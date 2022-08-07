Fletcher Building : 2022 Annual Results Webcast Details

As previously advised, Fletcher Building Limited will release its FY22 results prior to the market opening on Wednesday, 17 August 2022.

Fletcher Building management will host a briefing that day for all investors and analysts at 11:00am NZST / 9:00am AEST to discuss the results.

Participants can access the briefing by teleconference or webcast (details below):

Teleconference - register for the briefing by navigating to the following link: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10023502-sgd7fc.html

Upon registration you will be provided with the dial in number, passcode, and your unique access PIN. To join the briefing, simply dial the number and enter the passcode followed by your PIN.

Webcast - watch the webcast live at the following link:https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c7o9gacu

After 3.00pm NZDT an archived replay of the webcast will be available.