 July 2019, FBHNZL recognised lease liabilities of approximately $0.9 billion, and right-of-use assets of $0.8 billion in its consolidated balance sheet. An after-tax adjustment of $72 million has been made to its opening retained earnings to recognise the front-loading of interest expense in the early years of the leases. As a result, the adoption of NZ IFRS 16 has impacted the Company's results to the extent of its 20 per cent investment in FBHNZL.

Year ended

Year ended

3. FUNDING COSTS

June 2020

June 2019

NZ$000

NZ$000

Capital notes interest expense

28,901

35,305

Bank fees, share registry and issue expenses

261

163

Interest (income)/expense - Fletcher Building Limited advances

321

(1,047)

29,483

34,421

Year ended

Year ended

4. TAXATION BENEFIT

June 2020

June 2019

NZ$000

NZ$000

Earnings/(losses) before taxation

(2,449)

56,253

Taxation at 28 cents per dollar

686

(15,751)

Adjusted for:

Non assessable income

7,571

25,389

8,257

9,638

8 Fletcher Building Industries Limited Annual Report 2020

Year ended

Year ended

5. INVESTMENT IN ASSOCIATE

June 2020

June 2019

NZ$000

NZ$000

Carrying amount of associate - Fletcher Building Holdings New Zealand Group

Carrying amount at the beginning of the year

910,673

943,651

Impact from associate adopting NZ IFRS 15

(3,479)

Impact from associate adopting NZ IFRS 16

(14,613)

Share of profits of associate

27,034

90,674

Share of associate's other comprehensive income/(loss)

266

(173)

Capital redemption by associate

(100,000)

(50,000)

Dividend received from associate

(40,000)

(70,000)

Investment in associate

783,360

910,673

Associate information - Fletcher Building Holdings New Zealand Group

Balance sheet information for associate - 100%

External assets

4,250,533

3,566,508

External liabilities

(2,003,439)

(1,244,062)

Intercompany

205,224

778,867

Non-controlling interest

(18,002)

(30,433)

Equity

2,434,316

3,070,880

Equity - Fletcher Building Industries Limited share - 20%

486,863

614,176

Goodwill acquired at cost

296,497

296,497

Investment in associate

783,360

910,673

Equity accounted earnings for Fletcher Building Holdings

New Zealand Group comprise:

Summarised income statement for associate - 100%

Revenue

5,090,892

6,072,259

Net earnings

135,168

453,368

Net earnings - Fletcher Building Industries Limited share - 20%

27,034

90,674

Year ended

Year ended

6. CAPITAL

June 2020

June 2019

NZ$000

NZ$000

Share Capital:

Share capital outstanding

346,000

346,000

Number of shares:

Number of shares outstanding

346,000

346,000

All ordinary shares are issued and fully paid, and carry equal rights in respect of voting, dividend payments and distribution upon winding up.

Fletcher Building Industries Limited Annual Report 2020

9

Notes to the Financial Statements (Continued)

7. RESERVE MOVEMENTS

Year ended

Year ended

June 2020

June 2019

NZ$000

NZ$000

Revenue reserve:

Revenue reserve at the beginning of the year

96,398

34,159

Impact from associate adopting NZ IFRS 15

(3,479)

Impact from associate adopting NZ IFRS 16

(14,613)

Net earnings

5,808

65,891

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

266

(173)

87,859

96,398

8. RESERVE BALANCES

Reserves comprise:

Revenue reserve

87,859

96,398

87,859

96,398

9. CURRENT TAX ASSET

Opening current tax asset

9,638

9,538

Taxation benefit in the income statement

8,257

9,638

Related party receipt from Fletcher Building Holdings Limited

(9,638)

(9,538)

8,257

9,638

10. CAPITAL NOTES

Listed capital notes

100,000

100,000

Unlisted capital notes

100,000

Current portion

100,000

200,000

Listed capital notes

400,000

400,000

Non-current portion

400,000

400,000

500,000

600,000

10 Fletcher Building Industries Limited Annual Report 2020

10. CAPITAL NOTES (CONTINUED)

Listed capital notes

Listed capital notes are long-term fixed rate unsecured subordinated debt instruments that are traded instruments on the NZDX. The indebtedness of the Company in respect of the capital notes is guaranteed on an unsecured subordinated basis by Fletcher Building. On each election date, the coupon rate and term to the next election date of that series of the capital notes are reset. Holders may then choose either to keep their capital notes on the new terms or to convert the principal amount and any interest into shares of Fletcher Building, at approximately 98 per cent of the current market price. Instead of issuing shares to holders who choose to convert, Fletcher Building may, at its option, purchase or redeem the capital notes for cash at the principal amount plus any accrued interest.

Under the terms of the capital notes, non-payment of interest is not an act of default although unpaid interest is accrued and is interest bearing at the same rate as the principal of the capital notes. Each of the Company and Fletcher Building has covenanted not to pay dividends to its shareholders while interest that is due and payable on capital notes has not been paid.

The weighted average interest rate on the listed capital notes is 4.71% (June 2019: 5.09%).

The listed capital notes do not carry voting rights and do not participate in any change in value of the issued shares of Fletcher Building. If the principal amount of the listed capital notes held at 30 June 2020 were to be converted to shares, 138 million (June 2019: 105 million) Fletcher Building shares would be issued at the share price as at 30 June 2020, of $3.70 (June 2019: $4.85).

At 30 June 2020 $135 million (June 2019: $115 million) of listed capital notes were held by Fletcher Buildings Holdings Limited as treasury stock.

Unlisted capital notes

During the year, the Company fully repaid unlisted capital notes.

Fletcher Building Industries Group

2020

2019

Net tangible asset backing per capital note issued as at 30 June

1.87

1.74

11. CREDIT RATING

The Company has not sought and does not hold a credit rating from an accredited rating agency.

12. FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT OVERVIEW

Exposures to credit, liquidity, currency and interest rate risks arise in the normal course of the Company's business. The Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fletcher Building Limited and does not have an independent policy regarding capital structure, credit, liquidity, currency and interest rates but is governed by the Fletcher Building's principles and policy documents approved by the Board. The policy documents identify the risks and sets out the Fletcher Building's objectives, policies and processes to measure, manage and report the risk. The policies are reviewed periodically to reflect changes in financial markets and the Fletcher Building's businesses. Risk management is carried out by Fletcher Building's central treasury function, which ensures compliance with the risk management policies and procedures.

The Company does not enter into derivative financial instruments for trading or speculative purposes. All derivative transactions entered into are to hedge risk on underlying exposures arising from normal business activities.

The financial position of the Company is dependent on that of Fletcher Building Limited.

Risks and mitigation

(a) Credit risk

To the extent the Company has a receivable from another party there is a credit risk in the event of non-performance by that counterparty which arises principally from receivables from customers, derivative financial instruments and short-term cash deposits. The Company only has credit risk exposure to Fletcher Building and has no external credit risk exposure.

The Company has not renegotiated the terms of any financial assets that would otherwise be past due or impaired.

Fletcher Building Industries Limited Annual Report 2020

11

Notes to the Financial Statements (Continued)

(b) Liquidity risk

Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company will encounter difficulty in meeting its financial commitments as they fall due. Fletcher Building manages the liquidity risk of the Company by having a spread of maturity dates of Fletcher Building's debt facilities. Furthermore at 30 June 2020, Fletcher Building had $2,126 million of committed funding facilities of which $525 million were undrawn (June 2019: $2,257 million; $667 million) as well as $557 million short term deposits (June 2019: $1,160 million).

The following maturity analysis table sets out the remaining contractual undiscounted cash flows, including estimated interest payments for non-derivative liabilities. Creditors and accruals are excluded from this analysis as they are not part of the Company's assessment of liquidity risk because they are offset by debtors with similar payment terms.

June 2020

Contractual

cash flows

Up to 1 year

1 - 2 years

2 - 5 years

NZ$000

NZ$000

NZ$000

NZ$000

Capital notes

500,000

100,000

100,000

300,000

Non-derivative liabilities - Principal cash flows

500,000

100,000

100,000

300,000

Contractual interest cash flows

68,850

23,550

18,800

26,500

Total contractual cash flows

568,850

123,550

118,800

326,500

June 2019

Contractual

cash flows

Up to 1 year

1 - 2 years

2 - 5 years

NZ$000

NZ$000

NZ$000

NZ$000

Capital notes

600,000

200,000

100,000

300,000

Non-derivative liabilities - Principal cash flows

600,000

200,000

100,000

300,000

Contractual interest cash flows

78,648

29,298

19,650

29,700

Total contractual cash flows

678,648

229,298

119,650

329,700

(c ) Interest rate risk

Interest rate risk is the risk that the value of borrowings or cash flows associated with borrowings will change due to changes in market interest. Fletcher Building manages the fixed interest rate component of its debt and capital notes obligations of the Company and aims to maintain this ratio between certain ranges over specific time periods. Cross currency interest rate swaps, interest rate swaps and forward rate agreements and options are used by Fletcher Building to manage this position.

The following tables set out the interest rate repricing profile of financial assets and liabilities:

Year ended

Year ended

June 2020

June 2019

NZ$000

NZ$000

Floating

100,000

Fixed up to 1 year

100,000

100,000

Fixed 1 - 2 years

100,000

100,000

Fixed 2 - 5 years

300,000

300,000

Fixed over 5 years

Total

500,000

600,000

(d) Sensitivity analysis

Foreign currency and interest rate risk is governed and managed by Fletcher Building. At balance date, the Company does not have debt portfolio exposure to floating interest rates.

12 Fletcher Building Industries Limited Annual Report 2020

(e) Fair values

The estimated fair values of the Company's financial assets and liabilities compared to their carrying values in the balance sheet, are as follows:

June 2020

June 2019

Carrying value

Fair value

Carrying value

Fair value

Classifications

NZ$000

NZ$000

NZ$000

NZ$000

Capital notes

Amortised cost

500,000

510,595

600,000

619,605

Amounts owing by related companies

Loans and receivables

149,241

149,241

129,261

129,261

Fair value measurement

No financial instruments are measured and recognised at fair value.

Fair value disclosures

The fair values of borrowings used for disclosure are measured by discounting future principal and interest cash flows at the current market interest rate that are available for similar financial instruments.

The interest rates across all currencies used to discount future principal and interest cash flows are between 3.50% and 3.95% (June 2019: 3.30% and 3.55%) including margins.

13. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL COMMITMENTS

There were no contingent liabilities or capital commitments as at 30 June 2020 (June 2019: Nil).

Fletcher Building borrows certain funds based on covenants and a negative pledge arrangement. The principal borrowing covenants relate to gearing and interest cover. Fletcher Building was in compliance with all debt facility covenants during the year.

The negative pledge includes a cross guarantee between a number of wholly owned subsidiaries and ensures that external senior indebtedness ranks equally in all respects, and includes the covenant that security can be given only in very limited circumstances. The cross guarantee states that Fletcher Building Limited and certain of its subsidiaries, including the Company, guarantee the debt of the consolidated Fletcher Building Limited Group that has the benefit of the negative pledge arrangement.

As at 30 June 2020 the guaranteeing group had debt subject to the negative pledge arrangement and covenants of $1,230 million (June 2019: $1,062 million).

14. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Year ended

Year ended

June 2020

June 2019

NZ$000

NZ$000

Amount owing from/(to) related companies:

Fletcher Challenge Finance Investments Limited (1)

158,598

118,602

Fletcher Building Limited (2)

(9,357)

10,659

149,241

129,261

  1. This unsecured advance is non-interest bearing.
  2. This unsecured advance is at call and pays 7.5% interest.

The audit fee is borne by the Company's parent.

Fletcher Building Industries Limited Annual Report 2020

13

Independent Auditor's Report

Chartered Accountants

Independent Auditor's Report

To the Shareholder of Fletcher Building Industries Limited

REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OPINION

We have audited the financial statements of Fletcher Building Industries Limited ("FBIL" or "the company") on pages 4 to 13, which comprise the balance sheet of the company as at 30 June 2020, and the income statement, statement of comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended of the company, and the notes to the financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the financial statements on pages 4 to 13 present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the company as at 30 June 2020 and its financial performance and cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with New Zealand equivalents to International Financial Reporting Standards and International Financial Reporting Standards.

This report is made solely to the company's shareholder. Our audit has been undertaken so that we might state to the company's shareholder those matters we are required to state to them in an auditor's report and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the company and the company's shareholder, for our audit work, for this report, or for the opinions we have formed.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (New Zealand). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report.

We are independent of the company in accordance with Professional and Ethical Standard 1 International Code of Ethics for Assurance Practitioners (including International Independence Standards) (New Zealand) issued by the New Zealand Auditing and Assurance Standards Board, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Ernst & Young has provided other assurance services to various companies within the Fletcher Building Limited Group ("the Group"). Partners and employees of our firm may deal with the company on normal terms within the ordinary course of trading activities of the business of the company. We have no other relationship with, or interest in, the company.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, but we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of the audit report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements.

14 Fletcher Building Industries Limited Annual Report 2020

Accounting for investment in associate

Why significant

The company owns 20 per cent of the shares in Fletcher Building Holdings New Zealand Limited ("FBHNZ") which currently holds all of the shares in Fletcher Building Limited's New Zealand operating subsidiaries. This represents the vast majority of the company's assets.

The investment in FBHNZ is accounted for using the equity method. The carrying value of the investment is assessed for impairment when there are indicators that its value may be impaired. Given the impact of COVID 19 on the New Zealand operating businesses the carrying value was tested for impairment at 30 June 2020.

Disclosures regarding the Investment in associate are disclosed in note 5.

How our audit addressed the key audit matter

In obtaining sufficient appropriate audit evidence, we:

  • evaluated the basis of accounting and its appropriateness;
  • recalculated the share of the equity accounted profits including dividend receipts;
  • evaluated the company's assessment of potential impairment of the carrying value of the investment by assessing the discounted cash flow models prepared by management that indicated the recoverable amount was greater than the carrying value; and
  • assessed the adequacy of the disclosures in the financial statements.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITOR'S REPORT

The directors of the company are responsible for the Annual Report, which includes information other than the financial statements and auditor's report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based upon the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The directors are responsible, on behalf of the entity, for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with New Zealand equivalents to International Financial Reporting Standards and International Financial Reporting Standards, and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the directors are responsible for assessing on behalf of the entity the company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the directors either intend to liquidate the company or cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

AUDITOR'S RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (New Zealand) will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

A further description of the auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements is located at the External Reporting Board's website: https://www.xrb.govt.nz/standards-for-assurance-practitioners/auditors-responsibilities/audit-report-2/. This description forms part of our auditor's report.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Brent Penrose.

Chartered Accountants

Auckland

19 August 2020

Fletcher Building Industries Limited Annual Report 2020

15

Statutory Disclosures

Fletcher Building Industries Limited has issued 500,000,000 capital notes that are quoted on the NZX Debt Market (NZDX). These capital notes can (subject to their terms) convert to Fletcher Building Limited ordinary shares on the basis of 98% of the then current market value of the shares. Unless the capital notes convert into Fletcher Building Limited ordinary shares, they carry no voting rights in Fletcher Building Limited. Fletcher Building Holdings Limited held 134,833,251 capital notes as at 30 June 2020.

DISTRIBUTION OF NOTEHOLDERS AND HOLDINGS AS AT 30 JUNE 2020

Detailed below is the distribution of noteholders and holdings as at 30 June 2020 in the respective classes of capital notes issued by Fletcher Building Industries Limited.

Number of

% of

Holding

% of holding

Size of holding

noteholders

noteholders

quantity

quantity

4.75% Capital Notes maturing 15 March 2021 (FBI150)

2,000 - 5,000

149

11.92

736,000

0.74

5,001 - 10,000

306

24.48

2,905,000

2.90

10,001 - 100,000

738

59.04

23,341,000

23.34

100,001 and over

57

4.56

73,018,000

73.02

Total

1,250

100.00

100,000,000

100.00

5.00% Capital Notes maturing 15 March 2022 (FBI160)

2,000 - 5,000

194

16.63

723,500

0.72

5,001 - 10,000

270

23.16

2,414,000

2.42

10,001 - 100,000

650

55.75

21,801,500

21.80

100,001 and over

52

4.46

75,061,000

75.06

Total

1,166

100.00

100,000,000

100.00

5.00% Capital Notes maturing 15 March 2023 (FBI170)

1,000 - 1,999

2

0.28

2,666

0.00

2,000 - 5,000

253

35.48

812,750

0.82

5,001 - 10,000

174

24.40

1,431,333

1.43

10,001 - 100,000

265

37.17

7,091,750

7.09

100,001 and over

19

2.67

90,661,501

90.66

Total

713

100.00

100,000,000

100.00

4.90% Capital Notes maturing 15 March 2024 (FBI180)

2,000 - 5,000

135

11.86

672,000

0.67

5,001 - 10,000

285

25.05

2,699,000

2.70

10,001 - 100,000

666

58.52

21,980,500

21.98

100,001 and over

52

4.57

74,648,500

74.65

Total

1,138

100.00

100,000,000

100.00

3.90% Capital Notes maturing 15 March 2025 (FBI190)

1,000 - 1,999

2

0.16

3,250

0.00

2,000 - 5,000

459

37.08

1,480,667

1.48

5,001 - 10,000

295

23.83

2,360,500

2.36

10,001 - 100,000

444

35.86

13,447,000

13.45

100,001 and over

38

3.07

82,708,583

82.71

Total

1,238

100.00

100,000,000

100.00

DIRECTORS HOLDING OF CAPITAL NOTES AS AT 30 JUNE 2020

Class of Capital Notes

Cathy Quinn (1)

4.75% Capital Notes maturing 15 March 2021 (FBI150)

7,864,000

5.00% Capital Notes maturing 15 March 2022 (FBI160)

7,440,500

5.00% Capital Notes maturing 15 March 2023 (FBI170)

426,000

4.90% Capital Notes maturing 15 March 2024 (FBI180)

3,228,000

3.90% Capital Notes maturing 15 March 2025 (FBI190)

9,056,000

Total

28,014,500

  1. Non-Beneficialinterest as a Trustee of the St. Jude's Trust. The Trust traded in capital notes during the year ended 30 June 2020.

NZX WAIVERS

There were no waivers granted by NZX or relied on by Fletcher Building Industries Limited in the 12 months preceding 30 June 2020.

16 Fletcher Building Industries Limited Annual Report 2020

20 LARGEST NOTEHOLDERS AS AT 30 JUNE 2020

Number of

% of FBI150

4.75% Capital Notes maturing 15 March 2021 (FBI150)

capital notes

capital notes

FNZ Custodians Limited

17,683,000

17.68

Forsyth Barr Custodians Limited

10,432,000

10.43

Lynette Therese Erceg & Darryl Edward Gregory & Catherine Agnes Quinn

7,864,000

7.86

Citibank Nominees (New Zealand) Limited - NZCSD

4,010,000

4.01

Fletcher Building Educational Fund Limited

4,000,000

4.00

Forsyth Barr Custodians Limited

2,690,000

2.69

Investment Custodial Services Limited

1,791,000

1.79

Custodial Services Limited

1,571,000

1.57

NZPT Custodians (Grosvenor) Limited - NZCSD

1,500,000

1.50

Custodial Services Limited

1,371,000

1.37

Custodial Services Limited

1,247,000

1.25

Jarden Custodians Limited

1,210,000

1.21

FNZ Custodians Limited

1,191,000

1.19

Graeme Laurence Beckett & Janine Dale Beckett & Alan Murray Patterson

1,100,000

1.10

JBWere (NZ) Nominees Limited

1,097,000

1.10

FNZ Custodians Limited

1,007,000

1.01

Invercargill Licensing Trust

1,000,000

1.00

JML Capital Limited

1,000,000

1.00

Custodial Services Limited

743,000

0.74

Custodial Services Limited

695,000

0.70

Total

63,202,000

63.20

Number of

% of FBI160

5.00% Capital Notes maturing 15 March 2022 (FBI160)

capital notes

capital notes

FNZ Custodians Limited

17,266,500

17.27

Forsyth Barr Custodians Limited

9,223,500

9.22

Lynette Therese Erceg & Darryl Edward Gregory & Catherine Agnes Quinn

7,440,500

7.44

Custodial Services Limited

5,185,000

5.19

Custodial Services Limited

4,280,000

4.28

Custodial Services Limited

4,197,500

4.20

Investment Custodial Services Limited

2,955,000

2.96

Custodial Services Limited

2,200,000

2.20

Norwood Investments Ltd

2,000,000

2.00

The Tindall Foundation Inc

2,000,000

2.00

Custodial Services Limited

1,957,500

1.96

University of Otago Foundation Trust

1,550,000

1.55

NZPT Custodians (Grosvenor) Limited - NZCSD

1,491,000

1.49

FNZ Custodians Limited

1,364,000

1.36

JBWere (NZ) Nominees Limited

1,124,000

1.12

Fletcher Building Educational Fund Limited

1,000,000

1.00

Woolf Fisher Trust Incorporated

1,000,000

1.00

ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited - NZCSD

789,000

0.79

Forsyth Barr Custodians Limited

714,500

0.71

FNZ Custodians Limited

680,000

0.68

Total

68,418,000

68.42

Number of

% of FBI170

5.00% Capital Notes maturing 15 March 2023 (FBI170)

capital notes

capital notes

Fletcher Building Holdings Limited

83,844,918

83.84

Investment Custodial Services Limited

1,831,250

1.83

FNZ Custodians Limited

1,538,833

1.54

Forsyth Barr Custodians Limited

575,500

0.58

Lynette Therese Erceg & Darryl Edward Gregory & Catherine Agnes Quinn

426,000

0.43

JBWere (NZ) Nominees Limited

291,000

0.29

Custodial Services Limited

282,000

0.28

Custodial Services Limited

279,000

0.28

Custodial Services Limited

271,000

0.27

Fletcher Building Industries Limited Annual Report 2020

17

Statutory Disclosures (Continued)

Number of

% of FBI170

5.00% Capital Notes maturing 15 March 2023 (FBI170) (continued)

capital notes

capital notes

Stephen Paul Greenwood & Diane Denise Greenwood

200,000

0.20

Custodial Services Limited

192,500

0.19

JBWere (NZ) Nominees Limited

140,000

0.14

Custodial Services Limited

132,500

0.13

Susan Trustee Limited

120,000

0.12

International Technical Services Limited

115,000

0.12

Alan Richard Millward & Alistair Jeffrey Nicholson

107,000

0.11

MA Investments Two Limited

106,000

0.11

Burgess Investments Limited

105,500

0.11

Paul Dale Callister & Judith Anne Galtry

103,500

0.10

Carol Reta Ellison & Stephen Richard Thompson

100,000

0.10

Henry & Williamm Williams Memorial Trust Incorporated

100,000

0.10

John David Dawn & Seok Moi Dawn

100,000

0.10

Sturco House Limited

100,000

0.10

Veronica Martha Creighton

100,000

0.10

Total

91,161,501

91.17

Number of

% of FBI180

4.90% Capital Notes maturing 15 March 2024 (FBI180)

capital notes

capital notes

Fletcher Building Holdings Limited

31,445,000

31.45

FNZ Custodians Limited

9,272,500

9.27

Forsyth Barr Custodians Limited

6,345,000

6.35

JBWere (NZ) Nominees Limited

4,650,000

4.65

Lynette Therese Erceg & Darryl Edward Gregory & Catherine Agnes Quinn

3,228,000

3.23

Fletcher Building Educational Fund Limited

2,000,000

2.00

Investment Custodial Services Limited

1,907,000

1.91

New Zealand Methodist Trust Association

1,675,000

1.68

Jane Elgin Swinburne & Robert Maxwell Good & Enyth Elgin Good

1,500,000

1.50

Custodial Services Limited

1,156,000

1.16

Custodial Services Limited

808,000

0.81

Custodial Services Limited

773,000

0.77

NZPT Custodians (Grosvenor) Limited - NZCSD

750,000

0.75

FNZ Custodians Limited

636,000

0.64

Custodial Services Limited

617,000

0.62

Forsyth Barr Custodians Limited

613,000

0.61

Wide Trust Limited

500,000

0.50

The Rebecca Chapel Charitable Trust

490,000

0.49

Custodial Services Limited

355,000

0.36

JBWere (NZ) Nominees Limited

300,000

0.30

Total

69,020,500

69.05

Number of

% of FBI190

3.90% Capital Notes maturing 15 March 2025 (FBI190)

capital notes

capital notes

Forsyth Barr Custodians Limited

20,072,250

20.07

Fletcher Building Holdings Limited

19,543,333

19.54

FNZ Custodians Limited

9,990,000

9.99

Lynette Therese Erceg & Darryl Edward Gregory & Catherine Agnes Quinn

9,056,000

9.06

Citibank Nominees (New Zealand) Limited - NZCSD

6,267,000

6.27

National Nominees Limited - NZCSD

3,175,000

3.18

Investment Custodial Services Limited

1,847,500

1.85

Custodial Services Limited

1,142,000

1.14

Custodial Services Limited

1,069,000

1.07

Custodial Services Limited

957,000

0.96

Forsyth Barr Custodians Limited

953,500

0.95

New Zealand Permanent Trustees Limited - NZCSD

912,000

0.91

Custodial Services Limited

780,500

0.78

KPS Society Limited

675,000

0.68

Darryl Edward Gregory & Emma Stephanie Gregory & Paul Ronald Gregory

500,000

0.50

Fletcher Building Welfare Fund Nominees Limited

500,000

0.50

International Technical Services Limited

413,000

0.41

Custodial Services Limited

348,500

0.35

Forsyth Barr Custodians Limited

335,000

0.34

FNZ Custodians Limited

306,000

0.31

Total

78,842,583

78.86

18 Fletcher Building Industries Limited Annual Report 2020

Corporate Directory

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Bruce Hassall (Chair)

Martin Brydon

Barbara Chapman

Peter Crowley

Rob McDonald

Doug McKay

Cathy Quinn

REGISTERED OFFICE

Fletcher Building Industries Limited

810 Great South Road, Penrose

Auckland 1061, New Zealand

Private Bag 92114

Auckland 1142, New Zealand

Phone: +64 9 525 9000

Email: fbcomms@fbu.com

TRUSTEE

Covenant Trustee Services Limited

Level 6, 191 Queen Street

Auckland 1010, New Zealand

PO Box 4243, Shortland Street

Auckland 1140, New Zealand

Phone: +64 9 909 5100

The capital notes are constituted under a Trust Deed dated 12 November 2002 as consolidated and restated dated

12 November 2015. Noteholders are entitled to the benefit of, are bound by, and are deemed to have notice of the provisions of the Trust Deed.

REGISTRY

Computershare Investor Services Limited (Computershare) looks after our capital notes register and is your first point of contact for any queries regarding your investment in Fletcher Building Industries Limited. You can view your investment portfolio, indicate your preference for electronic communications, supply your email address, change your details or update your payment instructions relating to Fletcher Building Industries at any time by visiting the Computershare Investor Centre at www.investorcentre.com/nz.

Computershare Investor Services Limited

Private Bag 92119

Auckland 1142, New Zealand

Level 2, 159 Hurstmere Road,

Takapuna, Auckland 0622, New Zealand

Phone: +64 9 488 8777

Email: enquiry@computershare.co.nz

Web: www.computershare.com/nz

Direct crediting of interest payments

Interest on capital notes is paid semi-annually on 15 March and

15 September. To minimise the risk of fraud and misplacement of interest payment cheques, noteholders are strongly recommended to have all payments made by way of direct credit to their nominated bank account in New Zealand.

Receiving your communications electronically

We encourage noteholders to receive investor communications electronically as it keeps costs down, delivery of our communications to you is faster and it is better for the environment. All you need to do is log in to www.investorcentre.com/nz and update your 'Communication Preference' to enable us to send all your investor correspondence electronically where possible.

Fletcher Building Industries Limited Annual Report 2020

19

