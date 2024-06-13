FY24 Results Announcement Date

Auckland, 13 June 2024: Fletcher Building Limited advises that its financial results for the year ending 30 June 2024 will be released prior to the market opening on Wednesday, 21 August 2024.

ENDS

Authorised by:

Haydn Wong

Company Secretary

