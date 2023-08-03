The pro forma result - for simple comparison and unaudited ex-adjustments to the opening balance sheet - includes the three months (for the quarter) and six months (for the semester) of Fleury and Instituto Hermes Pardini as if both operations were combined in the same period of 2022 and 2023, as shown in the table below:

For a better understanding of the results evolution, we offer, in addition to accounting results, amounts on the same basis for the periods of this year and last year.

1. Management Comments

The second quarter of 2023 marks the beginning of Grupo Fleury results disclosure after the business combination between Fleury S.A. and Instituto Hermes Pardini S.A., which took place on 04/28/2023, a movement that reinforces our trajectory of growth and strengthening as one of the most relevant diagnostic medicine companies in the country. We began to write a new chapter in our history based on a well-defined strategy for building an integrated health ecosystem, with disciplined execution, and delivering another quarter of consistent results.

We reached a record quarterly revenue of R$ 1.8 billion, with growth of 49.2% compared to the same period of last year, with the consolidation of Grupo Pardini May and June results. Considering the pro forma, unaudited result and for simple comparison, quarterly revenue was R$ 2.0 billion, 12.7% higher than the second quarter of 2022. These numbers demonstrate our ability to deal with a challenging scenario, always ready to evaluate market opportunities, continuing the organic and inorganic growth strategy, and leverage this combination to improve the offer of services to patients, physician, partner laboratories and health operators.

Geographic complementarity is now reflected in B2C diagnostic medicine, which had total revenue growth of 33.8%, even with a lower share of Covid tests (3.9% in 2Q22 versus 0.5% in 2Q23). Brands such as Pardini in Minas Gerais, Padrão in Goiás and Paulo Azevedo in Pará were added to the portfolio, in addition to PSC units in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The quarter was marked, once again, by the recognition of the Fleury brand, which grew by 13.2%, showing the strength of the premium brand that combines tradition, quality and innovation, with a high degree of customer satisfaction and relationship with the physician community. We also highlight the performance of the other brands in São Paulo, with a+ SP growth of 14.0% and a total of 38.1%, and the performance of the PSCs in Rio de Janeiro, which had an organic growth of 10.0% and a total of 24.4%. Home Service grew 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year and represents 7.6% of the Group's total revenue.

We also highlight that the complementarity of businesses in the B2B segment, hospitals, and lab-to-lab, already shows a positive impact, registering revenue growth of 98.5% in the quarter. It is worth highlighting the Grupo Pardini strength and differentiation serving 7,000 laboratories in more than 2,000 cities in all regions of the country. The combined company is present in the largest markets, increasing the diversification of service offerings and access to healthcare.

Another highlight in the quarter was revenue from New Links, which reached R$ 180.6 million, an increase of 137.0% compared to 2Q22, explained by the organic growth of 30.5% and the expected effect of acquisitions (Saha in Aug/22 and Retina Clinic in Apr/23).

In 2Q23, EBITDA ex-Business Combination Expenses reached R$ 429.1 million, an increase of 44.0% compared to 2Q22, with a margin of 25.9%. This result is due to discipline in controlling costs and expenses and the new business mix resulting from the combination of Grupo Fleury and Pardini, as well as one -off expenses of R$ 65.5 million mainly related to the one-time-cost acquisition and process of integration. The

