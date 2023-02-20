Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Fletcher Building Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FBU   NZFBUE0001S0

FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED

(FBU)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-19
4.880 NZD   -1.01%
05:30pFletcher Building : donates $250,000 to Red Cross New Zealand Disaster Fund
PU
02/14Transcript : Fletcher Building Limited, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2023
CI
02/14NZ's Fletcher Building half-year profit drops on provisions, soft housing market
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fletcher Building : donates $250,000 to Red Cross New Zealand Disaster Fund

02/20/2023 | 05:30pm EST
Fletcher Building today announced a $250,000 donation to the New Zealand Red Cross New Zealand Disaster Fund in support of the people and communities impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Fletcher Building Chief Executive Ross Taylor says that the donation will directly support the critical work of the Red Cross, with a focus on delivering vital assistance to those most in need: "It has been heart-breaking to see the scale of the devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle. Across our business, we have people and teams who have been directly impacted and many others who have friends and loved ones in the area. I know everyone at Fletcher Building will be supporting the work that the Red Cross is doing on the ground, ensuring local communities get the help they need in the most effective way."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Fletcher Building Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 22:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 9 045 M 5 660 M 5 660 M
Net income 2023 401 M 251 M 251 M
Net Debt 2023 1 663 M 1 041 M 1 041 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,35x
Yield 2023 7,97%
Capitalization 3 797 M 2 376 M 2 376 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
EV / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 14 700
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fletcher Building Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 4,88 NZD
Average target price 6,24 NZD
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ross Harold Taylor Chief Executive Officer
Bevan John McKenzie General Manager-Group Strategy
Bruce Ronald Hassall Chairman
Joseph Francis Locandro Chief Information Officer
Barbara Joan Chapman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED3.39%2 389
SAINT-GOBAIN19.43%30 500
ASSA ABLOY AB14.30%27 079
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED12.96%13 582
MASCO CORPORATION17.91%12 393
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.25.59%11 992