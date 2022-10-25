Advanced search
Equities
New Zealand
New Zealand Stock Exchange
Fletcher Building Limited
News
FBU
NZFBUE0001S0
FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
(FBU)
(FBU)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange -
2022-10-24
4.900
NZD
+1.03%
03:57p
Fletcher Building : 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Chief Executive's Address
PU
03:57p
Fletcher Building : 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Chair's Address
PU
10/18
Fletcher Building - Golden Bay Cement launches New Zealand's lowest GP cement
AQ
Transcript : Fletcher Building Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
10/25/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
10/25/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
[Presentation] Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I am Bruce Hassall, Chair of your company. On behalf of the Board, it is my pleasure to welcome you to Fletcher Building's 2022 Annual...
03:57p
Fletcher Building : 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Chief Executive's Address
PU
03:57p
Fletcher Building : 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Chair's Address
PU
10/18
Fletcher Building - Golden Bay Cement launches New Zealand's lowest GP cement
AQ
10/17
Fletcher Building : Golden Bay Cement launches New Zealand's lowest GP cement
PU
10/10
Fletcher Building : introduces Gender Affirmation Leave and Transitioning at Work Guidelin..
PU
09/15
FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/15
FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED : Bonus dividend due to over-provisi..
FA
09/04
Fletcher Building : Introduces Gender-Neutral Parental Leave Policy
PU
08/30
Fletcher Building : Ngā Maunga Whakahii o Kaipara and Fletcher Living partnership set..
PU
08/18
Fletcher Building : 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Notice of Meeting and Director Nom..
PU
Analyst Recommendations on FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
08/18
UBS Adjusts Fletcher Building's Price Target to NZ$6.70 From NZ$6.40, Keeps at Buy
MT
Financials
NZD
USD
Sales 2023
8 951 M
5 164 M
5 164 M
Net income 2023
511 M
295 M
295 M
Net Debt 2023
1 126 M
650 M
650 M
P/E ratio 2023
7,68x
Yield 2023
8,75%
Capitalization
3 813 M
2 200 M
2 200 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,55x
EV / Sales 2024
0,54x
Nbr of Employees
14 700
Free-Float
98,9%
Chart FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
Technical analysis trends FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
4,90 NZD
Average target price
6,80 NZD
Spread / Average Target
38,7%
Consensus
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Ross Harold Taylor
Chief Executive Officer
Bevan John McKenzie
General Manager-Group Strategy
Bruce Ronald Hassall
Chairman
Joseph Francis Locandro
Chief Information Officer
Barbara Joan Chapman
Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
-33.15%
2 148
ASSA ABLOY AB
-21.25%
21 590
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
-34.37%
20 759
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED
11.70%
14 293
MASCO CORPORATION
-32.95%
10 617
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.
-32.61%
9 015
