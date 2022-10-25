Advanced search
    FBU   NZFBUE0001S0

FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED

(FBU)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-24
4.900 NZD   +1.03%
03:57pFletcher Building : 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Chief Executive's Address
PU
03:57pFletcher Building : 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Chair's Address
PU
10/18Fletcher Building - Golden Bay Cement launches New Zealand's lowest GP cement
AQ
Transcript : Fletcher Building Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call

10/25/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
[Presentation] Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I am Bruce Hassall, Chair of your company. On behalf of the Board, it is my pleasure to welcome you to Fletcher Building's 2022 Annual...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
03:57pFletcher Building : 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Chief Executive's Address
PU
03:57pFletcher Building : 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Chair's Address
PU
10/18Fletcher Building - Golden Bay Cement launches New Zealand's lowest GP cement
AQ
10/17Fletcher Building : Golden Bay Cement launches New Zealand's lowest GP cement
PU
10/10Fletcher Building : introduces Gender Affirmation Leave and Transitioning at Work Guidelin..
PU
09/15FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/15FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED : Bonus dividend due to over-provisi..
FA
09/04Fletcher Building : Introduces Gender-Neutral Parental Leave Policy
PU
08/30Fletcher Building : Ngā Maunga Whakahii o Kaipara and Fletcher Living partnership set..
PU
08/18Fletcher Building : 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Notice of Meeting and Director Nom..
PU
Analyst Recommendations on FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 8 951 M 5 164 M 5 164 M
Net income 2023 511 M 295 M 295 M
Net Debt 2023 1 126 M 650 M 650 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,68x
Yield 2023 8,75%
Capitalization 3 813 M 2 200 M 2 200 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
EV / Sales 2024 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 14 700
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
Fletcher Building Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 4,90 NZD
Average target price 6,80 NZD
Spread / Average Target 38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ross Harold Taylor Chief Executive Officer
Bevan John McKenzie General Manager-Group Strategy
Bruce Ronald Hassall Chairman
Joseph Francis Locandro Chief Information Officer
Barbara Joan Chapman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED-33.15%2 148
ASSA ABLOY AB-21.25%21 590
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-34.37%20 759
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED11.70%14 293
MASCO CORPORATION-32.95%10 617
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-32.61%9 015