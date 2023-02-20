Fletcher Building : donates $250,000 to Red Cross New Zealand Disaster Fund

Fletcher Building today announced a $250,000 donation to the New Zealand Red Cross New Zealand Disaster Fund in support of the people and communities impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Fletcher Building Chief Executive Ross Taylor says that the donation will directly support the critical work of the Red Cross, with a focus on delivering vital assistance to those most in need: "It has been heart-breaking to see the scale of the devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle. Across our business, we have people and teams who have been directly impacted and many others who have friends and loved ones in the area. I know everyone at Fletcher Building will be supporting the work that the Red Cross is doing on the ground, ensuring local communities get the help they need in the most effective way."