Fleury Michon: net income more than quadruples in 2023
The food group's sales rose by 5.2% to 836.2 million euros (+5.5% in organic terms), underpinned by the maintenance of a strong position in its historic supermarket markets and by price adjustments.
The Board of Directors will propose a dividend of 1.30 euros per share to the AGM on June 18. Fleury Michon believes that "the 2024 financial year should be marked by a complex economic climate", so no figures can be provided at this time.
