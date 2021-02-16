Log in
FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED

End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 02/16
6.45 NZD   +0.16%
Fletcher Building : Industries (FBIL) announces FY21 half year results

02/16/2021 | 02:47pm EST
Auckland, 17 February 2021

Fletcher Building Industries Limited (the Company) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fletcher Building Limited, and is the issuer of capital notes, which are guaranteed by Fletcher Building Limited on an unsecured subordinated basis.

Financial results

Period ended 31 December 2020

Net earnings after tax

$45.1 million

Net assets

$479.3 million

The net profit after tax of $45.1 million compares with a net profit after tax for the comparable previous period of $25.7 million. As the Company owns 20 per cent of the shares in Fletcher Building Holdings New Zealand Limited, which in turn owns the shares in Fletcher Building's New Zealand operating subsidiaries, its investment in that Company is equity accounted.

The financial performance of the Company should be considered in conjunction with the financial statements of the Fletcher Building Group, including the Group's assessment of the preparation of the financial statements as a going concern.

The Company has operated in compliance with the terms of the Trust Deed under which the capital notes were issued.

Disclaimer

Fletcher Building Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 19:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
