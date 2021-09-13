Log in
    FBU   NZFBUE0001S0

FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED

(FBU)
Fletcher Building : announces two new executive appointments

09/13/2021
Auckland, 14 September 2021

Fletcher Building today announces two senior appointments to the company's executive team that will occur over the coming months.

Bruce McEwen will move from his present role as Chief Executive, Distribution to the newly created role of Chief Executive, Digital Foundations.

In his new role, Mr McEwen will lead a programme of work currently underway to accelerate the improvement of Fletcher Building Group's digital foundations.

Fletcher Building Chief Executive Ross Taylor says: 'The role of Chief Executive, Digital Foundations is critical as we accelerate the transition of our businesses. This key strategic initiative will underpin our ability to meet our customers' current and future needs and allow us to focus on the areas that they value most.

'With our operating businesses continuing to increase their activities across ecommerce, digitisation, automation and data analytics, the need to get our base systems and data capabilities positioned to support this growth and activity has become increasingly important.

'Bruce is a highly experienced leader with a strong understanding of the technology and data transformation we need to make, combined with a proven ability to influence and lead change. I'd like to thank him for the outstanding job he has done as the Chief Executive of our Distribution division over the past several years. He will remain in his current role while we work through a start date with his replacement.'

Teresa Rendo has been appointed as Chief Executive, Distribution, replacing Bruce McEwen. Ms Rendo joins Fletcher Building in New Zealand after holding senior leadership roles within the Woolworths Group in Australia, most recently at Big W.

Ross Taylor says: 'This is an important time for our distribution businesses (which includes Placemakers and Mico) as we continue to drive its operating tempo and business model to exceed the changing expectations of our customers. Teresa's expertise and understanding of global trends and best practice will ensure we accelerate this journey. She is a proven team and customer-first leader with a demonstrated track-record of delivering results. In addition, she brings to the role a highly valuable skill set, including a focus on what matters most to customers and how to effectively leverage ecommerce, data and supply chains to maximum effect. She will be an outstanding addition to the Fletcher Building executive team and we look forward to welcoming her to New Zealand.'

Authorised by: Chris Reid, Company Secretary

Fletcher Building Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 20:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
