Fletcher Building Full Year Results to 30 June 2023
16 August 2023
Fletcher Building Limited
Agenda
1.
Results Overview
Ross Taylor
2.
Financial Results
Bevan McKenzie
3. Outlook
Ross Taylor
Fletcher Building Limited
FY23 summary
Solid Group EBIT and EBIT margin performance overall
Ongoing
Performance
& Growth
- FY23 performance
- EBIT $798m, up 6% vs FY22
- EBIT margin 9.4%, good performance in a slowing market
- Net earnings $235m, includes flagged construction provisions of $255m
- ROFE 17.1%, balance sheet strong, solid FY23 trading cash flows of $475m
- FY23 final dividend of 16.0 cents per share, fully imputed; total FY23 dividends 34.0 cents per share
- Actively positioning for growth in the medium term
- Total investment programme $800m+ across FY23-26, of which $308m deployed in FY23
- Programme includes Waipapa Timber and Tumu acquisitions, plus organic investments in Laminex wood panels, Comfortech, PlaceMakers frame & truss, and circular economy, targeting $120m+ full run-rate EBIT growth
- Cost base and working capital positioned for a softer FY24 to ensure robust margins and cashflows
Note: EBIT, EBIT margin and ROFE are before significant items
FY23 results at a glance
Strong earnings & margin uplift driven by materials & distribution divisions despite softer market & NZ weather events
Revenue ($b)
8.5
8.5
FY22
FY23
EBIT Margin (%)1
8.9%
9.4%
FY22
FY23
EBIT1 ($m)
756
798
FY22
FY23
ROFE1,2 ($m)
19.3%
17.1%
FY22
FY23
FY23 trading highlights
- Materials & distribution divisionsEBIT up 18% YoY despite market volumes5-7%lower in FY23 vs 2H22 peak, effective pricing to recover6-7%p.a. input cost inflation. Significant improvement in Australia, EBIT margin 6.0%
- Resi & Devt house sales solid in a challenging NZ housing market, margins lower as sales prices compressed. Business remains well- positioned with homes at lower price points
- Construction (ex. NZICC $255m provision) flat FY23 performance and good-quality order book in place for go-forward business
- Group ROFE17.1%
- Before significant items
- Return on Funds Employed (ROFE) is EBIT excluding significant items to average funds (net debt and equity less deferred tax asset)
Note: Measures before significant items are non-GAAP measures used by management to assess the performance of the business & have been derived from Fletcher Building Limited's financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2023. Details of significant items can be found in note 2.2 of the financial statements
