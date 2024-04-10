Fleury Michon: net income more than quadruples in 2023

Fleury Michon has announced net income of 10.3 million euros for 2023, compared with 2.4 million the previous year, with a current operating margin up 0.8 points to 2.7%, thanks in part to 'tighter control of production costs'.



The food group's sales rose by 5.2% to 836.2 million euros (+5.5% in organic terms), underpinned by the maintenance of a strong position in its historic supermarket markets and by price adjustments.



The Board of Directors will propose a dividend of 1.30 euros per share to the AGM on June 18. Fleury Michon believes that "the 2024 financial year should be marked by a complex economic climate", so no figures can be provided at this time.



