Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Fletcher Building Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FBU   NZFBUE0001S0

FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED

(FBU)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-08
5.020 NZD   +1.41%
03:13pFletcher Building : Concrete Division Joins the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA)
PU
12/06Fletcher Building - Winstone Wallboards to adjust pricing model and remove retroactive rebates
AQ
12/04Fletcher Building : opens the door on its retirement villas and on shared capital gains
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fletcher Building : Concrete Division Joins the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA)

12/11/2022 | 03:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fletcher Building's Concrete Division (consisting of Firth, Golden Bay, and Winstone Aggregates) is the first Australasian company to become a full member of the Global Cement & Concrete Association (GCCA).

The GCCA is the leading global industry association supporting its members in driving the sustainability agenda through the development and sharing of guidance and good practices.

"We're delighted that Fletcher Building Concrete Division is the first Australasian company to join the Global Cement & Concrete Association," says Thomas Guillot, Chief Executive of the Global Cement and Concrete Association.

"Through the launch of the GCCA Industry Roadmap for Net Zero Concrete, our industry has set out a detailed plan to fully decarbonise by 2050. Our members around the world are wholly committed to achieving that mission. Fletcher Building's low carbon cement is a prime example of where our industry can reduce its environmental impact," says Thomas Guillot.

The GCCAs Net Zero by 2050 Roadmap along with gaining access to global research and innovation and resources will support Fletcher Buildings own journey to carbon zero.

Nick Traber, Fletcher Building Concrete Division CEO says "Fletcher Building firmly believes we can play a significant part in a carbon zero and circular future. Being the first Australasia concrete business to become a full member of the GCCA underpins our commitment to improve the world around us through innovation and sustainability in the industry."

"Our Golden Bay EcoSure cement is one of the lowest carbon cements in the world already with 13-22% less embodied carbon than imported products. We believe having access to the global research and knowledge from GCCA will help us improve this further and continue to lead Australasia in best practice decarbonisation of the built environment."

For more information on the GCCA visit gccassociation.org, for more information on Fletcher Building Concrete Division businesses please visit firth.co.nz, goldenbay.co.nz and winstoneaggregates.co.nz

Attachments

Disclaimer

Fletcher Building Ltd. published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2022 20:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
03:13pFletcher Building : Concrete Division Joins the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GC..
PU
12/06Fletcher Building - Winstone Wallboards to adjust pricing model and remove retroactive ..
AQ
12/04Fletcher Building : opens the door on its retirement villas and on shared capital gains
PU
11/29Fletcher Building Too Cautious, Too Cheap
AQ
11/20Bain, BGH Reportedly Still in Jeld-Wen Race
CI
10/26Fletcher Building - 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting Document and Trading Update
AQ
10/25Transcript : Fletcher Building Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
10/25Fletcher Building : 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Chief Executive's Address
PU
10/25Fletcher Building : 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Chair's Address
PU
10/25Fletcher Building Limited Reconfirms Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 9 024 M 5 788 M 5 788 M
Net income 2023 512 M 328 M 328 M
Net Debt 2023 1 269 M 814 M 814 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,86x
Yield 2023 8,53%
Capitalization 3 906 M 2 505 M 2 505 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
EV / Sales 2024 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 14 700
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fletcher Building Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 5,02 NZD
Average target price 6,60 NZD
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ross Harold Taylor Chief Executive Officer
Bevan John McKenzie General Manager-Group Strategy
Bruce Ronald Hassall Chairman
Joseph Francis Locandro Chief Information Officer
Barbara Joan Chapman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED-31.51%2 505