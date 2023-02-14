NZ's Fletcher Building half-year profit drops on provisions, soft housing market

Feb 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fletcher Building on Wednesday
reported a 46% decline in half-yearly profit, in line with its forecast from
earlier this week, as construction provisions and a softening residential market
ate into its bottomline.
Fletcher has had to contend with weaker construction activity due to
tumbling property prices. Home prices have retreated sharply from the highs
recorded when interest rates were at record lows.
In December, Fletcher made a NZ$150 million provision for the costs to
rebuild New Zealand International Convention Centre and Hobson Street Hotel
project as it exceeded the insurance proceeds, impacting its bottomline for the
half year.
Earlier this week, Fletcher lowered its earnings before interest and tax
forecast for fiscal 2023, driven by adverse weather conditions since the start
of the year, and warned of further headwinds into 2024.
Inclement weather, the latest being cyclone Gabrielle, in New Zealand since
early January has affected construction work as multiple roads and rail lines
remain shut in the country's largest city Auckland.
For the six months ended Dec. 31, New Zealand's largest construction firm
posted a net profit after tax of NZ$92 million ($58.25 million) compared with
NZ$171 million a year earlier.
It declared an interim dividend of 18 New Zealand cents per share, the same
which was announced the previous year.
($1 = 1.5793 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Archishma Iyer and Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)