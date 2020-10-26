Log in
Fletcher Building : Notice of 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

10/26/2020 | 06:46pm EDT

Auckland, 27 October 2020

The 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Fletcher Building Limited will be held on Wednesday 25 November 2020 at 12 noon NZT.

The Meeting will be held as an online meeting only, via the Lumi AGM platform, where shareholders can watch the meeting, vote, and ask questions from a smartphone, tablet or desktop device.

A live recording of the meeting will be broadcast on the Fletcher Building website - www.fletcherbuilding.com/investor-centre/reports-presentations-and-webcasts.

The attached documents are being sent to shareholders today:

Authorised by: Andrew Clarke, Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Fletcher Building Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 22:44:02 UTC

