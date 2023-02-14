Advanced search
    FBU   NZFBUE0001S0

FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED

(FBU)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-13
5.050 NZD   -1.56%
03:05pNZ's Fletcher Building half-year profit drops on provisions, soft housing market
RE
03:02pFletcher Building : 2023 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
02:47pNZ's Fletcher Building half-year profit slumps 46%
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fletcher Building : 2023 Half Year Results Presentation

02/14/2023 | 03:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fletcher Building Half Year Results to 31 December 2022

15 February 2023

Fletcher Building Limited

Important Information

This presentation has been prepared by Fletcher Building Limited and its group of companies ("Fletcher Building") for informational purposes. This disclaimer applies to this document and the verbal or written comments of any person presenting it.

This presentation provides additional comment on the 2023 Interim Financial Results dated 15 February 2023. As such, it should be read in conjunction with and subject to the explanations and views given in that document. Unless otherwise specified, all information is for the six months ended 31 December 2022.

In certain sections of this presentation, Fletcher Building has chosen to present certain financial information exclusive of the impact of significant items. A number of non-GAAP financial measures are used in this presentation which are used by management to assess the performance of the business and have been derived from Fletcher Building's financial statements for the six months ended 31 December 2022. You should not consider any of these statements in isolation from, or as a substitute for the information provided in the Financial Statements for the six months ended 31 December 2022, which are available at www.fletcherbuilding.com.

The information in this presentation has been prepared by Fletcher Building with due care and attention, however, neither Fletcher Building nor any of its directors, employees, shareholders nor any other person given any representations or warranties (either express or implied) as to the accuracy or completeness of the information and to the maximum extent permitted by law, no such person shall have any liability whatsoever to any person for any loss (including, without limitation, arising from any fault or negligence) arising from this presentation or any information supplied in connection with it.

This presentation may contain forward looking statements, that is statements related to future, not past, events or other matters. Forward looking statements may include statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations in connection with our future operating or financial performance, or market conditions. Such forward looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including material adverse events, significant one- off expenses and other unforeseeable circumstances. There is no assurance that results contemplated in any of these projections and forward looking statements will be realised. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. Except as required by law, or the rules of any relevant stock exchange or listing authority, no person is under any obligation to update this presentation at any time after its release or to provide further information about Fletcher Building.

The information in this presentation does not constitute financial product, legal, financial, investment, tax or any other advice or a recommendation.

Page 2 | Fletcher Building Limited Half Year Results Presentation | © February 2023

Agenda

1.

Results Overview

Ross Taylor

2.

Financial Results

Bevan McKenzie

3. Outlook

Ross Taylor

Fletcher Building Limited

HY23 summary

Strong first half across materials and distribution businesses, offset by softer residential and industrial sales

Ongoing

Performance

& Growth

  • HY23 performance
    • EBIT $360m, good growth and margin in materials & distribution divisions, softer Residential house sales
    • Net earnings $92m, includes flagged construction provisions of $150m
    • ROFE 17.8%, balance sheet strong, HY23 cash flows impacted by timing of planned working capital
    • HY23 interim dividend of 18.0 cents per share, in line with HY22, fully imputed
  • Growth investments starting to lift bottom line earnings
    • Investments well advanced with c.$400m to be deployed in FY23 (total investment c$700m across FY23-26).
      Continue to target ≥15% ROFEs
    • TUMU & Waipapa acquisitions deliver c.$25m run-rate EBIT in FY24; organic projects contributing from FY25-26
  • FY23 EBIT guidance now $800m to $855m
    • Very wet Jan-Feb in NZ; underlying business performance tracking well, market activity in balance of FY23 is key driver of result
  • Positioning cost base and working capital for a softer FY24 to ensure robust margins and cashflows

Page 4 | Fletcher Building Limited Half Year Results Presentation | © February 2023

Note: EBIT, EBIT margin and ROFE are before significant items

HY23 results at a glance

Earnings and margin uplift driven by materials & distribution divisions, Group ROFE remains strong

Revenue ($b)

4.1

4.3

HY22

HY23

EBIT Margin (%)1

8.9%

8.2%

8.4%

7.4%

Materials & Dist.

Group

HY22

HY23

EBIT1 ($m)

339

332

360

256

Materials & Dist.

Group

HY22

HY23

ROFE1,2 ($m)

18.7%

17.8%

HY22HY23

HY23 trading highlights

  • Materials & distribution divisions solid trading conditions, sales volumes in line with or slightly below 2H22 (1H22 impacted by COVID lockdowns), effective pricing to recover input cost inflation. Material improvement in Australia, EBIT margin 5.3%
  • Resi & Devt house sales softer in a cooler housing market, though the business remains well-positioned at lower price points; Industrial Devt EBIT back to usual run-rate, $16m in 1H23 ($47m in 1H22)
  • Construction return to 1H profitability (ex. NZICC $150m provision), solid order book for go-forward business
  • Group ROFE remains well ahead of ≥15% target

Page 5 | Fletcher Building Limited Half Year Results Presentation | © February 2023

  1. Before significant items
  2. Return on Funds Employed (ROFE) is EBIT excluding significant items to average funds (net debt and equity less deferred tax asset)

Note: Measures before significant items are non-GAAP measures used by management to assess the performance of the business & have been derived from Fletcher Building Limited's financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2022. Details of significant items can be found in note 2.1 of the financial statements

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fletcher Building Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 20:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
