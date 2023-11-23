Fletcher Building announced that Bruce McEwen, Chief Executive of the company's Distribution division, has decided to resign and will leave the business at the end of March in 2024. Bruce has made a significant contribution to the Group and in particular achieved success with the ongoing digitisation of the business as move customers online and deliver them enhanced services. A search is underway, and company will inform the market once an appointment is made.
November 23, 2023 at 03:32 pm EST
