Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Fletcher Building Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FBU   NZFBUE0001S0

FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED

(FBU)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-12
4.610 NZD   +0.22%
05:35pFletcher Building : Higgins signs interim alliance agreement for East Coast recovery
PU
03/16FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/16FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and pays to shareholders meeting certain conditions
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fletcher Building : Higgins signs interim alliance agreement for East Coast recovery

04/13/2023 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Higgins Contractors has signed an agreement to work alongside a group of experienced contract partners on a cyclone recovery plan for Hawke's Bay and Tairāwhiti.

In signing an interim alliance agreement today, Fletcher Building/Construction company Higgins will be working alongside Waka Kotahi and KiwiRail as well as fellow contractors Downer and Fulton Hogan.

As an interim alliance, the group will develop a framework that outlines the full scope of work required in the two regions, and how that could be managed, designed and delivered over the coming years.

The interim alliance's work will cover the mobilisation, planning and engineering phase of the recovery. The group will create a plan for the next phase, which is the delivery of the required major civil construction work including rebuilding roads, bridges and rail corridors with the support of local contractors and supply chains.

Higgins GM Brian Kirtlan says he's looking forward to working alongside alliance partners to plan the best possible recovery for the two regions.

"Higgins has a long history in Hawke's Bay, and was the lead contractor delivering the initial recovery work in the region."

"We've seen first-hand the devastation to local people and infrastructure, and hope to continue playing a significant role in the East Coast's recovery. We bring the power of our parent company Fletcher Construction, and the wider Fletcher Building supply chain, to give certainty of delivery to local communities."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Fletcher Building Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 21:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
05:35pFletcher Building : Higgins signs interim alliance agreement for East Coast recovery
PU
03/16FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim divide..
FA
03/16FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED : Bonus dividend due to over-provisi..
FA
02/20Fletcher Building : donates $250,000 to Red Cross New Zealand Disaster Fund
PU
02/14Transcript : Fletcher Building Limited, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2023
CI
02/14NZ's Fletcher Building half-year profit drops on provisions, soft housing market
RE
02/14Fletcher Building : 2023 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
02/14NZ's Fletcher Building half-year profit slumps 46%
RE
02/14Fletcher Building Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31,..
CI
02/14Fletcher Building Limited Approves Interim Dividend for the Six Months Ended 31 Decembe..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 9 001 M 5 671 M 5 671 M
Net income 2023 394 M 248 M 248 M
Net Debt 2023 1 689 M 1 064 M 1 064 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,87x
Yield 2023 8,43%
Capitalization 3 587 M 2 260 M 2 260 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
EV / Sales 2024 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 14 700
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fletcher Building Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 4,61 NZD
Average target price 6,24 NZD
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ross Harold Taylor Chief Executive Officer
Bevan John McKenzie General Manager-Group Strategy
Bruce Ronald Hassall Chairman
Joseph Francis Locandro Chief Information Officer
Barbara Joan Chapman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED-2.33%2 223
SAINT-GOBAIN10.84%28 409
ASSA ABLOY AB4.92%25 191
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.42.37%12 825
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.3.18%11 330
MASCO CORPORATION3.69%10 898
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer