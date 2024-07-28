July 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand's construction services provider Fletcher Building on Monday said it was facing supply chain issues at its Golden Bay cement business due to a ship, owned by a third-party provider, experiencing delays due to inspections and repairs.

The ship transports cement around the North Island from Golden Bay’s Portland manufacturing facility.

"Due to a mechanical issue, the vessel is currently docked at Northport while inspections and repairs are made by the owner," the company said.

The company said it was working to reduce any potential disruption to its North Island customers.

It added that its fiscal 2025 earnings would be reduced by NZ$10 million ($5.89 million) to NZ$30 million due to increased costs of supply from the disruption.

Fletcher Building said it is also investigating longer term solutions by using alternative cement suppliers, and a replacement ship if required.

($1 = 1.6981 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Chris Reese)