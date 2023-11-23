Fletcher Building Limited is a New Zealand-based employer, manufacturer, home builder and partner on construction and infrastructure projects. Its segments include Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Australia, Residential and Development, and Construction. Building Products segment is a manufacturer, distributor and marketer of building products used in the residential, industrial and commercial markets in New Zealand. Distribution segment consists of building and plumbing product distribution businesses in New Zealand. Concrete segment includes its interests in the concrete value chain, including extraction of aggregates, and the production of cement, concrete and concrete products. Australia segment manufactures and distributes building materials for a range of industries across Australia. Residential and Development segment involves building and sale of residential homes in New Zealand and development and sale of commercial and residential land in Australia and New Zealand.