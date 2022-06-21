Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Fletcher Building Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FBU   NZFBUE0001S0

FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED

(FBU)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-20
4.840 NZD   +3.64%
04:45pFLETCHER BUILDING : Investor Day - FY22 EBIT guidance of c.$750m reiterated
PU
04:45pFLETCHER BUILDING : Investor Day 2022 Presentation
PU
04:45pFLETCHER BUILDING : Investor Day 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fletcher Building : Investor Day 2022 Presentation

06/21/2022 | 04:45pm EDT
Fletcher Building

Investor Day

June 2022

Building for tomorrow

22 June 2022

Outline for today

Session 1

Divisional expos

Session 2

Presentations and Q&A

(Hybrid)

Session 3

Site visits

Session 4

Evening event

Fletcher Building Limited

Fletcher Building - Building for Tomorrow

Section

Presenter

AEST / NZT

Duration

1.

Building for tomorrow

Ross Taylor / Bevan McKenzie

8:00am / 10:00am

55 mins

2.

Building Products

Hamish McBeath

8:55am / 10:55am

20 mins

3.

Distribution

Bruce McEwen

9:15am / 11:15am

20 mins

Coffee break

9:35am / 11:35am

10 mins

4.

Concrete

Nick Traber

9:45am / 11:45am

20 mins

5.

Australia

Dean Fradgley

10:05am / 12:05pm

20 mins

6.

Residential and Development

Steve Evans

10:25am / 12:25pm

20 mins

7.

Concluding Remarks

Ross Taylor

10:55am / 12:55pm

5 mins

Page 3 | Fletcher Building Limited Investor Day Presentation | © June 2022

A scale NZ & Australia in-country manufacturer of building products with complementary distribution, development & construction businesses

Australia

FY22F $2.8b Rev $115m EBIT 4,600 people

  • Nationwide but East Coast focus
  • Businesses across light building products & distribution
  • Assets well invested and cost competitive
  • Ongoing opportunity to build further on performance improvements achieved over last three years

Revenue Weighted Sector Exposure

New Zealand

FY22F $6.5b Rev $635m EBIT 9,100 people

  • Nationwide presence
  • Businesses across heavy & light building products & distribution, residential development, and roading / infrastructure construction
  • Assets well invested & cost competitive
  • Significant growth opportunities in adjacencies & disruptive plays

Revenue Weighted Sector Exposure

62%

47%

Resi

NZX/ASX listed: FBU

Resi

27%

11%

27%

26%

Infra

Infra

Comm

Comm

Page 4 | Fletcher Building Limited Investor Day Presentation | © June 2022

Note: Rev is Gross Revenue; EBIT is EBIT before significant items, NZ includes corporate costs of $65m

All currency in this presentation is in NZD. All revenue weighted sector exposures in this presentation are for HY22

It is likely the New Zealand Plasterboard market will come back into equilibrium by October 2022

WWB Average Daily Orders (sqm)

Auckland

400,000lockdown

350,000

300,000

250,000

200,000

150,000

100,000

50,000

-

  • Plasterboard market volumes were being met to customers up to August 2021
  • Following the Auckland lockdown, industry shortages across a range of key building supplies including timber, insulation, and plasterboard caused customers to bring forward their orders to ensure they had stock
  • Order volumes for plasterboard more than doubled through Nov-21 to Feb-22
    - this volume is approximately twice the industry's current capacity to build
  • We were able to meet some extra demand through this period by drawing down on inventory below normal levels and by importing some additional volume out of Australia. Our supplier paused supply to us in Nov-21 due to high industry demand in Australia
  • Due to the extent of the demand surge, we introduced an allocation model in Feb-22 to give merchants certainty on what we could supply, and to allow us to clear the order backlog
  • In addition, we reconfigured our factory through Mar-22 to May-22 to lift production effective Jul-22, and our import availability will resume from Aug-22 (as international capacity issues start to ease)
  • We have also granted 10 trademark royalty-free licenses so far to allow others to import boards
  • These moves will increase our supply into the NZ market by around 10%. This should see the market come back into equilibrium by around October 2022
  • In the interim PlaceMakers (and other merchant customers) will run an

emergency allocation fund to alleviate smaller customer hardship issues

Page 5 | Fletcher Building Limited Investor Day Presentation | © June 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fletcher Building Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 20:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8 477 M 5 380 M 5 380 M
Net income 2022 429 M 272 M 272 M
Net Debt 2022 941 M 597 M 597 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,17x
Yield 2022 7,89%
Capitalization 3 768 M 2 391 M 2 391 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 14 500
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fletcher Building Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 4,84 NZD
Average target price 7,38 NZD
Spread / Average Target 52,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ross Harold Taylor Chief Executive Officer
Bevan John McKenzie General Manager-Group Strategy
Bruce Ronald Hassall Chairman
Joe Locandro Chief Information Officer
Barbara Joan Chapman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED-33.97%2 306
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-28.92%24 142
ASSA ABLOY AB-23.14%23 328
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-3.74%12 397
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED-5.47%12 090
MASCO CORPORATION-32.18%11 235