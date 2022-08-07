Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Fletcher Building Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FBU   NZFBUE0001S0

FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED

(FBU)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-04
5.300 NZD   +0.19%
05:34pFLETCHER BUILDING : 2022 Annual Results Webcast Details
PU
07/05FLETCHER BUILDING : 2022 Fletcher Building Industries (FBIL) Annual Results Announcement Date
PU
07/05FLETCHER BUILDING : 2022 Annual Results Announcement Date
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fletcher Building : 2022 Annual Results Webcast Details

08/07/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As previously advised, Fletcher Building Limited will release its FY22 results prior to the market opening on Wednesday, 17 August 2022.

Fletcher Building management will host a briefing that day for all investors and analysts at 11:00am NZST / 9:00am AEST to discuss the results.

Participants can access the briefing by teleconference or webcast (details below):

Teleconference - register for the briefing by navigating to the following link: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10023502-sgd7fc.html

Upon registration you will be provided with the dial in number, passcode, and your unique access PIN. To join the briefing, simply dial the number and enter the passcode followed by your PIN.

Webcast - watch the webcast live at the following link:https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c7o9gacu

After 3.00pm NZDT an archived replay of the webcast will be available.

Disclaimer

Fletcher Building Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2022 21:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
05:34pFLETCHER BUILDING : 2022 Annual Results Webcast Details
PU
07/05FLETCHER BUILDING : 2022 Fletcher Building Industries (FBIL) Annual Results Announcement D..
PU
07/05FLETCHER BUILDING : 2022 Annual Results Announcement Date
PU
06/21TRANSCRIPT : Fletcher Building Limited - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
06/21Fletcher Building Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022
CI
06/21FLETCHER BUILDING : Investor Day - FY22 EBIT guidance of c.$750m reiterated
PU
06/21FLETCHER BUILDING : Investor Day 2022 Presentation
PU
06/21FLETCHER BUILDING : Investor Day 2022
PU
06/19FLETCHER BUILDING : Economic Uncertainty Analysis Deloitte Report
PU
06/02FLETCHER BUILDING : Golden Bay invests $10 million on Wellington Terminal upgrade
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8 424 M 5 254 M 5 254 M
Net income 2022 427 M 267 M 267 M
Net Debt 2022 856 M 534 M 534 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 7,23%
Capitalization 4 126 M 2 573 M 2 573 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 14 500
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fletcher Building Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 5,30 NZD
Average target price 7,13 NZD
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ross Harold Taylor Chief Executive Officer
Bevan John McKenzie General Manager-Group Strategy
Bruce Ronald Hassall Chairman
Joe Locandro Chief Information Officer
Barbara Joan Chapman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED-27.69%2 573
ASSA ABLOY AB-17.05%24 870
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-26.58%23 635
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED16.50%15 502
MASCO CORPORATION-24.92%11 889
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-20.23%10 671