    FBU   NZFBUE0001S0

FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED

(FBU)
2023-02-13
5.050 NZD   -1.56%
NZ's Fletcher Building half-year profit drops on provisions, soft housing market
RE
03:02pFletcher Building : 2023 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
NZ's Fletcher Building half-year profit slumps 46%
RE
NZ's Fletcher Building half-year profit drops on provisions, soft housing market

02/14/2023
Feb 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fletcher Building on Wednesday reported a 46% decline in half-yearly profit, in line with its forecast from earlier this week, as construction provisions and a softening residential market ate into its bottomline.

Fletcher has had to contend with weaker construction activity due to tumbling property prices. Home prices have retreated sharply from the highs recorded when interest rates were at record lows.

In December, Fletcher made a NZ$150 million provision for the costs to rebuild New Zealand International Convention Centre and Hobson Street Hotel project as it exceeded the insurance proceeds, impacting its bottomline for the half year.

Earlier this week, Fletcher lowered its earnings before interest and tax forecast for fiscal 2023, driven by adverse weather conditions since the start of the year, and warned of further headwinds into 2024.

Inclement weather, the latest being cyclone Gabrielle, in New Zealand since early January has affected construction work as multiple roads and rail lines remain shut in the country's largest city Auckland.

For the six months ended Dec. 31, New Zealand's largest construction firm posted a net profit after tax of NZ$92 million ($58.25 million) compared with NZ$171 million a year earlier.

It declared an interim dividend of 18 New Zealand cents per share, the same which was announced the previous year. ($1 = 1.5793 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Archishma Iyer and Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 9 004 M 5 709 M 5 709 M
Net income 2023 454 M 288 M 288 M
Net Debt 2023 1 569 M 995 M 995 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,60x
Yield 2023 8,06%
Capitalization 3 929 M 2 491 M 2 491 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
EV / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 14 700
Free-Float 98,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 5,05 NZD
Average target price 6,38 NZD
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ross Harold Taylor Chief Executive Officer
Bevan John McKenzie General Manager-Group Strategy
Bruce Ronald Hassall Chairman
Joseph Francis Locandro Chief Information Officer
Barbara Joan Chapman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED6.99%2 537
SAINT-GOBAIN15.40%29 619
ASSA ABLOY AB14.48%27 360
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED8.48%13 269
MASCO CORPORATION21.19%12 737
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.25.96%12 027