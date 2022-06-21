Fletcher Building : Investor Day 2022 Presentation

Plasterboard market volumes were being met to customers up to August 2021

Following the Auckland lockdown, industry shortages across a range of key building supplies including timber, insulation, and plasterboard caused customers to bring forward their orders to ensure they had stock

Order volumes for plasterboard more than doubled through Nov-21 to Feb-22

- this volume is approximately twice the industry's current capacity to build

We were able to meet some extra demand through this period by drawing down on inventory below normal levels and by importing some additional volume out of Australia. Our supplier paused supply to us in Nov-21 due to high industry demand in Australia

Due to the extent of the demand surge, we introduced an allocation model in Feb-22 to give merchants certainty on what we could supply, and to allow us to clear the order backlog

In addition, we reconfigured our factory through Mar-22 to May-22 to lift production effective Jul-22, and our import availability will resume from Aug-22 (as international capacity issues start to ease)

We have also granted 10 trademark royalty-free licenses so far to allow others to import boards

These moves will increase our supply into the NZ market by around 10%. This should see the market come back into equilibrium by around October 2022