    FBU   NZFBUE0001S0

FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED

(FBU)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-07
4.810 NZD   +2.34%
05:17pFletcher Building : Golden Bay and Genesis partnership creates sustainable solution for ash from thermal power station
PU
04/25Fletcher Building : opens first-of-its-kind Concrete Innovation Lab
PU
04/17Fletcher Building provides Iplex Australia pipes update
AQ
Fletcher Building : Golden Bay and Genesis partnership creates sustainable solution for ash from thermal power station

05/08/2023
Fletcher Building has teamed up with Genesis to innovatively use ash from Huntly Power Station as an alternative raw material in cement.

This includes up to 20,000 Tonnes of Pond Ash, also known as Bottom Ash, which is produced each year after coal is used to generate power. The Pond Ash is extracted from existing settling ponds and used in the manufacturing process at Golden Bay as a raw material, assisting the performance of the cement with its technical composition.

"Fletcher Building firmly believes we can play a significant part in a carbon zero and circular future through sustainable innovation. This latest innovation where we use an ash by-product is another example of us continuing to take positive action to improve the world around us," says Nick Traber, Fletcher Building's Chief Executive, Concrete.

The circular solution for the Pond Ash is in addition to the annual 15,000 Tonnes of Fly Ash from Huntly Power Station that Golden Bay is already diverting from landfill and supplying customers, helping them to lower the carbon of the concrete they produce. It also adds to Golden Bay's decision to access end of life tyres and wood waste as alternative fuels in its cement production process, resulting in the launch last year of EcoSure Cement, New Zealand's low-carbon general-purpose cement.

Finding circular solutions with companies like Golden Bay is a vital part of Genesis' focus on sustainability. Genesis' Chief Operations Officer Rebecca Larking said it was rewarding to see a by-product from creating energy become a raw material in the construction sector. "Having the ash put to good use by Golden Bay is a sustainable win-win for both of us," says Rebecca Larking.

"Here at Golden Bay, we are driven to decarbonise and achieve 30% less carbon by 2030. Contributing to waste reduction at a large scale for the benefit of all New Zealanders is incredibly exciting. It is a win-win for the environment and for Kiwis who want to use more environmentally friendly products," says Gian Raffainer, General Manager at Golden Bay.

Disclaimer

Fletcher Building Ltd. published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 21:16:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
