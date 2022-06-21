Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  New Zealand
  New Zealand Stock Exchange
  Fletcher Building Limited
  News
  Summary
    FBU   NZFBUE0001S0

FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED

(FBU)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-20
4.840 NZD   +3.64%
04:45pFLETCHER BUILDING : Investor Day - FY22 EBIT guidance of c.$750m reiterated
PU
04:45pFLETCHER BUILDING : Investor Day 2022 Presentation
PU
04:45pFLETCHER BUILDING : Investor Day 2022
PU
Fletcher Building : Investor Day - FY22 EBIT guidance of c.$750m reiterated

06/21/2022 | 04:45pm EDT
Fletcher Building Limited ('Fletcher Building' or the 'Company') is today holding a hybrid Investor Day for investors and analysts with presentations and Q&A taking place from 10:00am to 1:00pm NZT.

Fletcher Building management will present on the theme of "Building for tomorrow", including presentations covering five of the company's divisions along with the key drivers of performance and growth across the business. Attached is the slide presentation.

Included in the presentation is guidance confirming our FY22 EBIT (before significant items) which is expected to be c.$750 million. In addition, FY22 second half EBIT margin (before significant items) is expected to be c.9.5%.

Fletcher Building CEO Ross Taylor said: "We are pleased to be able to highlight where we are taking the company over the next few years as we continue to drive operational improvements and growth. We have been actively investing both capital and overheads with a focus on delivering some exciting future growth opportunities in FY23 and beyond."

To register for the event and to watch the webcast live, please access the following microsite: Investor Day | Fletcher Building Holdings Ltd - Investor Day Microsite (gcs-web.com)

The microsite will be available for a replay of the presentations.

Investors and analysts will be able to ask questions live via the webcast facility following each of the presentations. While every endeavour will be made to answer all the questions that are submitted, this may not be possible due to time constraints, so we can follow this up after the presentations.

Authorised by: Andrew Clarke, Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Fletcher Building Ltd. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 20:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
