Fletcher Building Industries Limited
Financial results for the year ended 30 June 2023
Auckland, 16 August 2023: Fletcher Building Industries Limited (the Company) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fletcher Building Limited, and is the issuer of capital notes, which are guaranteed by Fletcher Building Limited on an unsecured subordinated basis.
Financial results
Year ended 30 June 2023
Net earnings
$67.8 million
Net assets
$661.5 million
The net earnings of $67.8 million compares to $86.3 million in FY22. As the Company owns 20 per cent of the shares in Fletcher Building Holdings New Zealand Limited, which in turn owns the shares in Fletcher Building's New Zealand operating subsidiaries, its investment in that Company is equity accounted.
The financial performance of the Company should be considered in conjunction with the financial statements of the Fletcher Building Group, including the Group's assessment of the preparation of the financial statements as a going concern.
The Company has operated in compliance with the terms of the Trust Deed under which the capital notes were issued.
Authorised by:
Andrew Clarke
Company Secretary
