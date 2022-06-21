Fletcher Building : Investor Day 2022 Presentation

Note: Rev is Gross Revenue; EBIT is EBIT before significant items, NZ includes corporate costs of $65m
All currency in this presentation is in NZD. All revenue weighted sector exposures in this presentation are for HY22
It is likely the New Zealand Plasterboard market will come back into equilibrium by October 2022
WWB Average Daily Orders (sqm)
Auckland
400,000lockdown
350,000
300,000
250,000
200,000
150,000
100,000
50,000
-
Plasterboard market volumes were being met to customers up to August 2021
Following the Auckland lockdown, industry shortages across a range of key building supplies including timber, insulation, and plasterboard caused customers to bring forward their orders to ensure they had stock
Order volumes for plasterboard more than doubled through Nov-21 to Feb-22
- this volume is approximately twice the industry's current capacity to build
We were able to meet some extra demand through this period by drawing down on inventory below normal levels and by importing some additional volume out of Australia. Our supplier paused supply to us in Nov-21 due to high industry demand in Australia
Due to the extent of the demand surge, we introduced an allocation model in Feb-22 to give merchants certainty on what we could supply, and to allow us to clear the order backlog
In addition, we reconfigured our factory through Mar-22 to May-22 to lift production effective Jul-22, and our import availability will resume from Aug-22 (as international capacity issues start to ease)
We have also granted 10 trademark royalty-free licenses so far to allow others to import boards
These moves will increase our supply into the NZ market by around 10%. This should see the market come back into equilibrium by around October 2022
In the interim PlaceMakers (and other merchant customers) will run an
emergency allocation fund to alleviate smaller customer hardship issues
