Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Fletcher Building Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FBU   NZFBUE0001S0

FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED

(FBU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fletcher Building : Industries announces financial results for the period ended 30 June 2021

08/17/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Auckland, 18 August 2021

Fletcher Building Industries Limited (the Company) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fletcher Building Limited, and is the issuer of capital notes, which are guaranteed by Fletcher Building Limited on an unsecured subordinated basis.

Financial results

Period ended 30 June 2021

Net earnings after tax

$74.4 million

Net assets

$509.6 million

The net profit after tax of $74.4 million compares with a net profit after tax for the comparable previous period of $5.8 million. As the Company owns 20 per cent of the shares in Fletcher Building Holdings New Zealand Limited, which in turn owns the shares in Fletcher Building's New Zealand operating subsidiaries, its investment in that Company is equity accounted.

The financial performance of the Company should be considered in conjunction with the financial statements of the Fletcher Building Group, including the Group's assessment of the preparation of the financial statements as a going concern.

The Company has operated in compliance with the terms of the Trust Deed under which the capital notes were issued.

Authorised by, Chris Reid, Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Fletcher Building Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 21:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
05:44pFLETCHER BUILDING : 2021 Annual Results Presentation
PU
05:34pFLETCHER BUILDING : Industries announces financial results for the period ended ..
PU
05:14pFLETCHER BUILDING : delivers strong FY21 result, final dividend 18cps
PU
08/08MORGAN STANLEY : rates FBU as Overweight
AQ
07/29Australia shares edge lower as tech stocks weigh, Origin Energy top loser
RE
06/16FLETCHER BUILDING : FY21 Announcement Date
PU
06/03Fletcher Building to Commence Share Buyback on June 10
MT
06/03FLETCHER BUILDING : share buyback to commence on 10 June 2021
PU
05/28FLETCHER BUILDING : Investor Day 2021 Presentation Download
PU
05/27CPE Capital Reportedly Eyes More Buys as Rocla Deal Is Finalised
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 963 M 5 501 M 5 501 M
Net income 2021 305 M 211 M 211 M
Net Debt 2021 458 M 316 M 316 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
Yield 2021 3,48%
Capitalization 6 340 M 4 388 M 4 380 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fletcher Building Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 7,75 NZD
Average target price 7,82 NZD
Spread / Average Target 0,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ross Harold Taylor Chief Executive Officer
Bevan John McKenzie Chief Financial Officer
Bruce Ronald Hassall Chairman
Daniel Beecham Chief Information Officer
Barbara Joan Chapman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED31.36%4 508
SAINT-GOBAIN71.65%39 999
ASSA ABLOY AB41.73%36 856
MASCO CORPORATION13.96%15 554
XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED31.41%14 799
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.20.54%14 247