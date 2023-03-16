Advanced search
    FLRY3   BRFLRYACNOR5

FLEURY S.A.

(FLRY3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:38 2023-03-16 pm EDT
14.84 BRL   +1.85%
06:26pFleury S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - 4Q22 Earnings Presentation - English Version
PU
05:56pFleury S A : Earnings Release - 3Q22
PU
05:56pFleury S A : Financial Statements - 4Q22
PU
Fleury S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - 4Q22 Earnings Presentation - English Version

03/16/2023 | 06:26pm EDT
2022 Earnings

March 17th, 2023

Disclousure

This presentation may contain information about future events. Such information is not just historical facts, but would reflect the wishes and expectations of the company's management.

The words "believe", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "project", "aim" and the like are intended to identify statements that necessarily involve known and unknown risks. Known risks include uncertainties, which are not limited to the impact of price and service competitiveness, market acceptance of services, company and competitor service transactions, regulatory approval, currency fluctuation, changes in the mix of services offered and other risks. described in the company's reports.

Additional unaudited or audited information contained herein reflects the interpretation of the Company's Management on information derived from its financial statements and their respective adjustments, which were prepared in accordance with market practices and for the exclusive purpose of a more detailed and specific analysis. of the Company's results. Therefore, such considerations and additional data must also be analyzed and interpreted independently by shareholders and market agents, who must make their own analyzes and conclusions on the information disclosed herein. No data or interpretative analysis carried out by the Company's Management should be treated as a guarantee of performance or future results and are merely illustrative of the Company's Management's view of its results.

The Company's Management is not responsible for the compliance and accuracy of the information discussed in this report. Such information should be considered for informational purposes only and not as a substitute for analyzing our audited or audited consolidated financial statements for the purpose of an investment decision in our shares, or for any other purpose.

This presentation is up to date and Grupo Fleury is not obliged to update it in light of new information and/or future events.

2 All figures are compared to the same period of the previous year, except when stated otherwise.

Overview

Integration of the individual´s care journey

Prevention

Checkups / Genomics / Vaccine

Checkups

Vaccines

Diagnostics

Primary Care

Secondary Care

Primary Appointments

Appointments with specialist physicians

Telemedicine

Plataforma de

Saúde

Tertiary Care

Surgeries

Genomics

Appointments

Infusion Centers

Plataforma de

Saúde

Orthopedics / Physiotherapy

Ambulatory Surgery Center

4

Reprodutive

Medicine

Ophtalmology Annoucement

Sep/22

Healthtechs

Partnered hospitals at HC

Platform

Avenues of Growth: add value by creating an integrated ecosystem

Diagnostics

New Links

HC Platform

Growing while maintaining

Build relevant performance in

Becoming the largest

quality

value chain

on engaged users

Competitive Differentials

Innovation

Medical Excellence

Reputation

Use of Data

5

Disclaimer

Fleury SA published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 22:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 4 444 M 842 M 842 M
Net income 2022 309 M 58,5 M 58,5 M
Net Debt 2022 2 530 M 479 M 479 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 4,90%
Capitalization 5 437 M 1 030 M 1 030 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 16 700
Free-Float 62,9%
Technical analysis trends FLEURY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 14,57 BRL
Average target price 18,29 BRL
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeane Mike Tsutsui Chief Executive Officer
José Antônio de Almeida Filippo Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Marcio Pinheiro Mendes Chairman
Edgar Gil Rizzatti Head-Medical, Technical & Process
Andrea Cristina de Lima Rolim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLEURY S.A.-5.70%1 003
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED13.58%10 820
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO., LTD.1.80%5 313
NEOGENOMICS, INC.101.41%2 372
SYNLAB AG-17.29%2 211
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED-18.03%1 851