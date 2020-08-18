Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Fletcher Building Limited    FBU   NZFBUE0001S0

FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED

(FBU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fletcher Building : New Zealand's Fletcher Building posts $129 million annual loss as coronavirus bites

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 05:43pm EDT
A sign for Fletcher Building Ltd, New Zealand's biggest builder, adorns a crane at a construction site in the New Zealand city of Auckland

New Zealand's Fletcher Building Ltd reported an annual loss on Wednesday, hurt by project delays, higher cost provisions and one-time restructuring expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country's largest construction firm said net loss after tax for the year stood at NZ$196 million ($129.34 million), compared with a profit of NZ$164 million a year earlier.

Last week, Fletcher warned that its supply chains would remain under pressure in the year ahead as lockdowns to curb the pandemic disrupts industrial activity and delay projects.

Fletcher said it has taken some "difficult" decisions to reduce costs in anticipation of lower market activity ahead, which it expects will deliver a permanent reduction of about NZ$300 million in fiscal 2021 in cost base.

The company said in May it will cut about 1,000 jobs in New Zealand and an additional 500 in Australia to reduce costs.

(Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
05:43pFLETCHER BUILDING : New Zealand's Fletcher Building posts $129 million annual lo..
RE
05:15pFLETCHER BUILDING : 2020 Annual Results Presentation
PU
05:15pFLETCHER BUILDING : Industries announces 2020 financial results
PU
05:10pFLETCHER BUILDING : 2020 Fletcher Building Industries Limited (FBIL) Annual Repo..
PU
05:00pFLETCHER BUILDING : 2020 Annual Report
PU
04:50pFLETCHER BUILDING : confirms FY20 Annual Results
PU
08/13FLETCHER BUILDING : New Chief Executive for Concrete Division
PU
08/12FLETCHER BUILDING : FY20 Results Webcast Details
PU
08/10Australian shares hit 3-week high as COVID-19 cases stabilise
RE
08/10FLETCHER BUILDING : NZ's Fletcher Building warns of $129 mln loss for 2020, supp..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 330 M 4 843 M 4 843 M
Net income 2020 -142 M -93,5 M -93,5 M
Net Debt 2020 900 M 595 M 595 M
P/E ratio 2020 -20,9x
Yield 2020 1,17%
Capitalization 2 810 M 1 850 M 1 857 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 16 825
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fletcher Building Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,95 NZD
Last Close Price 3,42 NZD
Spread / Highest target 49,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Harold Taylor Chief Executive Officer
Bruce Ronald Hassall Chairman
Bevan John McKenzie Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Beecham Chief Information Officer
Barbara Joan Chapman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED-32.81%1 812
ASSA ABLOY AB-9.73%25 253
SAINT-GOBAIN-7.04%21 683
MASCO CORPORATION20.78%15 480
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.31.05%11 830
BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY24.75%7 738
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group